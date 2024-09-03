Dearly departed? Moray among priciest places in Scotland to get buried as fees to soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Dearly departed? Moray among priciest places in Scotland to get buried as fees to soar

Charges are set to go up next year.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Buckie West Cemetery.
Buckie West Cemetery.

The cost of burials in Moray is rising, with a hike in charges now meaning the region is one of the most expensive in Scotland.

Moray Council is now fourth highest charging of Scotland’s 32 local authorities for resident burials – up from 15th.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee voted for the change at a meeting today, with rises to come into effect in April.

The change came despite cried that some parts of the policy were “not fair”…

Moray burial fees fourth highest in Scotland

Currently the internment fee is £1,228 for Moray residents and £2,254 for those who want to be buried in the area, but don’t live there.

Interment charges will now rise to £1,272 for those in Moray.

And for non-local residents the first internment will be £2,335 then £1,272 for the second and third – the same as locals.

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes
SNP councillor for Elgin North Jérémie Fernandes.

SNP councillor for Elgin North Jérémie Fernandes led calls to make the out of area fee the same as that for Moray residents for second and third internments.

He felt it was the best option saying it “strikes the right balance”.

‘Should we charge more for people not from here?’

However Conservative councillor for Forres Paul McBain wanted to remove the non-Moray charges altogether.

He felt the higher fee for those outside the area wanting to be laid to rest with their loved ones in Moray was “not fair”.

Conservative councillor for Forres Paul McBain

Mr McBain was seconded by his party colleague for Elgin South Peter Bloomfield.

However the SNP’s plan to keep the elevated charges won with seven votes to six – with one abstention.

Members also agreed a programme of maintenance that includes drainage work at Keith, Buckie New and Duffus cemeteries.

Plans for huge new cemetery outside Elgin APPROVED – despite eco concerns about ancient trees being chopped down

Conversation