Fresh bid for takeaway at former baker shop on Elgin High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Fresh bid for takeaway at former baker shop on Elgin High Street

Years ago, Smillie's the bakery in the Elgin town centre was popular.

By Sean McAngus
The rear section of the building that could be given new life.
The rear section of the building that could be given new life.

The back of a former Elgin town centre bakery could soon be given new life.

This rear section of the building at 112 Elgin High Street once home to Smillie The Baker was used to service four shops.

Deliveries of raw materials and packaging took place there until trading stopped in 2010.

Since then, the back premises have been under-utilised for storage.

The original shop which fronts the Elgin High Street has already been been converted and presently operates as a nail studio.

The front of the building when it was home to Smillie Bakery.

What are the plans to breathe new life into back of the former bakery?

Back of the former bakery.

Two years ago, plans to transform the storage section into a takeaway were refused planning permission.

Planning chiefs argued the proposal failed to comply with the local plan requirements.

Owners Jennifer and Neil Taylor of Sanus Moor Limited appealed the decision.

However, councillors voted 4-3 on the Moray Local Body Review to uphold the decision.

Plans revised for takeaway

Drawing impression of the transformation. Image: Martin Archibald

Now the plans have been resubmitted to planning for the takeaway restaurant.

The floor plan has include changes like the position of the food preparation and store areas.

The type of food to be served in the takeaway is unknown at the moment.

This new eating place will be accessed via a new door opening onto Batchen Lane.

The already-approved first floor flat directly above will be accessed from the High Street. There is an option for a second access directly from the takeaway, should the tenant of the the takeaway and flat be connected.

New floor plan for the transformation.

Agent Martin Archibald is representing the pair.

He says it would be an “inexplicable use” of Moray Council’s powers if the plans were refused contrary to their aim to develop the town centre.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Taylor hopes this time the council will reconsider their objections.

Backing from Elgin business leader

Elgin BID’s manager Angela Norrie has strongly backed the plans.

She believes the transformation would have a positive impact on Elgin town centre.

Profile photo of Angela Norrie smiling at camera.
Elgin BID’s Angela Norrie has supported the plans.

She added: “This development has the potential to provide a valuable service to not just our residents but visitors too, enhancing the overall quality of life in Elgin.

“First and foremost, the proposed change of use represents a positive transformation for the property at 212 High Street.”

The new development is expected to generate more footfall and create new jobs.

The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

Moray Council is on the verge of selling two temporary cabins it bought for £235k to house nursery children at Aberlour Primary during a refurbishment. Image: Moray Council
Buyers looking to snap up unused Aberlour nursery cabins
Untaxed vehicle sticker on car windscreen.
DVLA crackdown on untaxed cars in Elgin and Forres: How many were clamped?
Spanish illustrator Javi Aznarez works on a new advertising campaign for The Macallan.
Why our whisky-makers partner up with creative industries
ScotRail train.
Disruption to trains and ferries as windy weather hits north and north-east
Forres Academy
Forres Academy RAAC concrete: Final exams for pupils may have to take place away…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Former Moray teacher had indecent images of children
Cruise ships off the coast of Santorini.
Why Buckie could be a more natural home for cruise ships than Santorini
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson feels she has no option but agree a 100% council tax increase on second homes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Council tax on second homes in Moray to double
Exterior view of Leys Road public toilets in Forres boarded up.
Could former Forres public toilets become hot food takeaway?
Hiranya Fadia and Dorothy Sinclair in dental treatment room.
How this Moray dentist practice has been able to take on 1,500 new NHS…

Conversation