Revealed: What makes Elgin Indian restaurant chef the best in Scotland after scooping top award

Panache chef Jabir Hussain has revealed the secret to being crowned Scotland’s Asian chef of the year at an awards ceremony.

The Elgin cook beat off hot competition from across the country to take the coveted accolade from the Asian Catering Federation.

It comes just months after Panache was named Scotland’s Indian restaurant of the year at the Asian Curry Awards.

How Panache chef became Scotland’s best

Industry experts from the Asian Catering Federation visited Panache in Elgin last month to see if Jabir had the right ingredients to win the Scotland’s chef of the year award.

The award recognises the creativity, originality and presentation of the dishes as well as the taste.

Jabir told the Press and Journal the finest details can make the biggest differences when preparing meals.

He said: “It all depends on the spices. There so many spices and that’s where the flavour comes from.

“It isn’t necessarily always going to be the same either. Depending on who you are cooking for it could be a bit hotter, a bit more mild, maybe more sauce.

“Our front of house staff are so good. They make sure we are making it just how the customer wants it.”

Early passion for cooking for Elgin chef

Jabir’s passion for Indian cooking was inspired from watching his older sisters and mothers in the kitchen.

Before long he started working at the family restaurant in Birmingham. The 34-year-old moved to Elgin in 2009 to work at Akash, which changed its name to Panache in 2018 after he took the reins.

Since becoming head chef, Jabir has been keen to put the tastes of customers first.

He said: “I’ve tried to make little changes to make things a bit more Western.

“We have to be aware that most of our customers aren’t Asian, they’re Scottish or English, they like Indian food but they maybe like it a certain way.

“Sometimes that’s maybe a bit more juicy than how you would get it in Asia. All the curries have the same name, whether it’s korma or masala or bhuna, but it’s different depending on who is making it and how the customer wants it.

