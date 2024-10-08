Revealed: The Elgin roundabout readers have voted as the worst in the town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The Elgin roundabout readers have voted as the worst in the town

Find our what the readers have chosen as the worst roundabout in Elgin.

By David Mackay
Car at Edgar Road roundabout in Elgin.
Elgin has plenty of roundabouts to choose from. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The debate about what the worst roundabout in Elgin is certainly got P&J readers talking – and now the results of our poll are in.

We selected what we thought were the five most notorious junctions in the town for motorists to choose from.

Below are the results of the vote we ran with readers to find out which to circle at the top of our list.

However, honourable mentions were also put forward by social media users about ones they also thought didn’t deserve to be missed out.

So, here they are, in reverse order.

5. Laichmoray confusion

Laichmoray roundabout in Elgin.
The Laichmoray roundabout is one of the busiest off the A96. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Let’s start out with the one our readers disliked the least from the nominations we put out.

The Laichmoray roundabout at the junction between Maisondieu Road and Moss Street received just 5% of the votes.

We thought it deserved to be named one of Elgin’s worst roundabouts due to it being a regular bottleneck during weekday afternoons.

However, Elgin motorists have obviously disagreed and think there are far worst candidates.

4. Edgar Road congestion

Edgar Road roundabout
Complaints were made online about the plants on the Edgar Road roundabout. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

We described the Edgar Road roundabout at the junction with Linkwood Road as the yin to the Laichmoray’s yang.

When one of them is snarled up with traffic, you can almost guarantee the other one is contributing to it in some way.

However, both occupy the bottom two places in our five-way tussle to find Elgin’s worst roundabout.

Edgar Road received just 13.6% of the votes in our poll with the biggest complaint being the plants in the middle of the junction obscuring visibility.

3. Squeezing in at Dr Gray’s

Cars on A96 roundabout in Elgin with Dr Gray's Hospital behind.
All of Elgin’s A96 roundabouts can become congested. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

With those two out of the way, the top three spaces in our poll are all occupied by roundabouts on the A96.

The first one we come to on our top, or bottom, of our chart of the five worst roundabouts in Elgin is the one at Dr Grays, which received 23.5% of the votes.

We thought the difficulty in joining the A96 from South Street and Pluscarden Road made this a worthy contender.

Wendy Middleton agreed on social media, posting: “Lorries and cars don’t stop to give way.”

2. Constant changes at KFC

KFC roundabout on A96 in Elgin.
Previous markings can still be seen at the KFC roundabout. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

We’re down to the top two now, and the runner-up in our list of the worst roundabouts is the KFC roundabout as you approach Elgin from the east.

Perhaps it would have been spared a mention a year ago, but the repeated changing of the layout of the junction has infuriated drivers in recent months.

With 24.7% of the votes in our poll, drivers certainly agreed that it needs improved yet again.

Sara Parsons posted on social media: “KFC one for sure. Folk still use the wrong lanes.”

1. Changing lanes at Tesco

Traffic joining A96 from Tesco.
The Tesco roundabout topped our poll. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

So, we’ve reached the point where we give a roundabout the dubious honour of being named the worst in Elgin.

In the end, we had an undisputed winner with the Tesco roundabout claiming 33.3% of the 81 total votes in our poll.

We nominated it due to it being a busy junction between a big supermarket and the A96, coupled with confusion over what lane to be in at times.

It was also the roundabout social media users had the most to say about.

Jaye Thomson posted: “Twice at the Tesco roundabout I have had near misses. Cars coming from Inverness sitting in left-hand lane but going towards Halfords. No indicators on either car.”

Graham Cormie wrote: “Tesco one is a nightmare. Sat nav puts you in the wrong lane and they are forced to switch lanes very late.”

Which Elgin roundabouts did we miss?

Perhaps more than the roundabouts themselves, the biggest complaint Elgin motorists had was the lack of indicators used by drivers.

Many on social media believed safety could be improved if the signals were used more consistently by all.

We named just five roundabouts in our poll, but there have been other honourable mentions for others to join the list.

Halfords roundabout in Elgin.
The Halfords roundabout has been nominated to join the list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Luke Bufton posted: “Halfords, as no one seems to use the filter lane, but when you do they think you are trying to get ahead of them.”

Lesley Morrison wrote: “Road markings on A96 by Queen Street. Cars indicate left whilst travelling from Aberdeen direction.

“Then they don’t turn left into Queen Street but come charging across and down Greyfriars Street. Often disabled folk crossing or kids for nearby school.”

Kenneth James posted: “Where’s the mini one at Reiket Lane? The one where people don’t stop and come at you at about 40mph.”

Margaret Currie added: “Pansport. You’ve to watch as some use the right-hand lane to go straight across.”

