Moray Gallery: Best 46 pictures from packed first day of MacMoray's summer special Our photographer captured the best of the atmosphere as crowds enjoyed Callum Beattie, The Vamps and Aqua. An enthusiastic crowd of all ages enjoyed the day. Image: Jasperimage By David Mackay August 11 2024, 6:00 am August 11 2024, 6:00 am More than 10,000 people packed Cooper Park for the first day of MacMoray's summer special – and our pictures capture the best of the atmosphere. Crowds revelled in a packed line-up that included the legendary Jacksons, Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie, The Vamps and Aqua. Fans were in the park early for the much-loved Elgin festival. And despite showers of rain sweeping across the venue, thousands were still keeping the party going as night fell. Our photographer captured the best of the action in these pictures from an amazing first day at MacMoray's summer special. Fans were keen to rock out. Image: Jasperimage Glitter was popular with many. Image: Jasperimage MacMoray has been praised for bringing the community together. Image: Jasperimage Friends got together for the day. Image: Jasperimage Cooper Park was transformed into a gig venue. Image: Jasperimage Aqua on stage. Image: Jasperimage Aqua performed hits including Barbie Girl and Dr Jones. Image: Jasperimage MacMoray was a shared experience for many in the community. Image: Jasperimage Everyone was excited to be there. Image: Jasperimage Big smiles. Image: Jasperimage Special festival outfits were worn by many. Image: Jasperimage Families spent the day together. Image: Jasperimage Rain made an appearance at times. Image: Jasperimage It is the first time MacMoray has been held in August. Image: Jasperimage Special glasses especially for MacMoray. Image: Jasperimage Almost everyone seemed to be wearing a bright hat. Image: Jasperimage More colourful hats. Image: Jasperimage A good day out was had by many. Image: Jasperimage It was an enthusiastic crowd. Image: Jasperimage Some members of the MacMoray crowd were very young. Image: Jasperimage Colourful headwear came in all shapes and sizes. Image: Jasperimage Many fans had flowers in their hair. Image: Jasperimage There were smiles when the sun came out. Image: Jasperimage Smiles for the camera. Image: Jasperimage Bright colours and glitter were popular with many. Image: Jasperimage Fans singing along. Image: Jasperimage Pink cowboy hats were popular. Image: Jasperimage Family members enjoyed bands together. Image: Jasperimage Fans got involved in all of the songs. Image: Jasperimage Young fans get a better view. Image: Jasperimage Callum Beattie attracted a big crowd. Image: Jasperimage Everyone was after pictures to remember the day. Image: Jasperimage Everyone wanted the best view. Image: Jasperimage The Vamps were very popular with the Elgin crowd. Image: Jasperimage It was a popular day for cowboy hats. Image: Jasperimage The crowd went all the way to the back. Image: Jasperimage The crowd was made up of a range of ages. Image: Jasperimage It was busy down at the front. Image: Jasperimage Organiser Andy Macdonald spoke to many fans. Image: Jasperimage Nobody could take their eyes off the stage. Image: Jasperimage Waving from the crowd. Image: Jasperimage It was an extra special day for some. Image: Jasperimage Fans made their own banners for the day. Image: Jasperimage The Vamps got close with the crowd. Image: Jasperimage Callum Beattie on stage. Image: Jasperimage MacMoray is even popular with inflatables. Image: Jasperimage
