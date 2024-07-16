Why athletes believe new £2 million running track could help whole Elgin community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why athletes believe new £2 million running track could help whole Elgin community

Clubs have revealed military personnel have turned down postings in the area due to a lack of facilities.

By David Mackay
Dawn Cruickshank with runners on athletics track behind.
Elgin Amateur Athletics Club interim chairwoman Dawn Cruickshank believes new facilities could push local talent to a new level. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The starting pistol may have been fired on a new £2 million athletics track in Elgin some time ago – but athletes believe they have never been closer to the finish line.

Runners have trained on the limestone track at Morriston playing fields since the 1960s.

However, the facility is prone to flooding, open to the elements 24/7, uneven in places, and has weeds growing in it.

It also needs inspected for dog mess and litter and is more likely to cause injuries than synthetic surfaces.

It had a light sandy track when it was installed in 2012. That has now turned a sludgy brown colour from muddy River Lossie flood water.

Flooding on Elgin running track.
Flooding at the Morriston playing fields. Image: Andrew Whittaker

Athletes across Moray have now pinned their hopes on securing a share of a £20 million Elgin fund to help secure a new running track in the town.

And they believe the facility could have knock-on benefits for the whole community in attracting and retaining talent for the workforce.

‘Athletes could get to another level with new facilities’

The latest push for a specialist new athletics facility is a combined effort between lots of clubs. They comprise Elgin Amateur Athletics Club, Forres Harriers, Moray Road Runners, Spey Runners and Keith and District Amateur Athletics Club.

The groups have had initial discussions about the track and field complex being built next to Moray Sports Centre in the south of Elgin.

Scott Hamilton, head coach of Elgin AAC, has been training on the Morriston playing fields for nearly 30 years. He believes the current facilities are holding back local talent from reaching their full potential.

Runners on Elgin running track.
Elgin AAC members Dylan Warner, Floraidh Muir, Ava Cruickshank and Andrew Lumsden train on the hard surface track. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

One of the most recent stars to emerge from the club is Kathryn Evans, who competed for Scotland in the 4x400m relay at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. She was also champion of the 2009 TV series Gladiators.

Mr Hamilton said: “The club has produced a lot of very good athletes who have gone on to Olympics, Commonwealth Games and set British records. All of whom have trained on this surface.

“So we have been very successful with what we’ve got. It makes you think about what you could do if we actually had a reasonable one.

Close-up of two feet on Elgin running track surface.
The hard and uneven running track in Elgin increases the risk of injuries. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Moray is the only region in Scotland that doesn’t have a synthetic running track. It gets expensive to travel.

“Another problem we have is the fact it’s completely open to the public. We’ve been practising javelin in the past and walkers have gone to walk through where we’re training.”

How new Elgin running track could boost whole community

While the benefit to local athletes is clear, the clubs also believe a new running rack could provide a boost to Elgin and wider Moray area.

It forms a key part of the groups’ bid to the Elgin Town Board for a share of the £20 million UK Government cash. Talks are also being held with Sport Scotland, Scottish Athletics and other funders.

Coaching assistant Chris Muir said: “One of the things we have heard is that some RAF personnel have turned down postings here due to the lack of athletics facilities.

Elgin amateur athletics club coaches looking at camera.
Elgin AAC coaching assistant Chris Muir and head coach Scott Hamilton. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s not just about the job and the house. People also want to know there are facilities when they’re moving somewhere new, particularly if they’re competitive.

“It’s about having that infrastructure to attract and retain talent. It’s like we have with the Gleaner Arena now with the all-weather football pitch.

“You can certainly see why someone in England who had kids setting British records or something in under 13s might be put off.”

Interim chairwoman Dawn Cruickshank added: “We’ve definitely been very lucky to have good coaches. We all feel there’s another level we can all get to though.”

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

