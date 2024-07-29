Holistic store to move into bigger Elgin unit after being open for only seven months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Holistic store to move into bigger Elgin unit after being open for only seven months

Enchanted Highlands owner Eryne Scott lifted the lid on the success of her shop and where her new and bigger premises will be.

By Sean McAngus
Eryne Scott inside her holistic store in Elgin
Enchanted Highlands owner Eryne Scott. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For Eryne Scott, the first seven months of running her Elgin town centre shop have flown by.

The pandemic made her realise it was time to take the plunge to set up her dream holistic business Enchanted Highlands.

In 2021, she started selling well-being items including essential oils and jewellery from the comfort of her own home.

Later, she started touring markets across Moray.

Since last December, she has been running the shop at 6 Harrow Inn Close.

The current home of Enchanted Highlands at Harrow Inn Close. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She previously revealed how the ambition to have a shop in Elgin came quicker than her original five-year plan.

Now with customers constantly requesting different items, there is no space left in the small unit.

Since opening the shop, she has kept a watchful eye on bigger units becoming available in Elgin town centre.

Eryne Scott pictured in current store. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

When the opportunity came up for bigger premises at 18 South Street, Eryne grabbed it with both hands.

The unit was previously home to Crafted in Moray which shut down.

She will continue to operate the shop at Harrow Inn Close until the end of August before moving into her new home on South Street.

New home for her holistic shop. Image: Sean McAngus

Eryne said: “It has been a quick turnaround and I didn’t expect to be moving into bigger premises so soon.

“When I first opened the shop, I had the fear of running something alternative in Elgin, however it has paid off.

“I had been keeping my eye out on bigger Elgin units for a while.

“However, none of them were affordable with rent and other costs.”

South Street in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

While walking around Elgin, she spotted the to let sign in the shop window and approached Elgin BID to find out more.

Eryne added: “I saw the to let sign and I asked Elgin Bid about the shop.

“They have been brilliant and helped me a lot along the way.

“We went up to speak to the landlord and it ended up being affordable.”

‘Terrifying but so exciting’

Eryne Scott inside her holistic store in Elgin
Enchanted Highlands owner Eryne Scott pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The move to bigger premises comes sooner than she expected.

Eryne said: “It feels terrifying but so exciting at the same time.

“I need to remember that I have already done it on a smaller scale.

“I was constantly getting people asking for items to take in.

“A few months, I added as much shelves as possible and had no space anymore.

“So therefore it was time to expand.”

What are the plans for the bigger store?

It sells a range of well being products from home fragrance to crystals and jewellery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Eryne is excited about bringing new things to the store.

She added: “Potentially looking at clothing and more fun things for kids as a lot of them are getting into crystals.

“Meanwhile with Crafted in Moray closing down, there are a lot of crafters without somewhere to go and sell products.

“So I will have accompanying space for local crafters to sell their products.”

What would you like to see in Elgin?

Elgin from the sky. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Eryne would like to see pop-up shops the Elgin town centre.

She added: “I think it would do well and give people like myself at the beginning an insight to what it is like to have a business and red tape you need to work around and learn.

“It would give Elgin something new and a pop-up shop would be something constant that changes.

“It is important we keep introducing new enticing things to bring people into the Elgin town centre.”

Conversation