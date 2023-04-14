MacMoray is back and bigger for its second year: Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy the festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MacMoray is back and bigger for its second year: Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy the festival

It's the festival with the line-up that has got everyone talking, and we have you covered to get the most out of the weekend.

By David Mackay
Thousands packed Elgin for MacMoray last year with even more due to attend this year. Image: Jasperimage
Thousands packed Elgin for MacMoray last year with even more due to attend this year. Image: Jasperimage

Between the Vengaboys, the Bay City Rollers, B*Witched and Nazareth, this year’s line-up at the MacMoray music festival in Elgin has got everyone talking.

Up to 10,000 people will pack Cooper Park each day for the weekend event later this month to revel in nostalgic hits.

Last year’s debut for the festival surpassed all expectations with organisers already securing a licence to keep holding it until 2025.

This year’s MacMoray music festival in Elgin on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30 is poised to be even bigger than last year’s sold out event.

Here’s our guide on what you can expect.

Who is on this year’s MacMoray festival line-up?

When MacMoray organiser Andy Macdonald devised the event it was with the intention of being attractive for the whole family.

This year’s line-up features a mix of rockers Nazareth, 90s pop stars B*Witched, club classics from Alice Deejay and Cascada and Cotton Eye Joe stars Rednex.

They may all appear to have little in common, but Mr Macdonald says a common thread runs through the eclectic mix.

Vengaboys are returning to MacMoray after pumping up the crowd last year. Image: Jasperimage

He said: “When you go to other festivals you are maybe only interested in a few bands. We like to take risks and take people out of where they think their comfort zones are.

“When you’re at MacMoray you’ll maybe be listening to Sweet and enjoying them and get their songs stuck in your head.

“Later you’ll maybe get the Vengaboys stuck in your head. You might not like it, but it’ll happen.

“All the bands we’ve booked have great songs you can hum or sing along to. They’re all popular and have songs you’ll definitely know, it’s a great line-up.”

FULL LINE-UP

Saturday: B*Witched, Five, Bay City Rollers, Rednex, Cascada, Scooty and the Skyhooks, Drew Dixon.

Sunday: Vengaboys, Alice Deejay, Nazareth, Sweet, Big Country, Buzzcocks, Sandi Thom.

Doors open at 10am both days, bars open at 11am, music begins on main stage at 12.30pm.

What’s new at MacMoray this year?

For a start, there is going to be a second music stage with the daily capacity increasing from 7,000 to 10,000.

The number of staff working at the festival will increase from 150 to 500 to cater for the extra revellers.

Meanwhile, the bar and food area is due to be about four times the size with more toilets also hired for the event.

There is also due to be an array of children’s entertainment from trapeze artists to Disney princesses with plenty face painting and glitter tattoo opportunities.

Cascada will bring her club hits to MacMoray. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Can I still get festival tickets?

Weekend tickets and VIP packages are already sold out.

Saturday day tickets are also sold out but there is a limited number for Sunday still available. However, they are expected to sell quickly.

They are available to buy online HERE for £38.50 adults, £22.50 under 18s, £11.50 under 11s, under fives free.

Tickets are available for collection before the festival from IT Central in Elgin and the Carlton Hotel in Forres until Friday, April 28, the day before the festival.

Where can I park in Elgin for MacMoray?

MacMoray has organised car parks at both the Moray Sports Centre and the Moray College UHI campus on Linkwood Road. Both are available to book online HERE.

Disabled car parking is available at Cooper Park.

All the MacMoray car parks cost £9.38 for the day, or £12.50 for the weekend.

Alternatively, Moray Council has pay and display car parks throughout Elgin town centre with prices varying depending on the location on Saturdays. All pay and display car parks in Elgin are free on Sundays.

