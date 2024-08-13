Lossie’s final farewell to much-loved flight lieutenant Elliot Robbins

Mourners gathered in Lossiemouth yesterday to pay tribute at the funeral of an RAF Lossiemouth veteran.

Family and friends, as well as members of the public, gathered in St Aidan’s Church and Community centre to say their final farewell to flight lieutenant Elliot Robbins.

On Facebook, RAF Lossiemouth posted: “Alongside his friends and family, we paid our respects and said a final farewell to a much loved friend, colleague, father, and husband.

“In a fitting tribute to his love of motorcycles, he exited RAF Lossiemouth for the final time on a custom motorcycle hearse.

“Elliot was much loved by many, and will be sorely missed by us all. We thank everyone for their kind words of support to his family and friends.”

Flight Lieutenant Elliot Robbins had settled in Kinloss with his wife Faye, daughters Tiana and Rose, and sons Sam and Theo.

He entered the Royal Air Force in 1999 while still in his hometown of Watford before moving to Moray to serve at RAF Kinloss in 2007.

In 2009 he became part of Lossie’s 12 (Bomber) Squadron.

Elliot also served on operations abroad, completing six tours of Operation Herrick in Afghanistan.

Outside of work, Elliot loved spending time with his family and motorbiking.

Friends paid tribute on social media

Previously, the P&J reported tributes from the public after the announcement of Elliot’s passing.

Kerry Norgate commented: “An amazing guy! Always smiling, went above and beyond.

“Never forget walking into my office in Afghan, to find my desk decorated with happy birthday banners and a birthday cake waiting. Made my day! Taken far far too soon. Rest easy Elliot Robbins.”

Tim Gresham worked alongside Elliot in Saudi Arabia.

He said: “Really enjoyed working with Elliot in Saudi, always managed to bring calm to some manic situations using his skills, knowledge and a fair dose of humour.

“Absolutely gutted for Faye and the kids and all his family & friends. A legend, rest easy buddy.”