Mansefield House Hotel in Elgin reveals new purpose for bar, Cullen dinosaur’s fate and Maynes Coaches extend yard

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Work can now start on changes to Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

Buckie firm Maynes Coaches has been given the green light to extend their existing coach yard.

And fans of the quirky Cullen dinosaur will be delighted at news that it will stay.

But we start with proposals for a Elgin hotel to transform their bar into a hair and beauty treatment facility.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for Elgin hotel’s bar

Mansefield House Hotel in Elgin has revealed plans to transformed their Mezzo bar into a hair and beauty facility.

Since Covid, the hotel on Mayne Road think the need for a hair and beauty space on site to support wedding and other functions grow.

Meanwhile, demand for day-time bar use has been reduced.

The proposals seek to remove the Mezzo bar to make way for four hair styling stations and two treatment rooms.

These facilities will serve the hotel and general public.

The entrance for this new facility will be by the existing Mezzo bar entrance opening onto South Street.

Existing toilet facilities will be retained for exclusive use by the hair and beauty patrons.

It is hoped the new facility will create two or three jobs.

APPROVED: Changes to Maryhill Group Practice

Work can start to make changes to Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

In November, plans were given the go-ahead to rearrange the internal floor plan areas for support team members required for post Covid-19 working.

Meanwhile, two new consulting rooms will be created within the external enclosed courtyard at the health centre on Elgin High Street.

Now NHS Grampian’s building warrant has approved for the work.

The work is expected to cost around £250,000.

MRT Architects has been representing the health board in the planning process.

Approved: More space for Maynes Coaches

Maynes Coaches will utilise vacant land near their Buckie depot to extend their existing coach yard.

Last year, the family-run business purchased the land on 4 March Road West.

According to planning documents, this move will consolidate their existing operations and does not represent an expansion of the business.

On the land, new fencing, drainage and additional landscaping will all be added.

Grant and Geoghegan represented them in the application.

APPROVED: Cullen dinosaur saved

It was a cheerful week for supporters of Cullen’s famous dinosaur head.

Earlier this week, councillors on the local review body voted five to three in favour of keeping the structure towering above the doorway of The Outlet in place.

Planning permission for the dinosaur head will stand for five years.

Critics described the dinosaur head as “monstrous”, “ghastly” and “a danger to life”.

How this planning tangle all unfolded…

May 2022: Pictures emerged on social media of the brightly painted giant dinosaur sparking the interest of locals and visitors alike.

March 2023: Moray Council order the Cullen Antiques Centre to apply for retrospective planning permission.

They stressed the dinosaur had fallen foul of business development rules surrounding material changes to the way buildings are used, which requires additional paperwork.

Meanwhile owner John Webb condemned the order for planning permission as “completely unnecessary” and stressed the rooftop decoration was not permanent.

July 2023: After three months of deliberation, local authority refused the application. This meant the dinosaur would have to be removed unless an appeal was lodged against the decision.

October 2023: Owner John Webb appeals the decision.

December 2023: The dinosaur is rescued from extinction as councillors voted against officer recommendations to refuse the appeal.

Officials had felt the dinosaur head would detract rather than enhance the conservation area.

And it was not in keeping with the area’s traditional appearance.

