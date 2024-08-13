Lossie’s final farewell to much-loved flight lieutenant Elliot Robbins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lossie’s final farewell to much-loved flight lieutenant Elliot Robbins

Friends, family and members of the public gathered to pay tribute.

By Ena Saracevic
People gathered to say goodbye to Elliot Robbins. Image: Supplied by RAF Lossiemouth.
People gathered to say goodbye to Elliot Robbins. Image: Supplied by RAF Lossiemouth.

Mourners gathered in Lossiemouth yesterday to pay tribute at the funeral of an RAF Lossiemouth veteran.

Family and friends, as well as members of the public, gathered in St Aidan’s Church and Community centre to say their final farewell to flight lieutenant Elliot Robbins.

On Facebook, RAF Lossiemouth posted: “Alongside his friends and family, we paid our respects and said a final farewell to a much loved friend, colleague, father, and husband.

“In a fitting tribute to his love of motorcycles, he exited RAF Lossiemouth for the final time on a custom motorcycle hearse.

“Elliot was much loved by many, and will be sorely missed by us all. We thank everyone for their kind words of support to his family and friends.”

Elliot Robbins served for 15 years at the RAF Lossiemouth base. Image: RAF Lossiemouth

Flight Lieutenant Elliot Robbins had settled in Kinloss with his wife Faye, daughters Tiana and Rose, and sons Sam and Theo.

He entered the Royal Air Force in 1999 while still in his hometown of Watford before moving to Moray to serve at RAF Kinloss in 2007.

Elliot Robbins was a keen motorcyclist and enjoyed spending time with his family. Image: RAF Lossiemouth

In 2009 he became part of Lossie’s 12 (Bomber) Squadron.

Elliot also served on operations abroad, completing six tours of Operation Herrick in Afghanistan.

Outside of work, Elliot loved spending time with his family and motorbiking.

A custom motorcycle hearse.
Elliot Robbins left RAF Lossiemouth for the final time on a custom motorcycle hearse. Image: RAF Lossiemouth

Friends paid tribute on social media

Previously, the P&J reported tributes from the public after the announcement of Elliot’s passing.

Kerry Norgate commented: “An amazing guy! Always smiling, went above and beyond.

“Never forget walking into my office in Afghan, to find my desk decorated with happy birthday banners and a birthday cake waiting. Made my day! Taken far far too soon. Rest easy Elliot Robbins.”

Tim Gresham worked alongside Elliot in Saudi Arabia.

He said: “Really enjoyed working with Elliot in Saudi, always managed to bring calm to some manic situations using his skills, knowledge and a fair dose of humour.

“Absolutely gutted for Faye and the kids and all his family & friends. A legend, rest easy buddy.”

