Over-running and over budget Elgin roadworks on A96 to finally enter last phase

Work began on the project more than 15 months ago in March last year.

By David Mackay
Partially built pedestrian crossing on A96 in Elgin.
A pedestrian crossing will be installed in the final phase of the works. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Long-running and over budget roadworks on the A96 in Elgin will finally enter the final stretch this week.

Crews first began work between the KFC and Harry Gow roundabouts in March last year.

However, the project has been hit with numerous delays which have been blamed on a combination of the availability of contractors and winter weather.

Now roads bosses at Amey have confirmed the final phase will begin this week with overnight lane closures and temporary traffic lights.

The works this week will also involve the “confusing” layout of the roundabout being revised after feedback.

Elgin A96 works soar over budget

Transport Scotland commissioned the active travel project in Elgin to create two new pedestrian crossings on the A96 and wider footpaths.

The project aims to encourage more cycling and walking in the area and had an initial budget of £500,000.

Partially-built pedestrian crossing on A96.
Roadworks have been left unfinished on the A96 on the outskirts of Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

However, this month the Press and Journal revealed the works have soared more than 40% over the initial projection due to the delays.

Figures obtained through a freedom of information request show the total spend is expected to reach £712,567 by the time the project is finished.

When final phase of Elgin roadworks will take place

The final phase of the A96 roadworks on the eastern outskirts of Elgin will begin at 6pm tonight.

Crews will then work overnight from 6pm to 6am every day, finishing on Saturday morning.

There will be lane closures and temporary traffic lights on the A96 throughout the week.

The final phase of work will involve a new set of traffic lights being installed on the eastern approach to the roundabout, near KFC.

Busy A96 in Elgin.
The project aims to encourage more walking and cycling in the area. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Revisions will also be made to the layout of the roundabout for traffic approaching from Lhanbryde and leaving Elgin.

Amey say the changes to the layout are being made following feedback from both the community and Moray Council.

Motorists have condemned the current layout as “confusing” since it was introduced in September last year.

Apology to Elgin motorists for delays

Nearby residents have been warned to expect some construction noise from crews this week while work takes place.

Amey has stressed that they are working to reduce the disruption for residents.

And the firm has also apologised to Elgin motorists for the delays to the A96 roadworks.

KFC roundabout in Elgin
The layout of the KFC roundabout will be changed again following feedback. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Tom Wallace, the firm’s regional operating company representative, said: “Amey acknowledge that there have been delays, primarily outwith our control, in completing the works in Elgin.

“We would like to apologise to road users and the local community for the length of time needed to deliver the improvements and are grateful for their continued patience while the revised work is carried out.”

