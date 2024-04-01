ScotRail fare rise: How much journeys across the north, north-east and west coast now cost

North and north-east ScotRail commuters will pay more for their train journeys from today.

The nationalised rail operator has increased ticket prices by 8.7% because current fares were “simply no longer sustainable”.

However, the current peak fare removal scheme has been extended until June 28 – meaning customers can travel at peak times for the same price as an off-peak ticket.

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for your journey on some of the most popular ScotRail routes across the north, north-east and west coast.

How much will your train journey cost?

Aberdeen

A return ticket from Aberdeen to Inverness is now £37.70 instead of £34.40.

Travellers will need to pay £74.20 to get to and from Glasgow, which is an increase of over £6.

A return ticket between the Granite City and Edinburgh will now cost £66.20, a £5.75 hike.

Meanwhile, train users commuting within Aberdeenshire will also notice the difference.

Return tickets to Aberdeen from Dyce, Inverurie and Huntly are from today £4.50, £9.70 and £17.50 respectively.

Inverness

Tourists and commuters in Inverness and across the Highlands have also been hit by the new price hikes.

Inverness to Wick passengers will now pay £41.60 for a return instead of £38.

Tickets between the Highland Capital and Perth have gone up today to £34.00.

Meanwhile, anytime returns to Stirling, Glasgow and Edinburgh are now £66.70, an increase of almost £6.

Regarding short-distance trains, day return tickets from Inverness to Nairn, Elgin and Aviemore are now £7.80, £15.70 and £18.90.

Rail union slams ScotRail’s ‘punitive price increase’

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has slammed the hike.

The rail union has described the new price increase as “punitive” and asked the Scottish Government to remove peak fares entirely.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “This fare hike is terrible news for ScotRail passengers and a betrayal of the promises made when public ownership was introduced.

“The counter-productive move will push people back into their cars at a time when we desperately need to be encouraging a shift to sustainable and environmentally friendly public transport.”

When the fare hike was announced, Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: “The Scottish government rightly made the decision to freeze flexi-pass and season ticket prices as part of its response to the cost-of-living crisis.

“While this has now remained in place for almost two years, it is simply no longer sustainable.”

“We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option.”

What do the increased fares mean for you? Let us know in the comments.