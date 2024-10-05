How Elgin street pastors use lollipops, flip flops and a listening ear to make Saturday nights safer

“It’s payday weekend, could be a busy night.”

Street pastor Sue Davies is double-checking she’s packed everything she needs for a Saturday night looking after Elgin’s pubgoers.

The retired RAF servicewoman is wrapping up for a night on patrol in the town centre. She is joined by retired Church of Scotland minister Stuart Duff and 29-year-old HGV trailer technician Ian Simpson.

Mobile phones, charging packs, flip flops, flasks of water and a first aid kit are tucked into the backpack and Chupa Chup lollipops of various flavours are stuffed in pockets.

“It’s hard to have a fight when you’re holding a lollipop,” Stuart laughs.

“It’s a gesture too. We’re saying ‘Here’s something that’s free, we don’t need anything in return.’”

Together the trio are heading out as the crew on duty for the Moray Street and School Pastors.

They aim to offer practical help and a comforting presence who might need it after a night on the town.

The Press and Journal joined the street pastors for a night in Elgin to learn more about the work they do, including;

How they’ve forged bonds with nighttime regulars to stay aware of what’s happening.

The warning signs they look out for and how they offer a safe zone for those who need it.

What support they offer at the end of the night when all anyone needs is a taxi or a lift home.

How they check in on potentially vulnerable people in the town centre.

And why the volunteers offer their time to work through the night.

What do the street pastors in Elgin do?

Street pastors have been offering help and a listening ear in Elgin for 11 years now with volunteers now coming from nine churches of different denominations across Moray.

What started in London as a way of offering support in the capital, has now spread across the world.

Tonight it’s Stuart, Sue and Ian who are standing ready to help anyone who is struggling to get home, run out of battery on their mobile phone or is worse for wear.

Stuart, who is the group leader tonight, said: “We cover the High Street, generally between the Ionic and down to Badenoch’s and we also go down to the bus station.

“We don’t get involved in bad behaviour though, that’s the police’s job. If someone’s anxious or having a panic attack then we’re there to talk or offer them some water.”

With their bags packed, Stuart drives the group’s minibus “safe zone” to the Plainstones.

Inside they drop off flasks of hot water in case they’re needed later.

With their mobile phone number left in the window for anyone who needs help it’s off into the night they go.

Monitoring popular Elgin nightspots

“How many folk have you got in tonight?”, Sue asks a bouncer.

It’s payday weekend, the street pastors are expecting it to be busy, but they’re keen to get an idea on what to expect early doors.

Shortly after 10pm the Granary is busy with more than 250 revellers, across the road Downtown is quieter with about 60.

Together the team visit the bus station to make sure passengers are getting on the last services of the night safely.

Three teenage girls in merry spirits are sitting on the steps listening to music.

“Are you ok girls? Are you getting home ok?”, Sue asks.

“Yeah, we’re just waiting on the bus to Lhanbryde,” one of them replies.

Sue adds: “We just want to make sure people have a plan for how they’re getting home and they’re not going to end up stuck.”

More than just looking after nighttime revellers in Elgin

Tonight’s Saturday night patrol with the street pastors begins at 9.30pm, and won’t finish until after 3.30am when most of Elgin will be fast asleep.

As we cover ground the volunteers share that these pubs and clubs in the town centre aren’t the only place they offer help.

Friday night patrols from the street pastors in Elgin are more centred on Cooper Park and cover a slightly earlier time in the evening.

There they are more focussed on younger teens who they are worried about getting caught up in anti-social behaviour that could affect themselves or others.

Sue said: “It’s going to where the people are, so if they are in Cooper Park then we want to go there too.

“These are the folk that are going to be going out on Saturday nights in the near future too. So it’s good to establish those relationships early.”

At 29, Ian says he is by far the youngest of the street pastors in Elgin.

He said: “My schoolfriends have been on the receiving end of help from the street pastors so I wanted to help.

