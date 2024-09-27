Portlethen football pitch to be handed to Travellers who set up camp two years ago

Travellers have been handed a former Portlethen football pitch to use as a camp two years after moving in.

The “unkempt” Findon Park has sat largely unused for the last eight years.

It was formely the playing ground of Parkvale FC until it merged with FC Stoneywood back in 2016.

The Travellers’ caravans and vehicles moved on to the privately owned site two years ago without permission.

An application to change the recreational land into a Gypsy Travellers site was later lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

It proposed to add five caravan pitches, with each to have its own shed.

A kennel block and parking spaces were included in the plan too.

It is understood that the dilapidated buildings and former dugout on the site will be demolished.

Plans provoked controversial remarks from veteran councillor

Kincardine and Mearns councillors gave the plan their backing in November despite it receiving a whopping 170 objections.

Residents complained about noise from the site, dogs roaming loose and bemoaned that it had become a “messy eyesore”.

The controversial meeting resulted with committee chairwoman Wendy Agnew stepping down after causing a storm by remarking that “gypsies are not British people”.

Following the heated discussion, council bosses spoke to Sport Scotland about the future of the football pitch.

It was later confirmed that the sporting ground would remain in place, but will only be allowed to be used by the travelling community living there.

The previous site plan was also amended to ensure the football ground was not impacted by the proposed caravan pitches.

What happened at crunch meeting?

The matter has now gone before a meeting of full council for a final decision.

North Kincardine councillor Catherine Victor wanted to see the plan refused, arguing the Portlethen community shouldn’t lose access to the former football pitch.

The councillor also believed the site was not well connected to the town and noted there is no public transport to the ground.

She also stressed that the 170 letters of objection had to be “taken into consideration”.

Portlethen Travellers site ‘very welcome’

However, Stonehaven councillor Sarah Dickinson backed the application.

She stated that the retention of the pitch was “very welcome” when compared to the previous plan.

She added: “This sort of distance from a settlement is preferred by the Gypsy/Traveller community.

“We know that there is need here for this sort of site, although this will be specifically for private use.”

Her view was supported by fellow councillor Alison Evison who said the plan was “a really important step forward”.

However, following a vote the application was approved by 46 to 15.

