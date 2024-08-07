Drivers queue for three miles in A96 traffic chaos near Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers queue for three miles in A96 traffic chaos near Elgin

Tailbacks built-up from the Linkwood Road traffic lights all the way to Lhanbryde.

By Graham Fleming
Motorists faced major delays this afternoon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Motorists faced major delays this afternoon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Drivers on the A96 have been subject to reported queues of ‘up to three miles’ today.

Traffic built up near Elgin due to long waits caused by manually operated temporary traffic lights on Linkwood Road.

The lights were in use today as part 15-month-long works to install pedestrian crossings.

Temporary road lights will be in place today and tomorrow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It meant that queues for up to three miles could be seen in the northbound direction on the road.

Passers-by reported to the Press and Journal, that they could see cars queued as far as Lhanbryde.

Google Maps data warned drivers of delays of over half-an-hour earlier today.

The lights will also be in place tomorrow.

Drivers are being told to expect delays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An Amey spokesperson said: “To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, temporary traffic lights were required near Reiket Lane Roundabout due to the ongoing Elgin active travel scheme works.

“This traffic management was in place to allow the delivery of materials at the required time.

“The temporary traffic lights will be required again tomorrow – Thursday August 8.

“Drivers should be aware that this lane reduction may lead to increased journey time.”

A96 project over-budget and over-running

The temporary lights are part of a scheme hoping to install two new pedestrian crossings between KFC and Harry Gow’s bakery.

The £500,000 works first began in March last year, more than 15 months ago, and hopes to encourage more walking and cycling.

The project also promises to improve the “confusing” layout of the A96 KFC roundabout after driver feedback.

The roundabout is also set for a facelift. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But, the project has been hit with numerous delays which have been blamed on a combination of the availability of contractors and winter weather.

The Press and Journal revealed back in June that the cost of the project has soared over 40%.

Figures obtained through a freedom of information request show the total spend is expected to reach £712,567 when finished.

Tom Wallace, the firm’s regional operating company representative, said back in July: “Amey acknowledge that there have been delays, primarily outwith our control, in completing the works in Elgin.

“We would like to apologise to road users and the local community for the length of time needed to deliver the improvements and are grateful for their continued patience while the revised work is carried out.”

