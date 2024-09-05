Travellers camp out at disused Forres hospital

A group of travellers are camping outside of Forres’ former Leanchoil Hospital.

The Victorian complex, which was closed in 2018 after NHS Grampian said the buildings were unfit for purpose, remains as an active ambulance station.

Leanchoil Trust are now taking action as they say their main concern is the security and preservation of the building.

Leanchoil Trust chairwoman Marianne Nicolson said: “Leanchoil trustees are aware of the encampment of travellers on the former hospital site and have advised the owners NHS Grampian of this.

“Police Scotland have been on site to assess the situation.

“Our main concern is the security and preservation of the buildings, but we have to wait for officials from NHS Grampian to take the appropriate action.

“Meantime the site remains an active ambulance station.”

The Scottish Ambulance service have reported that there are no travellers on ambulance station grounds, and as such there is no disruption.

Enquiries ongoing into incident

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of an encampment in the St Leonards Road area of Forres on Thursday, 5 September, 2024.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are liaising with the local authority.”

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We were made aware earlier today of an unauthorised encampment at the former Leanchoil Hospital site and will begin the removal process.”

Moray Council have been approached for comment.

Future of Leanchoil site

The P&J previously reported that Leanchoil Trust has submitted initial plans for the former hospital to be transformed into a specialist immersive classroom and training room, a Stem classroom for three to eight-year-olds, a digital health support facility and café.

A full planning application is expected to be submitted in the coming months and, if planning permission is secured early next year, then the trust hopes building can begin in 2026 with the doors opening the following year.