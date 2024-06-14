Inverurie Locos bolster their squad by signing Daniel Agnew

Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson is chuffed to have recruited Daniel Agnew.

The winger joins the Railwaymen after a prolific season with Junior outfit Dyce.

Agnew, who has also played for Stoneywood-Parkvale, will make the step up to the Breedon Highland League next season.

The new campaign will be Donaldson’s first full season in charge of Inverurie and they be looking to build on a 10th-placed finish in the league and success in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Harlaw Park gaffer is happy to add Agnew to his squad and said: “Daniel had a few teams after his signature so we are very happy he has chosen Locos to play his football for the next few seasons.

“He has a bit about him, a player that can really help us create and score more goals having scored 17 for Dyce last season.

“I would just like to add my thanks to everyone at Dyce FC who acted quickly and very professionally to make this happen.”