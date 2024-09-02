Motorcyclist in ‘life-threatening condition’ after Lossiemouth crash

A motorcyclist is in hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Lossiemouth.

His condition has been described as “life-threatening”.

The collision occurred at around 1pm on Sunday, September 1, on the B9040 Hopeman to Lossiemouth road just east of Covesea Greens Equestrian Centre.

It involved a silver Skoda Yeti car and a black Honda CBR 600F motorcycle.

Emergecy services were deployed to the scene including police, fire and air ambulance.

The 60-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Motorcyclist airlifted to ARI

The 81-year-old driver of the car and his two female passengers aged 75 and 46 years were not injured.

The road was closed for several hours on Sunday due to the crash.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison at the Road Policing Unit in Elgin is appealing for information that might inform police about what happened.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who was travelling on this road around the time of the crash and may have captured it on their dashcams.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via telephone number 101 and quote incident number 1743 of September 1.