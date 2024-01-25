Could the St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin be given a new use?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could the St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin be given a new use?

In recent years, it has been tough for the mall, suffering closures of stores such as Trespass, Dorothy Jacks, Monsoon and Superdrug.

By Sean McAngus
Looking at entrance to St Giles Centre from High Street.
St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin could be redeveloped.

Elgin’s shopping centre could be transformed as part of the £100 million Moray Growth Deal.

As shops across the country close their doors permanently, the once-thriving St Giles Centre is now only half-full.

And now, it is understood that the centre is being considered as the location for UHI Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus (MAATIC).

In recent times , it hasn’t been uncommon for shopping centres across Scotland to be used for non retail purposes. These range from vaccination centres to educational facilities.

Moray Council officials declined to comment on the specific campus project.

But they confirmed that the St Giles is being considered as part of the Growth Deal.

And, given most of the other big-ticket projects in the deal have already been given homes, it seems that Maatic is the only suitable project for the site.

St Giles was previously highlighted in the Elgin town centre masterplan with plans to hold discussions to explore opportunities to give the centre new life.

St Giles Shopping Centre pictured.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “The St Giles Centre is being considered as part of a programme of potential development with the Moray Growth Deal. More information will be available in the near future.”

What is the new Moray College UHI campus project?

RAF Lossiemouth entrance gate.

The new Moray College UHI campus project is included in the Moray Growth Deal.

A world-class Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus is proposed.

This would help a drive to push a generation of aviation and engineering jobs in the region.

It was hoped the MAATIC would work with both the RAF and private partners to support the fleet of Poseidon submarine hunters.

The City of Elgin P8 Poseidon. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

In late 2020, a site near RAF Lossiemouth was earmarked for the development.

At the time, Moray College UHI said construction was expected to start in April 2022.

Fast forward four years, UHI say the business plan for the campus is now subject to changes which still have to be approved and more details will be revealed once it is given the green light.

Insiders have hinted this campus could be the new use for the shopping centre.

Health of St Giles Shopping Centre

Waterstones pictured in St Giles Shopping Centre.

The St Giles Shopping Centre is home to retail brands including Waterstones and WH Smith. It also has The Works, Subway, Ramsdens and Ashers Bakery, as well as mobile phone stores.

Last year, the centre received a boost as Gordon and MacPhail opened up a temporary retail shop inside Unit one.

Work is ongoing to transform their South Street shop into a whisky experience.

In recent years it has been tough for the mall, suffering closures of stores such as Trespass, Dorothy Jacks, Monsoon and Superdrug.

Centre owners Upland developments were contacted for comment.

The Future of Elgin

