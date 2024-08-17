Ask a local: An insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Buckie

For all his life, well-known businessman Charles Milne has lived in Buckie.

He owns a number of car dealerships, including Regency Buckie and Moravian Motors.

Other business interests include Milne Property Developments and the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen.

He also serves as a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire.

So who better to ask to be our guide to the community of Buckie, and what makes the town such an amazing place to live?

Here are the five things about Buckie that Charles says make it so special…

1. Location

Charles says Buckie is a prime location with stunning views and a vibrant working harbour set against a rugged coastline.

He added: “The town is surrounded by green farm land and rolling hills, providing residents with an abundance of outdoor activities.

“With scenic walking and biking paths, it’s easy to appreciate the natural beauty right on our doorstep.”

2. Cluny Square

Cluny Square in Buckie town centre is flanked by Buckie North Church and All Saints Church.

Every year, major public events like Remembrance and the Christmas Cracker are held at the Square.

Charles praised Buckie Roots for “meticulously’ maintaining the blooming flowers at the Square.

He added: “The Square is a testament to the town’s pride and community spirit.”

3. Thriving businesses

“Buckie’s small but robust business community is a cornerstone of the town’s economy,” says Charles.

” Exceptional local businesses and car dealerships provide essential services and employment opportunities.”

Moray West has transformed Buckie Harbour into a operations and maintenance base for their offshore windfarm.

The new Moray West development is 13 miles off the coast of the town and will export up to 860 megawatts of renewable electricity, sufficient to power over 640,000 homes, significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

Nearly 60 new jobs will be created.

Charles said: “The influx of offshore workers’ monies has bolstered the economy.

“Recent developments of the harbour and Ocean Wind investment have injected new energy and activity into the harbour, bringing a good buzz to the area.”

4. Community and clubs

The town is home to the reigning Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

Last season, the Jags put the town on the map as 5,000 fans travelled to watch the Jags face Celtic in a glamour Scottish Cup tie.

Charles praises the community feeling in Buckie.

He says: “The people of Buckie are known for their warmth and friendliness, fostering a strong sense of community.

“With a small-town feel, Buckie is as safe and welcoming as any town .

“The town is home to numerous exceptional clubs for young people, offering a range of activities and fostering local talent.

“Notably, the Boys Brigade and Buckie Thistle, our Highland League champions, bring pride and excitement to the community.”

5. Natural beauty and outdoor activities

“From the rugged coastline to the parks and hills, Buckie offers an array of outdoor activities, says Charles.

“The town is perfect for those who love nature, with numerous trails and paths for walking, cycling and of course golf with a choice of courses nearby.

“Whether you’re exploring the coastal paths or enjoying a leisurely stroll through the parks, there’s always something beautiful to see and do in Buckie.

“Buckie is a town that offers the best of both worlds: the tranquility of nature and the vibrancy of a close-knit small community.”

