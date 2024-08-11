Gallery: Best 46 pictures from packed first day of MacMoray’s summer special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Gallery: Best 46 pictures from packed first day of MacMoray’s summer special

Our photographer captured the best of the atmosphere as crowds enjoyed Callum Beattie, The Vamps and Aqua.

Fans cheering in MacMoray crowd.
An enthusiastic crowd of all ages enjoyed the day. Image: Jasperimage
David Mackay By David Mackay

More than 10,000 people packed Cooper Park for the first day of MacMoray’s summer special – and our pictures capture the best of the atmosphere.

Crowds revelled in a packed line-up that included the legendary Jacksons, Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie, The Vamps and Aqua.

Fans were in the park early for the much-loved Elgin festival.

And despite showers of rain sweeping across the venue, thousands were still keeping the party going as night fell.

Our photographer captured the best of the action in these pictures from an amazing first day at MacMoray’s summer special. 

Fans were keen to rock out. Image: Jasperimage
Glitter was popular with many. Image: Jasperimage
MacMoray has been praised for bringing the community together. Image: Jasperimage
Friends got together for the day. Image: Jasperimage
Cooper Park was transformed into a gig venue. Image: Jasperimage
Aqua on stage. Image: Jasperimage
Aqua performed hits including Barbie Girl and Dr Jones. Image: Jasperimage
MacMoray was a shared experience for many in the community. Image: Jasperimage
Everyone was excited to be there. Image: Jasperimage
Big smiles. Image: Jasperimage
Special festival outfits were worn by many. Image: Jasperimage
Families spent the day together. Image: Jasperimage
Rain made an appearance at times. Image: Jasperimage
It is the first time MacMoray has been held in August. Image: Jasperimage
Special glasses especially for MacMoray. Image: Jasperimage
Almost everyone seemed to be wearing a bright hat. Image: Jasperimage
More colourful hats. Image: Jasperimage
A good day out was had by many. Image: Jasperimage
It was an enthusiastic crowd. Image: Jasperimage
Some members of the MacMoray crowd were very young. Image: Jasperimage
Colourful headwear came in all shapes and sizes. Image: Jasperimage
Many fans had flowers in their hair. Image: Jasperimage
There were smiles when the sun came out. Image: Jasperimage
Smiles for the camera. Image: Jasperimage
Bright colours and glitter were popular with many. Image: Jasperimage
Fans singing along. Image: Jasperimage
Pink cowboy hats were popular. Image: Jasperimage
Family members enjoyed bands together. Image: Jasperimage
Fans got involved in all of the songs. Image: Jasperimage
Young fans get a better view. Image: Jasperimage
Callum Beattie attracted a big crowd. Image: Jasperimage
Everyone was after pictures to remember the day. Image: Jasperimage
Everyone wanted the best view. Image: Jasperimage
The Vamps were very popular with the Elgin crowd. Image: Jasperimage
It was a popular day for cowboy hats. Image: Jasperimage
The crowd went all the way to the back. Image: Jasperimage
The crowd was made up of a range of ages. Image: Jasperimage
It was busy down at the front. Image: Jasperimage
Organiser Andy Macdonald spoke to many fans. Image: Jasperimage
Nobody could take their eyes off the stage. Image: Jasperimage
Waving from the crowd. Image: Jasperimage
It was an extra special day for some. Image: Jasperimage
Fans made their own banners for the day. Image: Jasperimage
The Vamps got close with the crowd. Image: Jasperimage
Callum Beattie on stage. Image: Jasperimage
MacMoray is even popular with inflatables. Image: Jasperimage

Conversation