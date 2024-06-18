Moray Council garden waste permit sales plummet after huge 39% price increase

Concerns have been raised that the number of permits sold allowing garden waste to be disposed of in brown bins has plummeted.

In 2023/24 the number bought across Moray came to 21,999, slightly up from 21,936 in the previous year.

That increase only came after the charge was lowered from £40 in 2022/23 to £36 for the following 12 months.

Garden waste permit charge £50

However, despite the increase in sales, there has been a shortfall in predicted income in sales for that period by £61,000 due in part to a reduction in cost.

For the current financial year the permit has increased by £14 and now stands at £50 per bin.

Up to May 3 this financial year Moray Council had only issued 17,034 permits. However, that total may still rise if more households buy permits.

The issue was brought up at a meeting of the Economic Development and infrastructure committee on Tuesday.

Elgin councillor Sandy Keith raised concerns that the number of permits being bought have fallen.

“My understanding is it’s had an impact on the amount of sales.

“As of of May 3 we were 5,000 permits behind. I know it’s anticipated we’ll sell another 3,000.

“But that’s 2,000 households’ brown waste going presumably into the green bins and ferried through to Aberdeen and dealt with at the new facility.”

Permits are valid for use from April 1 until March 31.

Shortfall in garden waste income

Head of environmental and commercial services Nicola Moss told the meeting there was a shortfall in the 2023/24 income.

And that was against a cut in the brown bin permit charge.

She said: “It was hoped that reduction would generate an uplift in sales.

“What we’re seeing is there isn’t an absolute direct correlation. We are seeing a slight under performance in sales for this year.

“Some people may feel that is because of the price of it, other people may have other reasons.”

Mrs Moss added she would be keeping a close eye on permit sales in the run up to setting next year’s budget.

Almost 58% of household waste in Moray is recycled ranking the local authority as highest performing of all 32 councils in Scotland.