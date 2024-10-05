Post Office denies Buckie closure rumour despite listing branch as shut on its own website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Post Office denies Buckie closure rumour despite listing branch as shut on its own website

Staff shortages are understood to be affecting services in the area.

By David Mackay
Google Maps image of Buckie post office.
Buckie post office is open Monday to Saturday. Image: Google

The Post Office has insisted its Buckie branch is still open – despite listing it as closed on their own website.

There has been confusion in the town through the week amid rumours the High Street store had shut.

It is understood it closed temporarily one afternoon but has otherwise remained open despite staff shortages.

However, the Post Office says the branch is closed every day of the week on its website.

Post office says ‘staff shortages’ affecting Buckie branches

The Post Office told the Press and Journal that the Buckie branch is “open as normal” despite the listings on its own website.

Meanwhile, it says “staff shortages” have caused outreach services in Portessie and Newmill to be withdrawn – which its website says is still operating.

A Post Office spokesman said: “Due to temporary staff shortage, outreach services operated by this branch are currently not open.

Buckie post office opening times.
Opening times listed for Buckie on the Post Office website.

“We recognise that this will be inconvenient for customers who rely on the outreach service.

“Our advice for those that use Portessie outreach on Tuesdays between 3pm and 5pm is to consider visiting either nearby Buckie or Findochty branches.

“For those who relied on Newmill outreach, they may want to visit nearby Keith Post Office which is open long hours seven days a week.”

Support for Buckie post office

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren explained the town is dependent on the post office after the number of bank branches in the town reduced from four to just one in recent years.

She called on residents to support the store to keep it open.

She said: “It’s rather concerning the Post Office website that says that Buckie post office is closed yet, the staff are saying it’s open.

Sonya Warren at Buckie harbour.
Buckie councillor Sonya Warren. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We have really great staff in Buckie that go above and beyond to provide services to the community.

“It’s vitally important that our Post Office does remain open given the recent bank closures.

“Please do what you can to support Audrey. She does an amazing job.”

