Drivers queue for three miles in A96 traffic chaos near Elgin

Drivers on the A96 have been subject to reported queues of ‘up to three miles’ today.

Traffic built up near Elgin due to long waits caused by manually operated temporary traffic lights on Linkwood Road.

The lights were in use today as part 15-month-long works to install pedestrian crossings.

It meant that queues for up to three miles could be seen in the northbound direction on the road.

Passers-by reported to the Press and Journal, that they could see cars queued as far as Lhanbryde.

Google Maps data warned drivers of delays of over half-an-hour earlier today.

The lights will also be in place tomorrow.

An Amey spokesperson said: “To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, temporary traffic lights were required near Reiket Lane Roundabout due to the ongoing Elgin active travel scheme works.

“This traffic management was in place to allow the delivery of materials at the required time.

“The temporary traffic lights will be required again tomorrow – Thursday August 8.

“Drivers should be aware that this lane reduction may lead to increased journey time.”

A96 project over-budget and over-running

The temporary lights are part of a scheme hoping to install two new pedestrian crossings between KFC and Harry Gow’s bakery.

The £500,000 works first began in March last year, more than 15 months ago, and hopes to encourage more walking and cycling.

The project also promises to improve the “confusing” layout of the A96 KFC roundabout after driver feedback.

But, the project has been hit with numerous delays which have been blamed on a combination of the availability of contractors and winter weather.

The Press and Journal revealed back in June that the cost of the project has soared over 40%.

Figures obtained through a freedom of information request show the total spend is expected to reach £712,567 when finished.

Tom Wallace, the firm’s regional operating company representative, said back in July: “Amey acknowledge that there have been delays, primarily outwith our control, in completing the works in Elgin.

“We would like to apologise to road users and the local community for the length of time needed to deliver the improvements and are grateful for their continued patience while the revised work is carried out.”

