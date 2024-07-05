SNP’s Graham Leadbitter triumphs in target Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat

The SNP’s Graham Leadbitter has won the first-ever Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey general election contest – with the party retaking the heartland seat from Douglas Ross.

In what was a crucial contest for the party amidst losses elsewhere across the country, the nationalists inflicted one of many bruising losses on the Conservatives tonight.

However, it was a nerve-wracking contest that few at Elgin Town Hall were prepared to call either way until the final stages.

Despite the win, the SNP’s share of the vote decreased compared to when they came second in the previous Moray constituency in 2019.

Crucial win in target seat for SNP

The new Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat was a key seat targeted by the SNP throughout the campaign.

First Minister John Swinney visited Elgin in the first weeks of the campaign to support the now-MP Mr Leadbitter.

And he returned on Tuesday this week, just days before the polls opened, to appeal directly to voters in Nairn and Aviemore.

The new Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey constituency covers a vast distance from Elgin, Lossiemouth, Nairn and Forres in the north, to Aviemore, Newtonmore and Dalwhinnie in the south.

The eastern boundary is the River Spey, meaning communities including Fochabers, Buckie, Keith and Cullen are part of the new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency.

Who is Graham Leadbitter?

Graham Leadbitter may be the new kid on the block at Westminster, but he is a veteran in the Moray Council chambers.

He was first elected as an Elgin City South councillor in 2007 after previously serving as a community councillor.

During that time he has emerged as one of the leading figures in the council’s SNP group, serving as co-leader since 2017.

He led a minority administration as Moray Council leader between 2018 and 2022, steering the local authority through difficult budget decisions.

He told the Press and Journal his experience as council leader motivated him to run for national office for the first time after 17 years as a councillor.

Voting breakdown

Graham Leadbitter (SNP) 14,961

Kathleen Robertson (Con) 13,960

James Hynam (Lab) 8,295

Steve Skerrett (Reform) 3,490

Neil Alexander (Lib) 3,285

Draeyk van der Horn (Green) 1,676

Euan Morrice (Scottish Family Party) 423

Read more as election results come in across the north and north-east: