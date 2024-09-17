Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals message that inspired historic winning run

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is delighted more players are taking on the responsibility of being a leader on the pitch.

The Swede has revealed he issued his squad a message to “be brave” and they have embraced it to ignite a sensational winning run.

Thelin says players are becoming more vocal and growing as leaders as the Reds have racked up a perfect return of 10 wins from 10 in all competitions.

It is the best start to an Aberdeen manager’s Pittodrie career in the club’s 121-year-history.

Thelin and his in-form Dons will bid to extend that winning streak when hosting League Two Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

He said: “Football is a collective effort and everyone has to take responsibility.

“More and more players are speaking out and growing as leaders in the team now.

“They are growing.

“We were clear that we wanted them to be brave and make decisions because we want to have everyone contributing like that.

“I’m happy that more and more players are stepping forward to take that extra responsibility.”

Manager Thelin’s playing model

Having arrived at Pittodrie in the summer former Elfsborg manager Thelin is working to imbed his football philosophy deep into the squad.

Fewer than four months into his Pittodrie reign that is already paying off with the second best winning streak in the club’s history.

Only a 15 game run of victories in the 1970-71 season better’s the current run under Thelin.

He aims to have his squad working to a strong identity and ethos where how they defend and attack becomes second nature.

Thelin believes having that game model imbedded deep into his players is fundamental to delivering success.

However that squad identity will not be at the cost of individual expression.

He said: “We want to have a clear identity of what we want the players to do – how we defend, how we attack and transitions.

“And we work with these principles every week and try to adjust certain things.

“More and more players are catching up with the team and how we want to play in that game model.

“However every player is different and can contribute with their own individual qualities.

“We can be consistent in parts but they still have their own decisions to make and use their own qualities.

“Sometimes you need more of a direct player, other times more of a combination player and we take it game to game.

“And we add different qualities when changing during games or when starting a match.

“Ultimately the most important thing is the players understand how we want to play, not me.”

‘We are going to need everyone’

During a summer squad rebuild Thelin signed six players on permanent contracts – Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Gavin Molloy, Dimitar Mitov, Ante Palaversa, Peter Ambrose and Topi Keskinen.

Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet was also secured on a season long loan.

Striker Ambrose is the only summer signing yet to start although he has featured off the bench in all 10 matches.

Defenders James McGarry, Angus MacDonald and Jack Milne have had limited starts this season as has winger Vicente Besuijen.

Thelin has called for players not regularly starting to be patient as they will get their chance over a long season.

He said: “We are going to need everyone as a season is always for a squad, not a starting XI.

“The season is long so everyone has to stay sharp every week to try to get game time.

“Staying sharp for the next game, that is important.

“The players all have different qualities and we have healthy competition.”