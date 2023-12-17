Mansefield House Hotel in Elgin reveals new purpose for bar, Cullen dinosaur’s fate and Maynes Coaches extend yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mansefield House Hotel in Elgin reveals new purpose for bar, Cullen dinosaur’s fate and Maynes Coaches extend yard

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Planned changes at Mansefield House Hotel in Elgin revealed.
Planned changes at Mansefield House Hotel in Elgin revealed.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Work can now start on changes to Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

Buckie firm Maynes Coaches has been given the green light to extend their existing coach yard.

And fans of the quirky Cullen dinosaur will be delighted at news that it will stay.

But we start with proposals for a Elgin hotel to transform their bar into a hair and beauty treatment facility.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for Elgin hotel’s bar

Mansefield House Hotel pictured in Elgin.

Mansefield House Hotel in Elgin has revealed plans to transformed their Mezzo bar into a hair and beauty facility.

Since Covid, the hotel on Mayne Road think the need for a hair and beauty space on site to support wedding and other functions grow.

Meanwhile, demand for day-time bar use has been reduced.

Inside the Mezzo bar at Mansefield House Hotel.  Image: Mansefield House Hotel

The proposals seek to remove the Mezzo bar to make way for four hair styling stations and two treatment rooms.

These facilities will serve the hotel and general public.

The entrance for this new facility will be by the existing Mezzo bar entrance opening onto South Street.

 

Floor plan for the transformation of the hotel bar.

Existing toilet facilities will be retained for exclusive use by the hair and beauty patrons.

It is hoped the new facility will create two or three jobs.

APPROVED: Changes to Maryhill Group Practice

Maryhill Group Practice.

Work can start to make changes to Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

In November, plans were given the go-ahead to rearrange the internal floor plan areas for support team members required for post Covid-19 working.

Meanwhile, two new consulting rooms will be created within the external enclosed courtyard at the health centre on Elgin High Street.

Maryhill Elgin Health Centre will get changes.

Now NHS Grampian’s building warrant has approved for the work.

The work is expected to cost around £250,000.

MRT Architects has been representing the health board in the planning process.

Approved: More space for Maynes Coaches

Kevin Mayne, operations director of Maynes Coaches.

Maynes Coaches will utilise vacant land near their Buckie depot to extend their existing coach yard.

Last year, the family-run business purchased the land on 4 March Road West.

According to planning documents, this move will consolidate their existing operations and does not represent an expansion of the business.

On the land, new fencing, drainage and additional landscaping will all be added.

Grant and Geoghegan represented them in the application.

APPROVED: Cullen dinosaur saved

The Cullen dinosaur has been turning heads ever since it was installed, with some saying it’s “tacky” while others describe it as “fun”. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

It was a cheerful week for supporters of Cullen’s famous dinosaur head.

Earlier this week, councillors on the local review body voted five to three in favour of keeping the structure towering above the doorway of The Outlet in place.

Planning permission for the dinosaur head will stand for five years.

Critics described the dinosaur head as “monstrous”, “ghastly” and “a danger to life”.

How this planning tangle all unfolded…

May 2022: Pictures emerged on social media of the brightly painted giant dinosaur  sparking the interest of locals and visitors alike.

March 2023: Moray Council order the Cullen Antiques Centre to apply for retrospective planning permission.

They stressed the dinosaur had fallen foul of business development rules surrounding material changes to the way buildings are used, which requires additional paperwork.

Meanwhile owner John Webb condemned the order for planning permission as “completely unnecessary” and stressed the rooftop decoration was not permanent.

Profile view of dinosaur with mouth open and teeth exposed.
The dinosaur.

July 2023:  After three months of deliberation, local authority refused the application. This meant the dinosaur would have to be removed unless an appeal was lodged against the decision.

October 2023: Owner John Webb appeals the decision.

December 2023: The dinosaur is rescued from extinction as councillors voted against officer recommendations to refuse the appeal.

Officials had felt the dinosaur head would detract rather than enhance the conservation area.

And it was not in keeping with the area’s traditional appearance.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

Conversation