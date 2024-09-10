Docs and Frocks: New vintage boutique to open its doors on Elgin High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Docs and Frocks: New vintage boutique to open its doors on Elgin High Street

The shop will sell a variety of Doc Martens shoes and vintage-style dresses.

Julie Flanighan outside Docs and Frocks
Julie Flanighan is preparing to open the shop next month.
By Ena Saracevic

A vintage and retro boutique will soon open its doors in Elgin town centre.

Owner Julie Flanighan, from Elgin, is preparing to welcome customers to her new shop Docs and Frocks on Saturday, October 5.

Julie and her family are currently renovating the 6 Harrow Inn Close unit ahead of the big day.

The unit was formerly home to business Enchanted Highlands, owned by Eryne Scott, which has now moved to a larger unit on South Street.

The vintage and retro clothing shop will offer a range of pre-loved and brand new items

As the name of the shop suggests, it will mainly focus on Doc Martens and vintage dresses.

Owner Julie is currently hard at work to bring the shop together before opening day. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

From day dresses to evening dresses, owner Julie hopes there is something on offer for every occasion.

Unit seemed ‘perfect’ for vintage boutique

Owning a vintage and retro dress shop has been a lifelong goal for the Elgin resident.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own vintage retro frock shop, Julie said.

“I’ve been thinking about it for so long, and this unit just seemed like the perfect size for a new shop.

“There’s been a lot of buzz about the shop because everyone loves their Doc Martens.

“And then there are some people who are more interested in the dresses.”

Docs and Frocks storefront
The shop will be decorated in a vintage style. Image: Docs and Frocks.

After being a mental health nurse for 20 years, as well as having moved back to her home town of Elgin last year, she says she’s now set for a new adventure.

“I’ve been so surprised and overwhelmed by all the support,” Julie added.

“Someone even said that they knew people in Aberdeen talking about it.

“Everyone has been fantastic so far and my family have been helping to get things together before opening.”

Community helped Julie secure Elgin unit

As an Elgin native, Julie is very familiar with Harrow Inn Close which was another reason she wanted to take on the unit.

She said: “Growing up in Elgin, I frequented this close as a teenager.

“It’s a really historical part of town – especially with the marriage stones and their history.

“When wanting to open the business I originally put a comment on Facebook about the rates of the High Street. I instantly received messages from locals.

Display of shoes
A variety of shoes will be on offer. Image: Docs and Frocks.

“Anna from Moray Chamber of Commerce was really helpful and, after getting in touch with the landlord, I secured the lease to the unit within three days of posting the comment.

“Everyone collaborated to help me get the unit and that’s something I’m really thankful for.”

A selection of Doc Martens and vintage apparel in Elgin

Founded in 1947, Doc Martens have become instantly recognisable as an iconic shoe brand.

A variety of colours, designs and sizes will be on offer at Docs and Frocks, as well as bags, scarves and hats from the brand.

Doc Marten shoes displayed on stairs
The shop also has classic Doc Martens. Image: Docs and Frocks.

For those more interested in clothing, the shop will have dresses up to size 24 in the hopes of catering for as many people as possible.

As a favourite of owner Julie, the boutique will also stock a variety of Lindy Bop-style dresses – a vintage inspired brand which focused on the 40s and 50s.

Docs and Frocks will be open from Saturday, October 5. The shop will also be available online.

Conversation