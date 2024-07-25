Toddler flown to hospital after French tourists’ day out at Moray castle goes wrong

A toddler had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering a leg injury at a Moray castle.

The young French tourist was exploring Ballindalloch Castle and Gardens with his parents when he fell.

Due to the isolated location, the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was called to the scene.

The helicopter arrived quickly and was able to transport the young boy to Raigmore Hospital, accompanied by his mum.

The journey took 15 minutes, compared to the hour it would have taken on the road.

The toddler received specialist care treatment for his leg injury once at the hospital in Inverness.

SCAA dispatched to Ballindalloch Castle during busy summer

The summer months are the busiest time for the charity air ambulance due to busier roads and more public events – with an extra call out every day.

The average mission costs SCAA around £4,5000 so an estimated £135,000 extra is needed each month through the summer.

The charity relies on donations to keep saving lives across the country and recently launched its Save our Summer Appeal.