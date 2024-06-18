Moray Council garden waste permit sales plummet after huge 39% price increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray Council garden waste permit sales plummet after huge 39% price increase

The annual price of permits was increased to £50 this year after being £36 the previous year.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A Moray garden waste bin, which permits sales of have plummeted
Concerns have been raised that the number of brown bin garden waste permits sold has plummeted. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Concerns have been raised that the number of permits sold allowing garden waste to be disposed of in brown bins has plummeted.

In 2023/24 the number bought across Moray came to 21,999, slightly up from 21,936 in the previous year.

That increase only came after the charge was lowered from £40 in 2022/23 to £36 for the following 12 months.

Garden waste permit charge £50

However, despite the increase in sales, there has been a shortfall in predicted income in sales for that period by £61,000 due in part to a reduction in cost.

For the current financial year the permit has increased by £14 and now stands at £50 per bin.

Up to May 3 this financial year Moray Council had only issued 17,034 permits. However, that total may still rise if more households buy permits.

The issue was brought up at a meeting of the Economic Development and infrastructure committee on Tuesday.

Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin councillor Sandy Keith raised concerns that the number of permits being bought have fallen.

“My understanding is it’s had an impact on the amount of sales.

“As of of May 3 we were 5,000 permits behind. I know it’s anticipated we’ll sell another 3,000.

“But that’s 2,000 households’ brown waste going presumably into the green bins and ferried through to Aberdeen and dealt with at the new facility.”

Permits are valid for use from April 1 until March 31.

Shortfall in garden waste income

Head of environmental and commercial services Nicola Moss told the meeting there was a shortfall in the 2023/24 income.

And that was against a cut in the brown bin permit charge.

She said: “It was hoped that reduction would generate an uplift in sales.

“What we’re seeing is there isn’t an absolute direct correlation. We are seeing a slight under performance in sales for this year.

Outside Moray council building

“Some people may feel that is because of the price of it, other people may have other reasons.”

Mrs Moss added she would be keeping a close eye on permit sales in the run up to setting next year’s budget.

Almost 58% of household waste in Moray is recycled ranking the local authority as highest performing of all 32 councils in Scotland.

More from Moray

An educational report has labelled Elgin Academy's teaching as 'weak'. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin Academy teaching rated 'weak' by inspectors
Elgin Club is for sale.
Elgin Club: See inside Elgin town centre building which once operated as a gentlemen's…
Accident scene on A941 near Fogwatt
Man, 32, dies after van crash on A941 near Longmorn
Three injured in crash near Fort William. Breaking news image.
Crash on the A941 near Longmorn closes road
Nicolle and the medical cannabis
Moray mum who had eight seizures a day hails life-changing medical cannabis prescription
Partially built pedestrian crossing on A96 in Elgin.
Over-running and over budget Elgin roadworks on A96 to finally enter last phase
Bubble tea
Moray bubble tea takeaway announces giveaway for first 100 customers
Elgin Yoga Centre's Paul Gibson pictured with his wife Heather Fulton and daughter Noomi Fulton. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a stonemason put down his tools to open up a yoga centre on…
Mitch Bechard, owner of Aberlour-based CopperCairn.
Whisky-loving Mitch Bechard is living the dram in Moray
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – domestic abusers and a firearms find

Conversation