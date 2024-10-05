Post Office denies Buckie closure rumour despite listing branch as shut on its own website

The Post Office has insisted its Buckie branch is still open – despite listing it as closed on their own website.

There has been confusion in the town through the week amid rumours the High Street store had shut.

It is understood it closed temporarily one afternoon but has otherwise remained open despite staff shortages.

However, the Post Office says the branch is closed every day of the week on its website.

Post office says ‘staff shortages’ affecting Buckie branches

The Post Office told the Press and Journal that the Buckie branch is “open as normal” despite the listings on its own website.

Meanwhile, it says “staff shortages” have caused outreach services in Portessie and Newmill to be withdrawn – which its website says is still operating.

A Post Office spokesman said: “Due to temporary staff shortage, outreach services operated by this branch are currently not open.

“We recognise that this will be inconvenient for customers who rely on the outreach service.

“Our advice for those that use Portessie outreach on Tuesdays between 3pm and 5pm is to consider visiting either nearby Buckie or Findochty branches.

“For those who relied on Newmill outreach, they may want to visit nearby Keith Post Office which is open long hours seven days a week.”

Support for Buckie post office

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren explained the town is dependent on the post office after the number of bank branches in the town reduced from four to just one in recent years.

She called on residents to support the store to keep it open.

She said: “It’s rather concerning the Post Office website that says that Buckie post office is closed yet, the staff are saying it’s open.

“We have really great staff in Buckie that go above and beyond to provide services to the community.

“It’s vitally important that our Post Office does remain open given the recent bank closures.

“Please do what you can to support Audrey. She does an amazing job.”

