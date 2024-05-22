Inverness chamber’s big night raised more than £7,700 for Maggie’s

A charity prize draw at this year’s Highland Business Dinner in Inverness has raised a “fantastic” £7,706, the organisers have revealed.

The cash is going to Maggie’s Highlands, which offers free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer, as well as their families and friends.

Alastair Campbell was the keynote speaker for last Friday’s dinner at Drumossie Hotel.

The former journalist and spokesman for ex-prime minister Tony Blair piped in top table guests and later answered a wide range of questions from a 352-strong audience.

Inverness Chamber of Commerce’s flagship event was hosted by broadcaster Nicky Marr.

Colin Marr, Nicky’s husband, is the chamber’s chief executive so he had a key role too.

Mr Marr said: “It was a night of celebration, reflection, inspiration, and entertainment for our Highland business community.

“There was a fantastic buzz in the room, with businesses making full use of the opportunity to meet their colleagues, rekindle old connections and make new relationships.”

Chamber president Eunice McAdam highlighted key business successes in the region during the past year.

And Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson delivered a powerful overview of renewable energy projects in the Highlands

Mr MacPherson encouraged everyone in the room, including Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, to “act now to ensure we capitalise on this opportunity for the prosperity of the whole region”.