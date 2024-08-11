Gallery: Best 46 pictures from packed first day of MacMoray’s summer special

More than 10,000 people packed Cooper Park for the first day of MacMoray’s summer special – and our pictures capture the best of the atmosphere.

Crowds revelled in a packed line-up that included the legendary Jacksons, Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie, The Vamps and Aqua.

Fans were in the park early for the much-loved Elgin festival.

And despite showers of rain sweeping across the venue, thousands were still keeping the party going as night fell.

Our photographer captured the best of the action in these pictures from an amazing first day at MacMoray’s summer special.