Man taken to hospital as busy Elgin road cordoned off by police

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on a busy Elgin road which has been closed to traffic this afternoon.

The incident understood to be a collision occurred on Morriston Road between the B9012 Duffus road and the A941 at around 1.30pm on Monday, October 21.

Police and ambulance were on the scene, with a cordon up preventing traffic through the busy section of road in Elgin.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) confirmed a man in his 50s had been taken to hospital.

An SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 13.37 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on Morriston Road in Elgin.

“We dispatched one paramedic response unit and an ambulance to the scene, with our first arriving within three minutes.

“We transported one male patient in his 50s to Dr Gray’s Hospital.”

It is the second emergency incident to occur on Morriston Road as a man was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a car at the weekend.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

