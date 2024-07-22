New signs planned for Archibald Simpson Wetherspoon amid £300,000 upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New signs planned for Archibald Simpson Wetherspoon amid £300,000 upgrades

The pub chain is spending hundreds of thousands on the Aberdeen venue - but will changes to the A-listed building be allowed?

The Archibald Simpson Wetherspoon building on the corner of King Street.
The Archibald Simpson Wetherspoon building on the corner of King Street. Image: Ben Hendry/Clarke Cooper
By Ben Hendry

Aberdeen’s Archibald Simpson Wetherspoon building is in line for changes, the Newburgh Inn has been fighting plans for an Airbnb nearby and a quirky Deeside statue could soon be in the spotlight…

All these and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But first, let’s see what’s happening with that statue…

Brighten up the Braemar bucket!

We start with a trip to Braemar, and an effort to spotlight one of the Royal Deeside village’s most unusual attractions.

Last summer, the wealthy art dealer owners of the Fife Arms Hotel unveiled an eye-catching, rather giant sculpture of a bucket.

The Braemar bucket is next to the under-renovation Invercauld Arms hotel. Image: Kirstie Topp

Contemporary artist Subodh Gupta’s made the stainless steel art piece, called When Soak Becomes Spill.

Now, its owners want to make sure it’s noticeable even in the dark.

They want to add two “directional lights”, which would cast a glow up towards the unique pail.

The stainless steel sculpture. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

It comes as efforts to reopen the Invercauld Arms ramp up.

In April, we revealed that the revamp would cost bucket loads

Pizza plans heat up as name for Dinnet diner revealed

A few miles away, a new pizzeria is on the way to Dinnet.

We have covered the mouth-watering plans before in Planning Ahead, most recently revealing that construction would cost £236,000.

The changes will be taking place at the former Auld Antiques store. It will also become a new village shop. Image: Google Maps

And now, we can reveal its name.

It will be known as Kite.

Architect Ben Addy (who is behind the Invercauld Arms revamp nearby), told us that the moniker is both a nod to a resurgent local bird species – and it sister venue.

The Kite building blueprints. Image: Moxon Architects
Here is how the logo would look. Image: Moxon Architects

Mr Addy said: “The restoration and refurbishment of the former Dinnet General Store (latterly ‘Auld Alliance Antiques’) will safeguard this beautiful and locally prominent building for the future.

“Kite will be the sister business of Tarmachan café in Crathie.

“Just as Tarmachan is named after the Ptarmigan, Kite is named after the locally native Red Kite, which in recent years has become re-established on Upper Deeside after a long period of absence. ”

Extra space as Stoneywood school bursts at the seams

On the outskirts of Aberdeen, near Dyce, plans to erect a temporary classroom at Stoneywood School have been rubber-stamped after education chiefs revealed how the roll is set to spiral.

The £320,000 Portakabin will be erected in the playground for three years, to ensure there’s enough space for pupils.

It will be divided into two classrooms.

Stoneywood Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Figures reveal that the total number of children was just 285 in 2020.

But it’s now 434, and it’s set to surge to more than 500 by next year.

Documents sent to Aberdeen City Council say some additional capacity in has already been created in the school, which only opened in 2018.

Stoneywood School
The front of the building. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

‘We need to manage numbers’

Education chiefs add: “Longer term, we are looking at options for altering the catchment area for the school to reduce the number pupils who would be eligible to attend the school.”

This, they explain, would “manage pupil numbers and bring the school’s pupil roll back within its available capacity”.

It comes amid an ongoing tussle over a derelict building nearby…

Developers are appealing to the Scottish Government for permission to build an EV charging site and drive-thru after the council rejected their proposal. 

Rural steading could become dream homes under new plan

Meanwhile, there are plans to transform steadings into three homes out at Lyne of Skene, near Westhill.

The proposal has been submitted by Jilly Arbuthnott, who owns the land.

The steading poised for transformation. Image: Annie Kenyon Architects

Under the scheme, disused farm buildings would be converted into homes “combining old and new to create a grouping of homes which are modern in spirit and yet rooted in tradition”.

Turriff pavillion plans revealed

Aberdeenshire Council wants to replace an old pavilion at the Haughs in Turriff with an “attractive” new building.

It will include changing rooms and toilets with direct access to the all-weather pitch, including an accessible changing room and toilet.

The current structure. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Here is how the new one would look. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The council says this will “enhance accessibility for people using The Haughs and encourage more usage”.

The area is known for flooding, and the design has taken this into account.

Highland League club Turriff United’s ground at The Haughs, which flooded following Storm Gerrit. Image: Supplied

Hydrogen plans lodged at First bus depot on King Street

Last week, the P&J revealed that plans for a £40 million hydrogen hub at Hareness Road are developing, with a deal now agreed on the “exciting” production hub.

Now, First wants to create its own hydrogen fuelling station at its depot on King Street, for its fleet of hydrogen buses.

A bus at First's King Street base. Image: DC Thomson

The Aberdeen hydrogen double-deckers were a world first when they were launched in 2021.

It is thought each vehicle saves around 80 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year as the exhausts only emit water.

Each 60-seater vehicle cost around £500,000.

What about the noise?

