Sunninghill Hotel director reveals what attracts visitors to Elgin – and why they keep coming back

When the Sunninghill Hotel was built more than 150 years ago, nobody could have imagined the thousands of Elgin visitors it would welcome today.

Built by a retired merchant sea captain in 1869, the striking building originally had its own stables and an orchard.

Today, it welcomes business trade and tourists from across the world through the door every day of the week.

And by weekend, the Sunninghill Hotel transforms itself into a bar and restaurant that has been popular with generations of Elgin diners.

The Press and Journal visited the Sunninghill to learn more about the typical Elgin hotel guest.

What attracts visitors to Moray’s biggest town and what they think of it.

How the Sunninghill has remained one of Elgin’s most popular hotels for generations.

And what Elgin offers as a holiday destination that makes it stand out from the rest.

Sunninghill Hotel: From family home to 27-room hotel

The Sunninghill Hotel building that is there today still contains the original 19th Century grand Elgin family home.

Guests arriving still walk through the same front door that has stood on Hay Street for more than 150 years.

When Donald and Winnie Ross bought the building in 1979 it had just six letting rooms and primarily functioned as a pub.

However, extensions and conservatories have been added through the 1980s and 90s to transform it into the functioning 21st Century hotel and restaurant it is today.

Today the Sunninghill remains family-run with son Alastair joining his parents in the business alongside fellow director Jonathan Orr.

From a young age Alastair was put to work, regularly waiting on tables, cleaning and performing countless odd jobs.

He joked: “There probably isn’t a job here I haven’t done. The same with Jonathan too, he started here when he was 16.”

And nine years ago Alastair returned to the family business as a director after an 18-year career in oil and gas.

The typical Elgin hotel guest

The Sunninghill’s main trade during the week is from guests staying in one of their 27 rooms.

It’s what keeps the 20 or so staff busy during the week with rooms to be cleaned, meals to be served and drinks to be poured.

But who is the typical guest in an Elgin hotel and what brings them to the area?

‘Primarily for business trade’

Alastair replied: “For us, it’s primarily business trade. It’s people serving the RAF base, the whisky industry or people doing construction work or working with the wind farms.

“That’s our bread and butter trade for the rooms. Without it there would be nothing much in January, February, March and nothing at all in November and December.

“Moray has always been driving by business, certainly in the hotel trade. It fills you up midweek from Mondays to Thursdays.

“But there are definitely more tourists coming to the area than there used to be more than two years ago, which is a healthy sign.”

Why more tourists are discovering Elgin and Moray

For a long time Elgin, Moray and Speyside have been described as a “hidden gem” that tourists rave about once they discover it.

It’s a description that Alastair agrees with.

The hotelier believes that while in previous years visitors saw Moray as merely a place to “pass through”, more people are now taking the time to discover the region.

And what is the big draw? Whisky, Alastair says instantly, quickly adding they stock 160 malts in the hotel bar to keep visitors and connoisseurs satisfied.

He added: “I’d say there are two types of visitor. There’s the groups that come and maybe go round four or five different distilleries over a few days.

“There’s also the people that stop while passing through on tours of Scotland where they maybe go to a few other places too.

“Beaches and golf courses are a big draw too, we have some fantastic golf courses here.

“Tourists fill us up in the summer, it fills in a bit of the slack we have. For us the business trade is still our key market though.”

What Elgin offers tourists to set it aside from the rest

Regardless of whether visitors are in Elgin for business or leisure, both are likely new to the town.

First impressions can often be critical when arriving in a community for the first time.

So what do Sunninghill Hotel guests think of Elgin during their stay?

Alastair said: “First of all, they think it’s a quaint nice place. The main thing they like though is that it’s quiet while there is still enough to keep their interest.

“Everything is close at hand. There’s a selection of shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

“Elgin may be on the extremity of the Speyside whisky region, but visitors still like using it as a base, for all the reasons I’ve just said.

We try and create that welcoming and homely atmosphere.” Alastair Ross

“Our town centre location is so important to us as a business, we couldn’t pick a better location.

“It means our guests can easily reach a wide range of restaurants and bars on foot. The train station is very close too. Town centre convenience makes us very attractive.

“Coming back to what we do ourselves, we try and create that welcoming and homely atmosphere so people come back, and they do. Our staff really do a fantastic job at creating that.”

How the Sunninghill serves local customers in Elgin

By week the Sunninghill is a hotel catering to the business trade, but by weekend it is principally a bar and restaurant serving customers from in and around in Elgin.

For generations families have used the venue for celebrations, special occasions or just enjoying good company with friends and loved ones.

In an increasingly competitive market, finding and keeping loyal customers is more difficult than ever.

Alastair said: “It’s the staff that make it, and we’re really fortunate to have some fantastic staff, most of whom have been with us for a while and that consistency is so key.

“All of our staff are very chatty and engaging and really create that relaxed professional standard that is consistent whatever day you come in.

“It’s really about serving the community, which we’ve done for many years now.”

