Two men rescued after boat capsizes off Moray coast

Two men have been rescued from the water after their fishing vessel overturned off the coast of Portknockie this afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 3pm on Wednesday, July 24, half a mile from Portknockie Harbour.

The pair alerted authorities that their boat had capsized.

RNLI and Coastguard were dispatched to the scene, with Buckie Lifeboat launching at around 3.25pm.

However, during that time a passing fishing vessel helped bring the two men in the water aboard, according to the coastguard.

Both lifeboat and rescue vessel are heading back into Portknockie, with the two men likely to be assessed by ambulance.