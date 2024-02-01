Fresh bid for takeaway at former baker shop on Elgin High Street

The back of a former Elgin town centre bakery could soon be given new life.

This rear section of the building at 112 Elgin High Street once home to Smillie The Baker was used to service four shops.

Deliveries of raw materials and packaging took place there until trading stopped in 2010.

Since then, the back premises have been under-utilised for storage.

The original shop which fronts the Elgin High Street has already been been converted and presently operates as a nail studio.

What are the plans to breathe new life into back of the former bakery?

Two years ago, plans to transform the storage section into a takeaway were refused planning permission.

Planning chiefs argued the proposal failed to comply with the local plan requirements.

Owners Jennifer and Neil Taylor of Sanus Moor Limited appealed the decision.

However, councillors voted 4-3 on the Moray Local Body Review to uphold the decision.

Plans revised for takeaway

Now the plans have been resubmitted to planning for the takeaway restaurant.

The floor plan has include changes like the position of the food preparation and store areas.

The type of food to be served in the takeaway is unknown at the moment.

This new eating place will be accessed via a new door opening onto Batchen Lane.

The already-approved first floor flat directly above will be accessed from the High Street. There is an option for a second access directly from the takeaway, should the tenant of the the takeaway and flat be connected.

Agent Martin Archibald is representing the pair.

He says it would be an “inexplicable use” of Moray Council’s powers if the plans were refused contrary to their aim to develop the town centre.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Taylor hopes this time the council will reconsider their objections.

Backing from Elgin business leader

Elgin BID’s manager Angela Norrie has strongly backed the plans.

She believes the transformation would have a positive impact on Elgin town centre.

She added: “This development has the potential to provide a valuable service to not just our residents but visitors too, enhancing the overall quality of life in Elgin.

“First and foremost, the proposed change of use represents a positive transformation for the property at 212 High Street.”

The new development is expected to generate more footfall and create new jobs.