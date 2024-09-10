Docs and Frocks: New vintage boutique to open its doors on Elgin High Street

A vintage and retro boutique will soon open its doors in Elgin town centre.

Owner Julie Flanighan, from Elgin, is preparing to welcome customers to her new shop Docs and Frocks on Saturday, October 5.

Julie and her family are currently renovating the 6 Harrow Inn Close unit ahead of the big day.

The unit was formerly home to business Enchanted Highlands, owned by Eryne Scott, which has now moved to a larger unit on South Street.

The vintage and retro clothing shop will offer a range of pre-loved and brand new items

As the name of the shop suggests, it will mainly focus on Doc Martens and vintage dresses.

From day dresses to evening dresses, owner Julie hopes there is something on offer for every occasion.

Unit seemed ‘perfect’ for vintage boutique

Owning a vintage and retro dress shop has been a lifelong goal for the Elgin resident.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own vintage retro frock shop, Julie said.

“I’ve been thinking about it for so long, and this unit just seemed like the perfect size for a new shop.

“There’s been a lot of buzz about the shop because everyone loves their Doc Martens.

“And then there are some people who are more interested in the dresses.”

After being a mental health nurse for 20 years, as well as having moved back to her home town of Elgin last year, she says she’s now set for a new adventure.

“I’ve been so surprised and overwhelmed by all the support,” Julie added.

“Someone even said that they knew people in Aberdeen talking about it.

“Everyone has been fantastic so far and my family have been helping to get things together before opening.”

Community helped Julie secure Elgin unit

As an Elgin native, Julie is very familiar with Harrow Inn Close which was another reason she wanted to take on the unit.

She said: “Growing up in Elgin, I frequented this close as a teenager.

“It’s a really historical part of town – especially with the marriage stones and their history.

“When wanting to open the business I originally put a comment on Facebook about the rates of the High Street. I instantly received messages from locals.

“Anna from Moray Chamber of Commerce was really helpful and, after getting in touch with the landlord, I secured the lease to the unit within three days of posting the comment.

“Everyone collaborated to help me get the unit and that’s something I’m really thankful for.”

A selection of Doc Martens and vintage apparel in Elgin

Founded in 1947, Doc Martens have become instantly recognisable as an iconic shoe brand.

A variety of colours, designs and sizes will be on offer at Docs and Frocks, as well as bags, scarves and hats from the brand.

For those more interested in clothing, the shop will have dresses up to size 24 in the hopes of catering for as many people as possible.

As a favourite of owner Julie, the boutique will also stock a variety of Lindy Bop-style dresses – a vintage inspired brand which focused on the 40s and 50s.

Docs and Frocks will be open from Saturday, October 5. The shop will also be available online.