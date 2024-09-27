Portlethen football pitch to be handed to Travellers who set up camp two years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Portlethen football pitch to be handed to Travellers who set up camp two years ago

The change has been granted, despite 170 objections from locals.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Caravans are already on the Portlethen Travellers site at Findon Park. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Caravans are already on the Portlethen Travellers site at Findon Park. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Travellers have been handed a former Portlethen football pitch to use as a camp two years after moving in.

The “unkempt” Findon Park has sat largely unused for the last eight years.

It was formely the playing ground of Parkvale FC until it merged with FC Stoneywood back in 2016.

The Travellers’ caravans and vehicles moved on to the privately owned site two years ago without permission.

Findon Park can be found on the outskirts of Portlethen. Image: Google Street View

An application to change the recreational land into a Gypsy Travellers site was later lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

It proposed to add five caravan pitches, with each to have its own shed.

The Findon Park football pitch. Image: Google Street View

A kennel block and parking spaces were included in the plan too.

It is understood that the dilapidated buildings and former dugout on the site will be demolished.

Plans provoked controversial remarks from veteran councillor

Kincardine and Mearns councillors gave the plan their backing in November despite it receiving a whopping 170 objections.

Residents complained about noise from the site, dogs roaming loose and bemoaned that it had become a “messy eyesore”.

The controversial meeting resulted with committee chairwoman Wendy Agnew stepping down after causing a storm by remarking that “gypsies are not British people”.

Plans for the Gypsy Traveller site at Findon Park show the pitch will not be affected by the changes. Image: Lachlan J. Macdonald Chartered Architect

Following the heated discussion, council bosses spoke to Sport Scotland about the future of the football pitch.

It was later confirmed that the sporting ground would remain in place, but will only be allowed to be used by the travelling community living there.

Parkvale player Kevin Neish takes a tumble as Islavale player Dod Summers tackles him during at match at Findon Park in 2006. Image: Fiona Wilson

The previous site plan was also amended to ensure the football ground was not impacted by the proposed caravan pitches.

What happened at crunch meeting?

The matter has now gone before a meeting of full council for a final decision.

North Kincardine councillor Catherine Victor wanted to see the plan refused, arguing the Portlethen community shouldn’t lose access to the former football pitch.

The existing buildings on the site have fallen into disrepair. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The councillor also believed the site was not well connected to the town and noted there is no public transport to the ground.

She also stressed that the 170 letters of objection had to be “taken into consideration”.

Portlethen Travellers site ‘very welcome’

However, Stonehaven councillor Sarah Dickinson backed the application.

She stated that the retention of the pitch was “very welcome” when compared to the previous plan.

Caravans and other vehicles are currently on the Portlethen site. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Do you think councillors made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

She added: “This sort of distance from a settlement is preferred by the Gypsy/Traveller community.

“We know that there is need here for this sort of site, although this will be specifically for private use.”

Her view was supported by fellow councillor Alison Evison who said the plan was “a really important step forward”.

However, following a vote the application was approved by 46 to 15.

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nina Klontnitska and daughter Violet are just two of the many women and children involved in Aberdeen's Raac crisis. Image by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Safety fears, vandalism, anxiety and the breakdown of community: The 'limbo' lives of women…
Aaron celebrates an Aberdeen goal.
Meet the football-mad teen content creator from Aberdeen making a name for himself on…
Marisha Whyte admitted a series of charges involving poor treatment of animals and assault on SSPCA officers. Image: DC Thomson.
Pet-owner attacked SSPCA staff after her mistreated dogs were confiscated
The British Airways flight was diverted on route to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen flight forced to land in Manchester after 'mid-air emergency'
Calvin and Leanne Davidson from Bounty Competitions.
Bounty Competitions forced to rebuild booming business after losing 250k-follower page
5
Could untold Union Street stories turn granite into gold?
Turning granite into gold: Hidden past of Aberdeen to revive city centre in new…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Married Aberdeenshire care home worker sexually assaulted colleagues
The fire started around 12pm. Image: North Esk Media
Vovem forced to close 'until further notice' after 'devastating' fire rips through kitchen
Alex McKay and wife Robina have been given new hope. Image: Derek Ironside/PA Wire
Cheesewire murder DNA breakthrough: 'I dream of the day cops call me to say…
Councillor Ann Ross and an Aberdeenshire Council gritter.
Plea to spare no expense on Aberdeenshire gritting - despite schools facing threat of…

Conversation