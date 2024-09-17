Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals message that inspired historic winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals message that inspired historic winning run

Thelin says more and more players are taking on the responsibility of being a leader on the pitch.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes more players are stepping up to be leaders. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is delighted more players are taking on the responsibility of being a leader on the pitch.

The Swede has revealed he issued his squad a message to “be brave” and they have embraced it to ignite a sensational winning run.

Thelin says players are becoming more vocal and growing as leaders as the Reds have racked up a perfect return of 10 wins from 10 in all competitions.

It is the best start to an Aberdeen manager’s Pittodrie career in the club’s 121-year-history.

Thelin and his in-form Dons will bid to extend that winning streak when hosting League Two Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

He said: “Football is a collective effort and everyone has to take responsibility.

“More and more players are speaking out and growing as leaders in the team now.

“They are growing.

“We were clear that we wanted them to be brave and make decisions because we want to have everyone contributing like that.

“I’m happy that more and more players are stepping forward to take that extra responsibility.”

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic has a headed chance during the 2-1 win against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic has a headed chance during the 2-1 win against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Manager Thelin’s playing model

Having arrived at Pittodrie in the summer former Elfsborg manager Thelin is working to imbed his football philosophy deep into the squad.

Fewer than four months into his Pittodrie reign that is already paying off with the second best winning streak in the club’s history.

Only a 15 game run of victories in the 1970-71 season better’s the current run under Thelin.

He aims to have his squad working to a strong identity and ethos where how they defend and attack becomes second nature.

Thelin believes having that game model imbedded deep into his players is fundamental to delivering success.

However that squad identity will not be at the cost of individual expression.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and First Team Coach Peter Leven during the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and First Team Coach Peter Leven during the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS

He said: “We want to have a clear identity of what we want the players to do – how we defend, how we attack and transitions.

“And we work with these principles every week and try to adjust certain things.

“More and more players are catching up with the team and how we want to play in that game model.

“However every player is different and can contribute with their own individual qualities.

“We can be consistent in parts but they still have their own decisions to make and use their own qualities.

“Sometimes you need more of a direct player, other times more of a combination player and we take it game to game.

“And we add different qualities when changing during games or when starting a match.

“Ultimately the most important thing is the players understand how we want to play, not me.”

‘We are going to need everyone’

During a summer squad rebuild Thelin signed six players on permanent contracts – Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Gavin Molloy, Dimitar Mitov, Ante Palaversa, Peter Ambrose and Topi Keskinen.

Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet was also secured on a season long loan.

Striker Ambrose is the only summer signing yet to start although he has featured off the bench in all 10 matches.

Defenders James McGarry, Angus MacDonald and Jack Milne have had limited starts this season as has winger Vicente Besuijen.

Thelin has called for players not regularly starting to be patient as they will get their chance over a long season.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet has a shot as Motherwell's Liam Gordon watches on. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet has a shot as Motherwell’s Liam Gordon watches on. Image: SNS

He said: “We are going to need everyone as a season is always for a squad, not a starting XI.

“The season is long so everyone has to stay sharp every week to try to get game time.

“Staying sharp for the next game, that is important.

“The players all have different qualities and we have healthy competition.”

 

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Sivert Heltne Nilsen, left, and Jamie McGrath or Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Who is Aberdeen's 'best' player? Dons fans' views lay bare quality in Jimmy Thelin's…
2
Ante Palaversa of Aberdeen and Motherwell's Kofi Balmer. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Ante Palaversa showed against Motherwell he can make an impact at Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
THREE Dons players walking a League Cup disciplinary tightrope this weekend
Pape Habib Gueye scored both goals for the Dons against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Jimmy Thelin's selective memory pays off with Pape Gueye's Aberdeen renaissance
Motherwell's Aston Oxborough makes a save under pressure from Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin lifts lid on Slobodan Rubezic's winning mentality on and off…
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on how Pape Gueye's sensational revival is about more than…
5
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scored both goals in his side's 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen emulating the Gothenburg Greats thanks to improbable redemption arcs
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye and Motherwell's Lennon Miller in action. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: Pape Gueye has shown Duk anything is possible at Aberdeen
Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin and Pape Gueye during the win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen goal hero Pape Gueye thanks boss Jimmy Thelin for believing in him
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails in-form Pape Gueye for 'amazing' goal in 2-1 win…

Conversation