Revealed: What makes Elgin Indian restaurant chef the best in Scotland after scooping top award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Revealed: What makes Elgin Indian restaurant chef the best in Scotland after scooping top award

The head chef at Panache told the Press and Journal what has helped make him Scotland's Asian chef of the year.

Jabir Hussain with chef award inside Panache Indian restaurant.
Jabir Hussain is head chef at Panache in Elgin town centre. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Panache chef Jabir Hussain has revealed the secret to being crowned Scotland’s Asian chef of the year at an awards ceremony.

The Elgin cook beat off hot competition from across the country to take the coveted accolade from the Asian Catering Federation.

It comes just months after Panache was named Scotland’s Indian restaurant of the year at the Asian Curry Awards.

How Panache chef became Scotland’s best

Industry experts from the Asian Catering Federation visited Panache in Elgin last month to see if Jabir had the right ingredients to win the Scotland’s chef of the year award.

The award recognises the creativity, originality and presentation of the dishes as well as the taste.

Jabir told the Press and Journal the finest details can make the biggest differences when preparing meals.

Indian food at Panache viewed from above.
Presentation is very important to the Panache staff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “It all depends on the spices. There so many spices and that’s where the flavour comes from.

“It isn’t necessarily always going to be the same either. Depending on who you are cooking for it could be a bit hotter, a bit more mild, maybe more sauce.

“Our front of house staff are so good. They make sure we are making it just how the customer wants it.”

Early passion for cooking for Elgin chef

Jabir’s passion for Indian cooking was inspired from watching his older sisters and mothers in the kitchen.

Before long he started working at the family restaurant in Birmingham. The 34-year-old moved to Elgin in 2009 to work at Akash, which changed its name to Panache in 2018 after he took the reins.

Since becoming head chef, Jabir has been keen to put the tastes of customers first.

Staff of Panache restaurant in Elgin, sitting at table with Indian food and awards.
The Panache team is no stranger to awards. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “I’ve tried to make little changes to make things a bit more Western.

“We have to be aware that most of our customers aren’t Asian, they’re Scottish or English, they like Indian food but they maybe like it a certain way.

“Sometimes that’s maybe a bit more juicy than how you would get it in Asia. All the curries have the same name, whether it’s korma or masala or bhuna, but it’s different depending on who is making it and how the customer wants it.

Read more about Elgin food and drink

More from Moray

The Romany man had a problem with alcohol abuse and his partner had been a victim of domestic violence
Ten people falling victim to domestic abuse in region every day, new figures
Nathan Davies, his partner Ashlyn and his daughter Norah outside their new business.
Badenoch's owners opening up cafe and wine bar inside the old home of Elgin…
2
Julie Flanighan outside Docs and Frocks
Docs and Frocks: New vintage boutique to open its doors on Elgin High Street
Concerns have been raised over unauthorised gypsy traveller sites in Moray including one at the former Leanchoil Hospital at Forres. Image: DC Thomson
Hunt for Moray Traveller sites - after unauthorised camps 'left mess' in Forres and…
2
An old picture of a Puma helicopter seen readying to fly to Kinloss Barracks
Why army helicopters are flying over Moray, the Highlands and islands
Volunteer Sandra Marr helped boost the appeal for items for premature babies.
'We're overwhelmed by the support': Moray knitters answer urgent call to help keep premature…
Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north
Directors Callum and Juliette Buchan pictured.
Secrets revealed about the success of a craft beer bar on Elgin's bustling Batchen…
Gordon and MacPhail's South Street building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Latest on Gordon and MacPhail's big South Street project and learning centre for Elgin…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing

Conversation