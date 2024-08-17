Ask a local: An insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask a local: An insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Buckie

Buckie businessman Charles Milne shares his favourite things about the town.

Buckie businessman Charles Milne pictured.
By Sean McAngus

For all his life, well-known businessman Charles Milne has lived in Buckie.

He owns a number of car dealerships, including Regency Buckie and Moravian Motors.

Other business interests include Milne Property Developments and the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen.

He also serves as a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire.

So who better to ask to be our guide to the community of Buckie, and what makes the town such an amazing place to live?

Charles Milne pictured.

Here are the five things about Buckie that Charles says make it so special…

1. Location

Buckie signage pictured.

Charles says Buckie is a prime location with stunning views and a vibrant working harbour set against a rugged coastline.

He added: “The town is surrounded by green farm land and rolling hills, providing residents with an abundance of outdoor activities.

“With scenic walking and biking paths, it’s easy to appreciate the natural beauty right on our doorstep.”

2. Cluny Square

Cluny Square in Buckie. Image: Buckie Roots

Cluny Square in Buckie town centre is flanked by Buckie North Church and All Saints Church.

Every year, major public events like Remembrance and the Christmas Cracker are held at the Square.

Charles praised Buckie Roots for “meticulously’ maintaining the blooming flowers at the Square.

He added: “The Square is a testament to the town’s pride and community spirit.”

Crowds gathered in Buckie for the town’s annual Christmas Kracker event. Image: JasperImage

3. Thriving businesses

Simpsons Ice Cream owner Richard Simpson outside his shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Buckie’s small but robust business community is a cornerstone of the town’s economy,” says Charles.

” Exceptional local businesses and car dealerships provide essential services and employment opportunities.”

Buckie Harbour pictured.

Moray West has transformed Buckie Harbour into a operations and maintenance base for their offshore windfarm.

The new Moray West development is 13 miles off the coast of the town and will export up to 860 megawatts of renewable electricity, sufficient to power over 640,000 homes, significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

Boats at Buckie harbour.
Nearly 60 new jobs will be created.

Charles said: “The influx of offshore workers’ monies has bolstered the economy.

“Recent developments of the harbour and Ocean Wind investment have injected new energy and activity into the harbour, bringing a good buzz to the area.”

4. Community and clubs

Buckie players pictured at Celtic Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The town is home to the reigning Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

Last season, the Jags put the town on the map as 5,000 fans travelled to watch the Jags face Celtic in a glamour Scottish Cup tie.

Charles praises the community feeling in Buckie.

1st Buckie Company Boys Brigade pictured when they were  awarded The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

He says: “The people of Buckie are known for their warmth and friendliness, fostering a strong sense of community.

“With a small-town feel, Buckie is as safe and welcoming as any town .

“The town is home to numerous exceptional clubs for young people, offering a range of activities and fostering local talent.

“Notably, the Boys Brigade and Buckie Thistle, our Highland League champions, bring pride and excitement to the community.”

5. Natural beauty and outdoor activities

Strathlene Golf Club pictured.

“From the rugged coastline to the parks and hills, Buckie offers an array of outdoor activities, says Charles.

“The town is perfect for those who love nature, with numerous trails and paths for walking, cycling and of course golf with a choice of courses nearby.

“Whether you’re exploring the coastal paths or enjoying a leisurely stroll through the parks, there’s always something beautiful to see and do in Buckie.

“Buckie is a town that offers the best of both worlds: the tranquility of nature and the vibrancy of a close-knit small community.”

Conversation