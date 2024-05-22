Inverness chamber’s big night raised more than £7,700 for Maggie’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness chamber’s big night raised more than £7,700 for Maggie’s

And Tony Blair's spin doctor, Alastair Campbell, was a big hit with his bagpipes.

By Keith Findlay
Alastair Campbell and his bagpipes helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity.
Alastair Campbell and his bagpipes helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity. Image: Inverness Chamber of Commerce

A charity prize draw at this year’s Highland Business Dinner in Inverness has raised a “fantastic” £7,706, the organisers have revealed.

The cash is going to Maggie’s Highlands, which offers free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer, as well as their families and friends.

Alastair Campbell was the keynote speaker for last Friday’s dinner at Drumossie Hotel.

The former journalist and spokesman for ex-prime minister Tony Blair piped in top table guests and later answered a wide range of questions from a 352-strong audience.

Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr, Alastair Campbell and chamber president Eunice McAdam at Drumossie Hotel.
l-r Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr, Alastair Campbell and chamber president Eunice McAdam at Drumossie Hotel. Image: Inverness Chamber of Commerce
Keynote speaker Alastair Campbell and event host Nicky Marr
Keynote speaker Alastair Campbell and event host Nicky Marr. Image: Inverness Chamber of Commerce
More than 350 people attended the Highland Business Dinner.
More than 350 people attended the Highland Business Dinner. Image: Inverness Chamber of Commerce

Inverness Chamber of Commerce’s flagship event was hosted by broadcaster Nicky Marr.

Colin Marr, Nicky’s husband, is the chamber’s chief executive so he had a key role too.

Mr Marr said: “It was a night of celebration, reflection, inspiration, and entertainment for our Highland business community.

“There was a fantastic buzz in the room, with businesses making full use of the opportunity to meet their colleagues, rekindle old connections and make new relationships.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes chats to Parklands Care Homes managing director Ron Taylor.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes chats to Parklands Care Homes managing director Ron Taylor. Image: Inverness Chamber of Commerce
Inverness & Cromarty Firth Green Freeport CEO Calum MacPherson.
Inverness & Cromarty Firth Green Freeport CEO Calum MacPherson. Image: Inverness Chamber of Commerce

Chamber president Eunice McAdam highlighted key business successes in the region during the past year.

And Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson delivered a powerful overview of renewable energy projects in the Highlands

Mr MacPherson encouraged everyone in the room, including Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, to “act now to ensure we capitalise on this opportunity for the prosperity of the whole region”.

Conversation