In the past, First has faced complaints from its neighbours up along The Spital when trying to install eco improvements.

Hydrogen bus in Aberdeen.
One of the hydrogen-powered double deckers.

Several complained about the potential hum from the equipment. 

Perhaps anxious about another round of debate over the hydrogen fuelling plan, bosses have drafted in noise experts to advise on mitigation measures.

With the nearest houses 40m away, they reckon an “acoustic barrier” should be installed.

This could be a timber fence, lined with special material designed to “absorb” sound.

Here is how the equipment looks. Image: Robin Mackenzie Partnership
This is how the noise could be kept down. Image: Robin Mackenzie Partnership

New signs planned amid upgrades at Archibald Simpson Wetherspoon

The famous Archibald Simpson Wetherspoon building at Aberdeen’s Castlegate dates back to the late 1830s, when it was created for the North of Scotland Banking Company.

It was later a Clydesdale branch from the 1950s, but has been a pub named after its legendary designer, known as the Architect of Aberdeen, since the late 1990s.

Will the plans be given the green light? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Now, Spoons wants to add a few extra touches to the A-listed Corinthian columned landmark.

However, the popular chain said it was “keenly aware” of the “history of the site” as it crafted the planned signage.

Papers sent to the council say they have therefore tried to make sure they “fit in with the building, to enhance the appearance of the site”.

This image shows where the new signs would be installed at the Archibald Simpson Wetherspoon. Image: Wetherspoon
The new sign would depict Archibald Simpson. Image: Wetherspoon

Wetherspoon designers add: “The need for the signs is so that the building can be seen from down the road on both elevations.

“Overall, we feel that our proposed scheme is sympathetic and will enhance/protect the building for many years to come.”

What else is happening at the Aberdeen pub?

The plans to replace the signs come as the Archibald Simpson Wetherspoon undergoes some major upgrades inside too.

There are plans to spend £214,000 rewiring the kitchen, providing new electrical outlets and making new internal linings.

Meanwhile, new extract duct work is being lined up too – at a cost of about £66,000.

The Aberdeen landmark. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

The investment in the Aberdeen venue comes as Wetherspoon closes several bars elsewhere, with 61 to shut by the end of this year.

The group, which has an estate of 801 pubs, said was shuttering venues which are “smaller and older”, or where it has another site in close proximity.

That’s not the case for either Aberdeen city centre venue, though.

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead detailed some repairs taking place at the recently refurbished Justice Mill branch of Wetherspoon at the other end of Union Street.

The building with King Street in the background. Image: DC Thomson

What do you think about the changes to the historic building? Let us know in our comments section below

It comes days after the owners of a Union Street vape shop were ordered to take down an unauthorised sign deemed to be out of place on the Granite Mile.

Read more about that one here.

Newburgh Inn loses fight against holiday let next to hotel

The Newburgh Inn, on the southern entrance to the seaside village, is a popular spot for some hearty grub after a trip to see the nearby seal colony.

The Newburgh Inn.

It has a busy restaurant at the front, a bar at the back, and 11 rooms upstairs for guests.

Recently, the venue has faced competition from a neighbouring short-term let, built just south of the hotel in the back garden of 4 Bridge Gardens.

The Airbnb-style self-catering venue has a lounge, kitchen and bedroom.

4 Bridge Gardens in Newburgh. Image: Google Maps

Why is Newburgh Inn against new short-term let?

In a letter to Aberdeenshire Council, hotel boss Martin Garton-Spence urged decision-makers to reject the proposal for the holiday let.

He said: “The proposed plan shows that the holiday let will be accessed via land which we lease.

“The roadway and parking spaces proposed would result in a loss of parking for our guests and staff.

“No agreement for the use of the land has been made with ourselves or our landlord.”

The bar at the Newburgh Inn. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Mr Garton-Spence also claimed the holiday let “currently uses the hotel’s septic tank without agreement”.

Neighbour complains too…

Nicola Fraser and Kenny Robertson, who live nearby in the village, also wrote to the local authority to express their dismay.

She said: “I do not want a commercial business (holiday let) bordering my family home.

“I already live next to a hotel and do not want my privacy compromised further.”

The nearby Ythan estuary. Image: Shutterstock

The email continues: “I also enjoy the peace and quiet of my property, particularly
in my back garden, and the privacy afforded by being bordered on two sides by residential gardens.

“I do not want to jeopardise this by a steady stream of holiday makers visiting.

“I suspect this will bring increased noise levels. I also think this would devalue my property should I decide to sell in the future.”

So what did the council say?

More than a year after the plans were lodged, Aberdeenshire Council has now made its decision.

Planning chiefs say the site would “would benefit from the services, facilities and local visitor attractions … including the Newburgh seals and Hackley Bay”.

And they determined that there would be “no significant impact” on the privacy of neighbours as they gave the new tourist spot their blessing.

You can see this week’s plans here:

Braemar bucket latest

Dinnet pizza parlour reveals name

Stoneywood school classroom

Lyne of Skene steadings 

Turriff pavilion

Hydrogen fuelling at bus depot

Archibald Simpson Wetherspoon: New signs for Aberdeen venue

Newburgh Inn fighting plans for holiday let next door

Conversation