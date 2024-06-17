Moray bubble tea takeaway announces giveaway for first 100 customers

Moray’s first Cupp Bubble Tea branch opens its doors next week – and the first customers will receive a free sweet treat.

From June 28, shoppers will have the chance to buy bubble tea from Mosstodloch service station.

The first 100 customers to visit the takeaway after it opens up at 2pm will enjoy free bubble tea.

After the announcement of the store opening last month, Cupp have announced the free bubble tea as well as 50% off to customers for the rest of the day.

Yesterday, Cupp Bubble Tea posted on Facebook in anticipation of next week’s opening.

They said: “We’re heading up North to the beautiful village of Mosstodloch.

“We are extremely excited to bring the wonders of our boba menu to the communi-tea.

“We can’t wait to meet you all.”

Speaking to The Press and Journal, service station owner Suraj Thapa said he was excited to “bring something new” to Mosstodloch.

He said: “As an independent retailer, it’s important that we introduce new products to our shop.

“People like new things and we’re sure that the bubble tea will be popular amongst customers.”

The service station will offer a seating area which can accommodate four customers at a time.

What is bubble tea?

Bubble tea is a type of drink which originates from Taiwan and is notable for its use of tapioca balls.

Cupp’s menu has nearly 90 different drinks including milk teas, fruit teas, brown sugar teas and coffee boba.

Cupp Bubble Tea was founded in 2021 and has since opened more than 30 stores across the UK.

