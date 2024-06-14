Inverurie Locos bolster their squad by signing Daniel Agnew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos bolster their squad by signing Daniel Agnew

The winger has been recruited from Dyce.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson.
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has signed Daniel Agnew.

Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson is chuffed to have recruited Daniel Agnew.

The winger joins the Railwaymen after a prolific season with Junior outfit Dyce.

Agnew, who has also played for Stoneywood-Parkvale, will make the step up to the Breedon Highland League next season.

The new campaign will be Donaldson’s first full season in charge of Inverurie and they be looking to build on a 10th-placed finish in the league and success in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Harlaw Park gaffer is happy to add Agnew to his squad and said: “Daniel had a few teams after his signature so we are very happy he has chosen Locos to play his football for the next few seasons.

“He has a bit about him, a player that can really help us create and score more goals having scored 17 for Dyce last season.

“I would just like to add my thanks to everyone at Dyce FC who acted quickly and very professionally to make this happen.”

More from Highland League

Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has signed Daniel Agnew.
Conor Gethins thrilled as Clachnacuddin land Joe Malin and Josh Meekings
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has signed Daniel Agnew.
Ross Tokely believes new signing Matthew Wright 'ticks every box' for Nairn County
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has signed Daniel Agnew.
Garry Wood hails Deveronvale's latest signing Keane Matheson
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has signed Daniel Agnew.
Deveronvale boss Garry Wood on his summer business after making two more signings
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has signed Daniel Agnew.
Jack Murray thrilled to get SPFL chance with Elgin City and looks back fondly…
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has signed Daniel Agnew.
Richard Hastings happy as Rothes' summer business progresses
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has signed Daniel Agnew.
Ryan Sargent reveals why he's joined Elgin City and reflects on his Fraserburgh career
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has signed Daniel Agnew.
Ben Barron joins Nairn County permanently with manager Ross Tokely targeting improvements next season
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has signed Daniel Agnew.
Highland League round-up: Brora Rangers confirm new management team as defender departs Deveronvale
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has signed Daniel Agnew.
Turriff United's Callan Gray hopes to make a difference with charity match in memory…