Toddler flown to hospital after French tourists’ day out at Moray castle goes wrong

The youngster was taken to Raigmore with a leg injury.

By Ellie Milne
CSAA helicopter outside Ballindalloch Castle
The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance was recently called to an incident at Ballindalloch Castle. Image: SCAA.

A toddler had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering a leg injury at a Moray castle.

The young French tourist was exploring Ballindalloch Castle and Gardens with his parents when he fell.

Due to the isolated location, the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was called to the scene.

The helicopter arrived quickly and was able to transport the young boy to Raigmore Hospital, accompanied by his mum.

The journey took 15 minutes, compared to the hour it would have taken on the road.

The toddler received specialist care treatment for his leg injury once at the hospital in Inverness.

Yellow helicopter with green tail belonging to SCAA.
The journey to hospital by air ambulance was significantly quicker than it would have been by road. Image: SCAA.

SCAA dispatched to Ballindalloch Castle during busy summer

A post shared online by SCAA states: “SCAA was quickly on scene when the toddler son of French tourists was injured in a fall at Ballindalloch.

“Our air ambulance helicopter airlifted the youngster – accompanied by his mum – to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to a leg injury.

“The flight to specialist care took 15 minutes compared to around an hour by road.”

The summer months are the busiest time for the charity air ambulance due to busier roads and more public events – with an extra call out every day.

The average mission costs SCAA around £4,5000 so an estimated £135,000 extra is needed each month through the summer.

The charity relies on donations to keep saving lives across the country and recently launched its Save our Summer Appeal.

