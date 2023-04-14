MacMoray is back and bigger for its second year: Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy the festival

Between the Vengaboys, the Bay City Rollers, B*Witched and Nazareth, this year’s line-up at the MacMoray music festival in Elgin has got everyone talking.

Up to 10,000 people will pack Cooper Park each day for the weekend event later this month to revel in nostalgic hits.

Last year’s debut for the festival surpassed all expectations with organisers already securing a licence to keep holding it until 2025.

This year’s MacMoray music festival in Elgin on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30 is poised to be even bigger than last year’s sold out event.

Here’s our guide on what you can expect.

Who is on this year’s MacMoray festival line-up?

When MacMoray organiser Andy Macdonald devised the event it was with the intention of being attractive for the whole family.

This year’s line-up features a mix of rockers Nazareth, 90s pop stars B*Witched, club classics from Alice Deejay and Cascada and Cotton Eye Joe stars Rednex.

They may all appear to have little in common, but Mr Macdonald says a common thread runs through the eclectic mix.

He said: “When you go to other festivals you are maybe only interested in a few bands. We like to take risks and take people out of where they think their comfort zones are.

“When you’re at MacMoray you’ll maybe be listening to Sweet and enjoying them and get their songs stuck in your head.

“Later you’ll maybe get the Vengaboys stuck in your head. You might not like it, but it’ll happen.

“All the bands we’ve booked have great songs you can hum or sing along to. They’re all popular and have songs you’ll definitely know, it’s a great line-up.”

FULL LINE-UP

Saturday: B*Witched, Five, Bay City Rollers, Rednex, Cascada, Scooty and the Skyhooks, Drew Dixon.

Sunday: Vengaboys, Alice Deejay, Nazareth, Sweet, Big Country, Buzzcocks, Sandi Thom.

Doors open at 10am both days, bars open at 11am, music begins on main stage at 12.30pm.

MacMoray important info – Part 1. Please Watch 📺 Posted by MacMoray Easter Festival on Monday, 17 April 2023

What’s new at MacMoray this year?

For a start, there is going to be a second music stage with the daily capacity increasing from 7,000 to 10,000.

The number of staff working at the festival will increase from 150 to 500 to cater for the extra revellers.

Meanwhile, the bar and food area is due to be about four times the size with more toilets also hired for the event.

There is also due to be an array of children’s entertainment from trapeze artists to Disney princesses with plenty face painting and glitter tattoo opportunities.

Can I still get festival tickets?

Weekend tickets and VIP packages are already sold out.

Saturday day tickets are also sold out but there is a limited number for Sunday still available. However, they are expected to sell quickly.

They are available to buy online HERE for £38.50 adults, £22.50 under 18s, £11.50 under 11s, under fives free.

Tickets are available for collection before the festival from IT Central in Elgin and the Carlton Hotel in Forres until Friday, April 28, the day before the festival.

MacMoray important info part 2! Please Watch 📺 Posted by MacMoray Easter Festival on Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Where can I park in Elgin for MacMoray?

MacMoray has organised car parks at both the Moray Sports Centre and the Moray College UHI campus on Linkwood Road. Both are available to book online HERE.

Disabled car parking is available at Cooper Park.

All the MacMoray car parks cost £9.38 for the day, or £12.50 for the weekend.

Alternatively, Moray Council has pay and display car parks throughout Elgin town centre with prices varying depending on the location on Saturdays. All pay and display car parks in Elgin are free on Sundays.