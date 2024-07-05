SNP’s Graham Leadbitter triumphs in target Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP’s Graham Leadbitter triumphs in target Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat

The SNP have retaken their heartland seat after Douglas Ross held it for seven years.

By David Mackay
Graham Leadbitter wearing SNP rosette.
Graham Leadbitter is the new Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey MP. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The SNP’s Graham Leadbitter has won the first-ever Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey general election contest – with the party retaking the heartland seat from Douglas Ross.

In what was a crucial contest for the party amidst losses elsewhere across the country, the nationalists inflicted one of many bruising losses on the Conservatives tonight.

However, it was a nerve-wracking contest that few at Elgin Town Hall were prepared to call either way until the final stages.

Despite the win, the SNP’s share of the vote decreased compared to when they came second in the previous Moray constituency in 2019.

Crucial win in target seat for SNP

The new Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat was a key seat targeted by the SNP throughout the campaign.

First Minister John Swinney visited Elgin in the first weeks of the campaign to support the now-MP Mr Leadbitter.

And he returned on Tuesday this week, just days before the polls opened, to appeal directly to voters in Nairn and Aviemore.

Conservatives watching ballots being counted.
Conservative candidate Kathleen Robertson watches the ballots being counted for the SNP. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson

The new Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey constituency covers a vast distance from Elgin, Lossiemouth, Nairn and Forres in the north, to Aviemore, Newtonmore and Dalwhinnie in the south.

The eastern boundary is the River Spey, meaning communities including Fochabers, Buckie, Keith and Cullen are part of the new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency.

Who is Graham Leadbitter?

Graham Leadbitter may be the new kid on the block at Westminster, but he is a veteran in the Moray Council chambers.

He was first elected as an Elgin City South councillor in 2007 after previously serving as a community councillor.

Graham Leadbitter at Packhorse Bridge in Carrbridge.
New MP Graham Leadbitter is a Moray Council veteran.

During that time he has emerged as one of the leading figures in the council’s SNP group, serving as co-leader since 2017.

He led a minority administration as Moray Council leader between 2018 and 2022, steering the local authority through difficult budget decisions.

He told the Press and Journal his experience as council leader motivated him to run for national office for the first time after 17 years as a councillor.

Voting breakdown

  • Graham Leadbitter (SNP) 14,961
  • Kathleen Robertson (Con) 13,960
  • James Hynam (Lab) 8,295
  • Steve Skerrett (Reform) 3,490
  • Neil Alexander (Lib) 3,285
  • Draeyk van der Horn (Green) 1,676
  • Euan Morrice (Scottish Family Party) 423

Read more as election results come in across the north and north-east: 

Conversation