“It’s good to help, like helping an old lady across the road. It’s nice just to know you’re helping out.”

Checking in on vulnerable people in Elgin town centre

During recent weeks the street pastors have become aware of a man sleeping rough in Elgin town centre.

While the sight may be less unusual in big cities, it is a rare occurrence in Moray.

The street pastor team have been aware of him for the last few weeks and have struck up a rapport with him.

During the patrol he approaches them to have a chat about what he’s been up to earlier in the day.

After a quick conversation, the street pastors say cheerio but make a point on checking he’s alright in his chosen doorway every time they pass later in the night.

The man may not be one of the nighttime revellers, but the volunteers are keen to keep a close eye on his welfare and make sure he isn’t being disturbed by pubgoers.

Sue said: “We’ve got to know him and know that he’s got a plan about what he wants to do.

“He’s been able to use showers and he’s washing his clothes at a launderette so he’s looking after himself.

“We just want to see that nobody is bothering him.”

Support for street pastors in Elgin

We’re outside The Granary, Sue spots a young man detached from the rest of the crowd who appears a bit distracted.

“Are you the fuzz?”, he asks.

Once Sue explains to him she’s not there to arrest him but she’s a volunteer just making sure everyone’s alright, his attitude changes.

“Wow, big respect to you. Such an important thing. It’s so good that people do that.”

It’s a response that is common from many of the pubgoers enjoying their night out.

A few hours later, one woman who chats to the street pastors regularly comes up City Arms Close with three bags of chips for them to share.

While they’re chatting, another woman shouts out her appreciation as she makes her way past.

“You guys are great. You helped me so much when I was younger.”

Spontaneous thank yous are counted by the street pastors every night they’re out on patrol in Elgin. On this night there are 10.

Later the original man from outside the Granary sounds his appreciation again as he leaves Joanna’s, apparently with his ex-girlfriend.

“Are you guys still going? I thought you’d be home by now. Wow, big respect to you.”

Getting home from Elgin at 3am

As the time moves into the early hours of the morning, the attention of the street pastors moves to just Joanna’s and Dicey’s as the two establishments open latest in Elgin.

Ian’s attention is caught by two men appearing to follow two girls as they make their way down the High Street.

The three street pastors watch from a distance to ensure nothing untoward appears to be happening before concluding all is well.

Through the night Stuart checks in with the police team that monitors Elgin’s public CCTV system so any problems can be flagged.

It’s a quiet night though, and the only exchanges with the police are the cursory waves and hellos.

As it gets nearer closing time, the area surrounding Pino Pizza’s and Domino’s also begins to fill up with people waiting for lifts home from designated drivers.

It’s a chaotic scene at times as some people run across the A96.

Together the street pastors make some discreet approaches to ensure that everyone has made arrangements to get home safely.

“Yeah, my friend’s grandpa is coming to give us a lift,” one teenage girl says.

Street pastors charging phones at the end of the night

After Joanna’s has closed, it’s home time for everyone.

It’s not time to pack up for the street pastors yet though, they’re still out making sure the last of the late dancers are safe and sound.

It’s at this point that they spot a teenage woman alone and upset just off City Arms Close.

“Are you ok?”, Sue asks.

“Yes, I’ve just had too much to drink,” the teenager replies.

“Would you like some water?”, Sue asks.

“I would really like that actually,” the teen says.

The street pastors stay with her to make sure she’s ok, before it transpires her phone has also run out of battery.

Ian digs into his bag to get out a power pack and cable to try and charge it back up again.

While trying to help, a separate rowdy group of men and women come past.

It’s enough to catch the attention of the street pastors who make some discreet checks with the women to make sure they’re not uncomfortable with what’s going on.

“I couldn’t really work out what was going on there initially,” Sue explains.

“It’s better just to say hello and see.”

With City Arms Close now empty and the taxi queue gone, the street pastors head for home themselves – 15 lollipops lighter from their night on the streets.

