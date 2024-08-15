Excitement about bigger store but worries about increased traffic: Elgin reacts to Aldi’s revelation it wants to move

Elgin shoppers have welcomed Aldi’s proposed retail park move to bring extra variety for shoppers but also sounded worries about adding to traffic concerns.

The retailer has announced proposals to move from its current location to a new store on the Edgar Road retail parks.

It says it has long wished to expand its existing supermarket, which it says is “no longer fit for purpose”.

The firm has earmarked a spot on the Elgin Retail Park, which currently has Matalan, Pure Gym and Home Bargains among other stores.

Plans from Iceland to open one of its Food Warehouse stores there proved controversial five years ago due to worries about the impact on the town centre.

While some have echoed those worries today about Aldi on social media, others have welcomed the proposed move.

‘More variety for Elgin shoppers’

Aldi says that the restricted space in its Elgin store means that it can no longer offer what it provides at the rest of is stores across the UK.

The discount retailer has launched a public consultation with an event due to be held on Wednesday, August 28 from 3pm to 7pm at Elgin Town Hall.

And many customers have welcomed the prospect of an enhanced range on social media.

Dai Douglas wrote: “For all of the people who never leave Elgin, this Aldi is the poorest one we’ve experienced.

“Every other one we’ve been in, whether in UK or abroad, has substantially more lines to choose from.

“This one is just too small, and it’s not competing very well with Lidl. That’s why they have to do something about it.”

Christopher James wrote: “At last. The current one is miles to small and it’s hard to get a parking space as people park there and then go over to the town?

“Also the bigger Aldis have more products/range so it’s great news and it will do really well in its new location.”

Louise MacDonald added: “Down by Home Bargains is perfect for relocating, parking and bigger store, sounds like a good idea.

“Plus you still have Tesco , M&S , Poundland and Farmfoods in the centre.”

Worries about Aldi moving to other side of Elgin

While some have welcomed Aldi’s proposed move to Edgar Road, worries have been raised about the impact on residents in the north of Elgin.

Some believe the supermarket’s move to the south of the town, while leaving behind its location next to the bus station, will impact those without access to their own car.

Karen Vass wrote on social media: “If they’re going to do this, keep the original store and build a bigger one other side of town.

“Not everyone can drive or lives over in New Elgin.

“Where it is now is central and easy access. Plenty empty shops in the High Street. Knock through walls and make a big store. This side of town needs something aside from Tesco.”

Elena Graham wrote: “I think they should keep the old one and make a bigger store, with all the new homes being built we may need both.”

Jenni Coelho posted: “Really unhappy about this. It’s ideal where it is for folk on the north side of town, especially if you can’t drive.

“Although there may be more parking spaces that car park is a nightmare getting in and out of as it is without the addition of supermarket traffic.

“They’re going to lose a lot of customers.”