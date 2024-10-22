Fortnite-famous Moray gran chosen as face of new Ikea gaming collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Fortnite-famous Moray gran chosen as face of new Ikea gaming collection

Cath Bowie, aka Grumpygran1948, was introduced to the video game by her grandson - and now has almost 20,000 Twitch followers.

By Ellie Milne
Cath Bowie is the face of Ikea's new gaming furniture collection. Image: Roddy Mackay/IKEA
Cath Bowie is the face of Ikea's new gaming furniture collection. Image: Roddy Mackay/IKEA

A Fortnite-playing gran from Moray is the new face of Ikea’s gaming collection.

Cath Bowie was introduced to the online video game by her grandson in 2017 and now spends hours every evening streaming from her home.

The 76-year-old hit the headlines earlier this year when she played with famous streamer SypherPK and sang him her rendition of “Ye Cannae Shove Yer Granny Aff a Bus” – a video with more than 1.1 million views on YouTube.

Cath Bowie
Cath, who lives in Keith, has thousands of online fans. Image: Roddy Mackay/IKEA

Cath, also known as Grumpygran1948, has now been unveiled as the face of Ikea’s new Bränboll collection of gaming furniture.

The Swedish company wanted someone who did not fall into the “usual stereotype” to front their campaign.

Cath told The Press and Journal: “They wanted to break the mould.

“So, they started following me to see what my community was like.

“I got a message from them through Discord and passed it on to my daughter and son-in-law to make sure it was genuine.”

Fortnite gran stars in Ikea advert

Cath’s spare room in her Keith home has been completely kitted out with furniture from the Bränboll range.

“I had a lot of questions about ‘why me?’,” she said. “But there are shifting sands in gaming.

“There are a lot of older people playing online games. It’s amazing.

“And, they wanted someone with a story to concentrate on for the campaign.”

Other big gamers have reached out to Cath or joined her livestreams over the past six months, including Ninja who runs the most-followed Twitch channel in the world.

Grumpygran1948’s Twitch followers have also more than doubled and she has achieved the rare goal of becoming a partner with the live streaming platform.

“I did not think I would make all the criteria for it,” she said. “All the boxes have to be ticked.

“They always say no to everyone the first time so I had to keep going for another month, I never took a day off.

“I worked so hard and I did it – I got the partnership.”

Cath’s ‘superb’ gaming community

Cath Bowie
Cath as part of Ikea’s new campaign. Image: by Roddy Mackay/IKEA

The community the grandmother has built online was another reason the Ikea team wanted her to be involved in their latest campaign.

“The support I get on a nightly basis from the moderators is amazing,” she said. They come in a protect me from any nasty comments.

“And the folk who come in and play with me on a regular basis are superb. You make friends within the community which is one of the things Ikea was taken by – the friendliness.

“None of this was ever planned, it has just gone from one thing to another.

“I don’t know what will be next.”

