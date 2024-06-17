Moray bubble tea takeaway announces giveaway for first 100 customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray bubble tea takeaway announces giveaway for first 100 customers

The drinks franchise say they are excited to open in the 'beautiful village'.

By Ena Saracevic
Bubble tea
The opening of the takeaway was announced last month. Image: Cupp Bubble Tea

Moray’s first Cupp Bubble Tea branch opens its doors next week – and the first customers will receive a free sweet treat.

From June 28, shoppers will have the chance to buy bubble tea from Mosstodloch service station.

The first 100 customers to visit the takeaway after it opens up at 2pm will enjoy free bubble tea.

After the announcement of the store opening last month, Cupp have announced the free bubble tea as well as 50% off to customers for the rest of the day.

Mosstodloch sign
The takeaway will be on Mosstodloch’s Main Street. Image: Gordon Lennox

Yesterday, Cupp Bubble Tea posted on Facebook in anticipation of next week’s opening.

They said: “We’re heading up North to the beautiful village of Mosstodloch.

“We are extremely excited to bring the wonders of our boba menu to the communi-tea.

“We can’t wait to meet you all.”

Bubble tea takeaway in Aberdeen
Cupp Bubble Tea opened a branch in Aberdeen last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Speaking to The Press and Journal, service station owner Suraj Thapa said he was excited to “bring something new” to Mosstodloch.

He said: “As an independent retailer, it’s important that we introduce new products to our shop.

“People like new things and we’re sure that the bubble tea will be popular amongst customers.”

The service station will offer a seating area which can accommodate four customers at a time.

Bubble tea
Their will be a variety of bubble tea flavours on offer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What is bubble tea?

Bubble tea is a type of drink which originates from Taiwan and is notable for its use of tapioca balls.

Cupp’s menu has nearly 90 different drinks including milk teas, fruit teas, brown sugar teas and coffee boba.

Cupp Bubble Tea was founded in 2021 and has since opened more than 30 stores across the UK.

Are you excited to visit Cupp Mosstodloch? Let us know in the comments.

