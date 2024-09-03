How innovative Dr Gray’s maternity recruitment campaign is attracting staff from across UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How innovative Dr Gray’s maternity recruitment campaign is attracting staff from across UK

We speak to a newly-recruited consultant who has relocated to Moray from Portsmouth to join efforts to restore the maternity unit to full strength.

Collage of Dr Gray's hospital and Lossiemouth beach with "welcome to Moray" sign.
Outdoor opportunities in Moray are being promoted as part of the recruitment campaign. Image: DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

NHS Grampian has used recruitment options it has never explored before to fill critical positions to restore maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Commercials have been strategically deployed on catch-up television in key English cities to target healthcare shift workers.

And advertisements selling the outdoors lifestyle in Moray have been targeted at publications including Mountain Biking UK and BBC Wildlife as well as TikTok and Snapchat.

Bosses say they have now filled about 75% of the 100 posts they need to as part of their Dr Gray’s recruitment campaign.

  • The Press and Journal asked NHS Grampian bosses about why the Dr Gray’s maternity recruitment campaign has been different.
  • We spoke to a recently-appointed consultant who has moved the length of the UK for a dream post in Elgin.
  • And asked what the recruitment updates mean for restoring a consultant-led service to Dr Gray’s by the 2026 target.

Why Dr Gray’s maternity recruitment campaign has had to be different

NHS Grampian has been forced to think differently about recruitment to restore the maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

The consultant-led unit in Elgin was downgraded in 2018 after the previous staffing model proved unsustainable.

Jane Gill, programme director of NHS Grampian and NHS Highland Maternity Collaborative. Image: NHS Grampian

An initial one-year target to restore the services came and went with up to three quarters of Moray births taking place in Aberdeen, a trend the health service says is beginning to be reversed.

NHS Grampian is not alone in finding it hard to recruit to key public and private sector positions in Elgin.

So, health bosses have devised a different strategy for recruitment to support maternity services at Dr Gray’s.

How NHS Grampian’s recruitment campaign has targeted potential staff differently

The current recruitment campaign for Dr Gray’s has featured the slogan “make a life, not just a living” prominently in all adverts alongside pictures of the coastline.

Jane Gill, programme director of NHS Grampian and NHS Highland’s maternity collaborative, said: “What has helped with the recruitment with the design and the thinking is that it has helped us target the right people.

“So the advert hasn’t been shown on traditional television at all. It’s been targeted at catch-up because that’s probably where the sort of people we’ll be looking for will be watching because they work shifts.

Mobile phone close-up
NHS Grampian has targeted social media ads in key English cities. Image: PA

“We’ve also used different social media and have been targeting major cities in England. It seems that more than one million people have seen the content since it launched.”

NHS Grampian staff have also taken the opportunities on the road to conferences in Newport, Liverpool and Glasgow, which attracted 250 inquiries about jobs.

However, not all the interest has come from outside staff wanting to relocate with a surge of interest also among internal candidates.

Mrs Gill added: “We’ve had some interest from nurses and midwives from Aberdeen, or who would have traditionally gone to Aberdeen, interested in a career in Moray.

“That’s something that’s never really happened before, so we’re going to look at that again in the future to target some more internal recruitment.

“We’ve been promoting the lifestyle, but these are professional roles in a comprehensive maternity service. It’s not just about births, but also looking after them before and during pregnancy.

“So it’s an attractive professional opportunity, as well as having lifestyle benefits.”

Consultant moves from Portsmouth for Dr Gray’s career

Among the new recruits to Dr Gray’s is Dr Kirsty Lees, who has been hired as a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist.

After growing up in the Borders she studied at Aberdeen University before starting her professional career in Portsmouth.

When she became pregnant herself nearly two years ago the family initially looked at relocating to Aberdeenshire before falling in love with Glenlivet.

Dr Kirsty Lees inside Dr Gray's maternity unit
Dr Kirsty Lees began working at Dr Gray’s earlier this year. Image: NHS Grampian

And after hearing about the Dr Gray’s recruitment drive while visiting the Elgin hospital for her own appointments, she jumped at the chance to make the move north permanent.

She said: “I didn’t really know that much about Moray before moving here. We were looking around for somewhere to spend a year and discovered Glenlivet.

“We were keen to relocate permanently, if possible. We’d spoken about it but it was never the right time. Moray definitely wasn’t on the radar, until I heard about the recruitment campaign.

“I love it here though. If offers a good mix of hillwalking, kayaking and other outdoor things.

“We have enjoyed spending time exploring, especially the amazing beaches. It’s a great place to raise a family.”

What Dr Gray’s recruitment update means for restoring maternity services

NHS Grampian’s agreed timetable with the Scottish Government is for a sustainable consultant-led unit to return to Dr Gray’s in 2026.

The move would mean most Moray babies would once again be delivered in Elgin.

The next key milestone on the restoration plan is for elective caesarean births to restart early next year, a deadline Mrs Gill says they are on track to meet.

View of main entrance at Dr Gray's hospital.
Dr Gray’s is Scotland’s smallest district general hospital. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

She said: “The business plan is for that to happen between January and June next year.

“We’ve got some firm plans in place to run some tabletop exercises, test our competencies and identify any training gaps before the end of this year.

“Once we’ve done those, we’ll be in a position to confirm when exactly in that January to June window we’ll be resuming elective caesareans.”

Conversation