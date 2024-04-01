ScotRail fare rise: How much journeys across the north, north-east and west coast now cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ScotRail fare rise: How much journeys across the north, north-east and west coast now cost

A major price hike has been announced - here's how much you can expect to pay from now on.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A ScotRail train.
Scotrail fares increase has come into effect today. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

North and north-east ScotRail commuters will pay more for their train journeys from today.

The nationalised rail operator has increased ticket prices by 8.7% because current fares were “simply no longer sustainable”.

However, the current peak fare removal scheme has been extended until June 28 – meaning customers can travel at peak times for the same price as an off-peak ticket.

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for your journey on some of the most popular ScotRail routes across the north, north-east and west coast.

How much will your train journey cost?

Aberdeen  

A return ticket from Aberdeen to Inverness is now £37.70 instead of £34.40.

Travellers will need to pay £74.20 to get to and from Glasgow, which is an increase of over £6.

A return ticket between the Granite City and Edinburgh will now cost £66.20, a £5.75 hike.

Meanwhile, train users commuting within Aberdeenshire will also notice the difference.

Return tickets to Aberdeen from Dyce, Inverurie and Huntly are from today £4.50, £9.70 and £17.50 respectively.

Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
All tickets have gone up by 8.7%. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Inverness

Tourists and commuters in Inverness and across the Highlands have also been hit by the new price hikes.

Inverness to Wick passengers will now pay £41.60 for a return instead of £38.

Tickets between the Highland Capital and Perth have gone up today to £34.00.

Meanwhile, anytime returns to Stirling, Glasgow and Edinburgh are now £66.70, an increase of almost £6.

Regarding short-distance trains, day return tickets from Inverness to Nairn, Elgin and Aviemore are now £7.80, £15.70 and £18.90.

Rail union slams ScotRail’s ‘punitive price increase’

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has slammed the hike.

The rail union has described the new price increase as “punitive” and asked the Scottish Government to remove peak fares entirely.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “This fare hike is terrible news for ScotRail passengers and a betrayal of the promises made when public ownership was introduced.

“The counter-productive move will push people back into their cars at a time when we desperately need to be encouraging a shift to sustainable and environmentally friendly public transport.”

When the fare hike was announced, Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: “The Scottish government rightly made the decision to freeze flexi-pass and season ticket prices as part of its response to the cost-of-living crisis.

“While this has now remained in place for almost two years, it is simply no longer sustainable.”

“We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option.”

What do the increased fares mean for you? Let us know in the comments.

More than £1.5m paid out in ScotRail compensation since nationalisation

 

