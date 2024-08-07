Fresh hope for Findhorn and Kinloss amid controversial bus cuts – as council draws up rescue plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh hope for Findhorn and Kinloss amid controversial bus cuts – as council draws up rescue plans

Elected members will see whether an alternative can be put in place amid drastic cuts to services between Elgin and Forres.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council m.connect bus.
Moray Council's m.connect bus service could be used to help passengers in Findhorn and Kinloss who are facing cuts to Stagecoach routs to Forres and Elgin. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

There is a glimmer hope for bus users in Findhorn and Kinloss as they face drastic cuts to services.

Stagecoach is axing its route connecting the communities with Forres, with the last bus running on Saturday, August 17.

And there will only be a morning and evening peak time service between Findhorn and Kinloss (with Elgin), instead of an hourly bus between 7am and 5.30pm.

However councillors are poised to see whether an alternative can be put in place…

What could be done to save Findhorn and Kinloss bus services?

Options up for discussion include extending the council’s m.connect service as part of a “bus revolution” project.

There are already plans to introduce a coastal bus from Lossiemouth to Findhorn, passing through Hopeman, Burghead, Roseisle and Kinloss.

And the new proposal is to extend that to include Forres as the final destination, making up for the Stagecoach blow.

But there is a catch.

That would not come into force until spring next year.

The second phase of Moray Growth Deal bus revolution using m.connect vehicles could be extended to run from Lossiemouth to Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Is there a quicker solution?

Another option is to extend m.connect’s “demand response” in the area, meaning passengers can contact the council to arrange door-to-door transport when they need it.

However that would depend on vehicle availability, and would mean recruiting more drivers.

That option would cost £29,500 annually for a weekday service, and could be in place by October.

Also up for consideration is a partial replacement service between Findhorn, Kinloss and Forres from Monday to Friday.

While it could be up and running in October it would cost over £45,000 a year.

What if the council can’t afford to help?

Moray Council needs to make £13 million in savings over the next two years, so spending plans are coming under increasing scrutiny.

Another, cheaper, option is to look at establishing a community-led bus service or tapping into an existing one.

But that is expected to take six to nine months to set up.

In their report, transport officer Donald MacRae said running rural bus services is challenging.

More dispersed communities means there are greater distances between people’s homes and the shops and services they need to access.

Stagecoach says the route between Findhorn and Forres is not commercially viable. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This then leads to higher costs for operators compared to urban areas.

Mr MacRae said: “Despite a clear desire across national and local policy-makers to see public transport use increase, the aspiration is challenging to meet – most especially in rural areas.”

Stagecoach is still running buses from Elgin via Duffus and Hopeman to Burghead.

But they say the section from Burghead to Forres, that goes through Kinloss and Findhorn, is being cut because it is not commercially viable.

From the beginning of September last year to the end of May an average of 128 passengers a day travelled between Kinloss and Findhorn to Forres.

That works out at about five passengers per journey.

And more than 80% of those travelled on national entitlement cards for the over 60s and those under 22.

The mater will be discussed at a meeting on Tuesday.

