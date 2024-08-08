‘The perfect place for it’: 23-year-old to open new Peterhead jewellers

A 23-year-old businessman is set to open Peterhead’s latest jewellery shop this month.

Jake Davidson Harold, from Newmachar, started out sweeping the floors of his step-father’s Ellon jewellers at 16.

But now seven years on, Jake will be cutting the ribbon on his very first business in the Blue Toon – Davidson’s the Jeweller.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, he said he “grew a passion for the trade” after learning from the owner of K&C Jewellers of over 25 years before he retired – Kevin Reid.

Now, Kevin, 54, and his mum Lorna Davidson, 45, will be supporting him as his begins his first venture.

The trio are currently hard at work at the unit in the Drummer’s Corner Shopping Centre – the former H. Samuel location – to get it ready for an August 19 opening date.

Jake ‘grew passion for jewellery business’

Jake promises that, once open, there will be “something at every price range, from £30 to £1,000.”

He said: “It’s a brand new venture for myself, jewellers been in the family for a long time. My stepdad ran K&C Jewellers for over 25 years, until he retired a few months ago.

“We have kept all the same staff except this time it’s a bigger store and a bigger town so hopefully all goes well.

“He is helping me get going, I managed the shop though for the last two or three years.”

Despite being young for a businessman at only 23 years old, he said he is more than ready to venture into the business world.

He said: “It is something that I wanted to do.

“I studied business in school, wasn’t the plan exactly but it runs in the family. I sort of fell into it.

“But I’ve grown a passion and a liking for it. I’m happy to give it a go on my own now.

“My knowledge comes from my family and they are involved, and helping me set up the shop.”

Asked if it was the start of Jake’s own jewellery empire, he remained coy about the prospect.

“It might be a bit early to say that, but we will have to see how this one goes first!

“Everyone hopes when they start business that it takes off and I’m no different.”

Peterhead chosen for its ‘potential’

Asked why he chose Peterhead for the location for Davidson’s Jewellers – he cited the town’s “potential.”

“Peterhead is the largest town in Aberdeenshire.

“There are more houses being built here, I’m not from here – but there is quite a lot going on.

“The location is the perfect place for it really, right in the heart of the shopping district of the town.

“Everyone can see the potential.

“Being in the town, setting things up people are always walking past and asking me about the shop.

“They’re all excited about it to open, that makes me excited as well – it’s a good trade to be in and there is lots of potential here.”

Opening announced online

The news was announced via the businesses new Facebook page.

Their first post read: “Exciting News! Davidson’s the Jeweller are opening soon in Peterhead.

“Get ready to discover our range of gold, silver and diamond Jewellery and watches from leading brands.

“Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or just want to treat yourself, we’re certain to have a piece to make you smile.”

Read more on businesses in Peterhead town centre:

‘We turned old Peterhead school into thriving North Bar – and now we’re expanding with new pub!’

Donald’s: How four generations have kept Peterhead department store thriving for nearly a century

‘I battled through wife’s death and stroke hell to keep Peterhead Symposium dream alive – but I’m still standing’

‘Why I left oil and gas job to run new Peterhead whisky shop – and put town on the malts map!’

‘It’s the best thing I’ve ever done’: Fox and Feather owner says ‘huge gamble’ on Peterhead town centre boutique paid off