More homes and a food market among the new details for Elgin South Street redevelopment

Elgin could come a step closer to being a “foodie” destination with plans for a food market in the old Gordon Arms Hotel.

The former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar, the Jailhouse nightclub and the Gordon Arms will all be given new life as part of Elgin town centre regeneration efforts.

Last week, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray released details about the South Street development.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while recently confirmed £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

The Press and Journal can now reveal fresh details about the projects and floor plans.

New life to Junners in form of business hub

A Business Enterprise Hub could open in the former Junners toy shop.

It is a Moray Growth Deal project led by UHI Moray and funded by the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The new facility will offer hot-desking facilities and space for new and growing businesses, as well as access to meeting rooms, studios, digital equipment and space

for research and development.

It is hoped the space will inspire businesses as well as attracting potential new businesses to Moray.

Meanwhile the hub will work closely with other business support agencies to provide a

seamless system to support companies seeking to set-up or scale-up in Moray.

See the proposed floor plans for the transformation:

New homes in Elgin town centre

The housing project will include 38 flats across five blocks.

There will be six main flat types within the development, providing a mix of one and two bedroom homes.

The bedrooms will allow an arrangement of a double bed, or two single beds, to allow for flexibility for tenants.

Finally all homes will benefit from open-plan living kitchen arrangements, large

living room windows, generous storage and separate services cupboards.

New life to former Gordon Arms Hotel

The former Gordon Arms Hotel is a C-listed building at 116-126 Elgin High Street.

There are proposals to turn the upper floors of the building into a creative arts centre.

It will include a public art gallery and exhibit, multi-use community space,

individual makers’ spaces and working space.

This space will be operated by Moray Arts Development Engagement who will work with other partners to make it more sustainability.

Council officials previously told us they were keen to replicate the success of The Stove Network, an arts and community organisation in the heart of Dumfries.

Food market for Elgin town centre

Meanwhile the creation of a community store, business units and a food market could take place on the ground floor.

It was most recently home to M+CO until the retailers shut down earlier this year.

The purpose of the facility would be to provide a test-bed for new startup’s and local micro-businesses.

Small units would allow for businesses to test ideas, before they expand and need to take on larger premises.

Meanwhile the community store explores the possibility of a shop format, which displays local sellers wares.

See floor plans: