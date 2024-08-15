Excitement about bigger store but worries about increased traffic: Elgin reacts to Aldi’s revelation it wants to move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Excitement about bigger store but worries about increased traffic: Elgin reacts to Aldi’s revelation it wants to move

The supermarket has announced it wants to move to the Edgar Road retail parks.

By David Mackay
Aldi logo outside supermarket
Aldi says it has outgrown its current site in Elgin. Image: PA

Elgin shoppers have welcomed Aldi’s proposed retail park move to bring extra variety for shoppers but also sounded worries about adding to traffic concerns.

The retailer has announced proposals to move from its current location to a new store on the Edgar Road retail parks.

It says it has long wished to expand its existing supermarket, which it says is “no longer fit for purpose”.

The firm has earmarked a spot on the Elgin Retail Park, which currently has Matalan, Pure Gym and Home Bargains among other stores.

Google Maps view of Elgin Aldi.
The current Aldi supermarket in Elgin. Image: Google

Plans from Iceland to open one of its Food Warehouse stores there proved controversial five years ago due to worries about the impact on the town centre.

While some have echoed those worries today about Aldi on social media, others have welcomed the proposed move.

‘More variety for Elgin shoppers’

Aldi says that the restricted space in its Elgin store means that it can no longer offer what it provides at the rest of is stores across the UK.

The discount retailer has launched a public consultation with an event due to be held on Wednesday, August 28 from 3pm to 7pm at Elgin Town Hall. 

And many customers have welcomed the prospect of an enhanced range on social media.

New look Aldi store.
Aldi says it wants to enhance the range available in its Elgin store. Image: McCann

Dai Douglas wrote: “For all of the people who never leave Elgin, this Aldi is the poorest one we’ve experienced.

“Every other one we’ve been in, whether in UK or abroad, has substantially more lines to choose from.

“This one is just too small, and it’s not competing very well with Lidl. That’s why they have to do something about it.”

Christopher James wrote: “At last. The current one is miles to small and it’s hard to get a parking space as people park there and then go over to the town?

“Also the bigger Aldis have more products/range so it’s great news and it will do really well in its new location.”

Louise MacDonald added: “Down by Home Bargains is perfect for relocating, parking and bigger store, sounds like a good idea.

“Plus you still have Tesco , M&S , Poundland and Farmfoods in the centre.”

Worries about Aldi moving to other side of Elgin

While some have welcomed Aldi’s proposed move to Edgar Road, worries have been raised about the impact on residents in the north of Elgin.

Some believe the supermarket’s move to the south of the town, while leaving behind its location next to the bus station, will impact those without access to their own car.

Karen Vass wrote on social media: “If they’re going to do this, keep the original store and build a bigger one other side of town.

“Not everyone can drive or lives over in New Elgin.

Google Maps image of vacant units at Elgin Retail Park.
Traffic concerns have been raised about access to the Elgin Retail Park. Image: Google

“Where it is now is central and easy access. Plenty empty shops in the High Street. Knock through walls and make a big store. This side of town needs something aside from Tesco.”

Elena Graham wrote: “I think they should keep the old one and make a bigger store, with all the new homes being built we may need both.”

Jenni Coelho posted: “Really unhappy about this. It’s ideal where it is for folk on the north side of town, especially if you can’t drive.

“Although there may be more parking spaces that car park is a nightmare getting in and out of as it is without the addition of supermarket traffic.

“They’re going to lose a lot of customers.”

