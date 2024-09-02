Motorcyclist in ‘life-threatening condition’ after Lossiemouth crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Motorcyclist in ‘life-threatening condition’ after Lossiemouth crash

The 60-year-old was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By Ross Hempseed
SCAA landing at the incident site on the B9040. Image: Jasperimage.
SCAA landing at the incident site on the B9040. Image: Jasperimage.

A motorcyclist is in hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Lossiemouth.

His condition has been described as “life-threatening”.

The collision occurred at around 1pm on Sunday, September 1, on the B9040 Hopeman to Lossiemouth road just east of Covesea Greens Equestrian Centre.

It involved a silver Skoda Yeti car and a black Honda CBR 600F motorcycle.

Emergency services at a crash on the B9040. Image: Jasperimage.

Emergecy services were deployed to the scene including police, fire and air ambulance.

The 60-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Motorcyclist airlifted to ARI

The 81-year-old driver of the car and his two female passengers aged 75 and 46 years were not injured.

The road was closed for several hours on Sunday due to the crash.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison at the Road Policing Unit in Elgin is appealing for information that might inform police about what happened.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who was travelling on this road around the time of the crash and may have captured it on their dashcams.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via telephone number 101 and quote incident number 1743 of September 1.

More from Moray

Pride in Moray parade marching behind rainbow banner.
What you need to know about this year's Pride in Moray: When the parade…
Lee Midlane in Elgin town centre wearing IT Central hoodie.
Why IT Central is launching range of Elgin merchandise to promote town as part…
The vehicle was stolen on Saturday evening. Image: Shutterstock
Land Rover stolen from Elgin street
Poundland building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Latest on Elgin Poundland and price tag revealed for Benriach Distillery’s visitor centre expansion
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a murder accused and a Caithness rapist
Emergency services rushed to the scene earlier today. Image: Jasperimage
Road between Lossiemouth and Burghead closed at Covesea after crash
Thunderstorms could cause flooding in the north-east tomorrow.
Yellow warning for thunderstorm hitting north-east extended to the Highlands
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Drug-driver avoids jail after being caught twice in Elgin
Will Hall filming
Nairn 7 SCOTS reservist Will Hall's successful rowing career nearly crushed his military dreams
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have soared to international success from a career that's spanned over twenty years.
MacMoray's 'most requested act' signed up for next year's final festival

Conversation