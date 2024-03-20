‘I’m a Fortniter’: Moray gran won’t let age stand in the way of her love for gaming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘I’m a Fortniter’: Moray gran won’t let age stand in the way of her love for gaming

Cath Bowie, known as Grumpygran1948, has gained more than 9,000 followers on Twitch.

By Ellie Milne
Cath Bowie on her PS4
Cath Bowie has been a fan of the game Fortnite since it was released. Image: Cath Bowie.

A Moray gran has captured the attention of gamers from across the world after playing Fortnite with a popular streamer.

Cath Bowie started playing the online video game when it was first released almost seven years ago and has never turned back.

At 75-years-old, she may be one of the oldest Fornite players and streamers – known online as Grumpygran1948.

“I don’t call myself a gamer, I say I’m a Fortniter,” she said. “I’ve got a busy life so I concentrate on the one game.”

Cath discovered Fortnite through her grandson, now 24, who played with her on his PlayStation back in 2017.

Screenshot of Fornite stream on Twitch
Cath Bowie streams via Twitch most evenings for hours at a time. Image: Grumpygran1948/Twitch.

“It’s something I was immediately interested in,” she added. “It’s just a coincidence I walked in when he was playing it that day six and a half years ago.

“The following year, I bought my own PS4 and it’s just history after that.”

Moray gran plays Fortnite online

A few years ago, Cath said she got “fed up” playing by herself and decided to start streaming on Twitch.

She streams for about five hours every evening from her north-east home, where she lives with her husband.

“I thought I’d start streaming and find someone nice to play with. My grandson said ‘you shouldn’t do that, nobody will watch’, so I thought ‘I will prove you wrong’.

“I spend a lot of hours playing, mostly in the evenings while my husband sits on the computer.

“I think ‘oh my goodness, I have to stop’ because I could go on and on playing.”

Screenshot of Cath Bowie in TikTok video
Cath Bowie shares clips of her streams on TikTok. Image: Grumpygran1948/TikTok.

Viewers are often ‘surprised’

The 75-year-old said her profile went from “strength to strength” after playing with famous streamer SypherPK – and singing him her rendition of “Ye Cannae Shove Yer Granny Aff a Bus”.

The American Youtuber and Twitch streamer has more than 15 million subscribers across both platforms.

At the weekend, he uploaded a video of him playing with Grumpygran1948 which now has more than 670,000 views on YouTube.

“Most young folk couldn’t believe he chose me,” she added. “But you don’t need to be young to be happy at gaming.

“It’s a challenge at my age, just trying to get to the end of a game. But I want to show at 75 you can do it.

“I’m very realistic. I know people don’t come to see me play good, but they’re often surprised that I can play and get eliminations and solo wins.”

SypherPK commented under the video, writing: “One of my favourite videos I’ve recorded. Enjoy guys this is a special one.”

Thousands of followers

Grumpygran1948 now has more than 9,000 followers on Twitch with thousands tuning in to watch her play each evening.

“It doesn’t happen instantly, it takes time to grow,” she said. “I’ve been playing for years.

“It can be a toxic arena so I had to learn how to safeguard myself.

“The best bit is interacting with others and recognising them when they come back. I do not know them in person, but we have that relationship online.”

How an Elgin games designer made his dream to work in the gaming industry a reality

More from Moray

The former printing works that could be given new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Work APPROVED as former printing works on Elgin’s South Street could soon be given…
Police at the scene of the house near Buckie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Pensioner dies in house fire near Buckie
Emma with her dog Luna.
XL bully walk planned for Moray beach following success of Aberdeen meet-up
Post Thumbnail
Man charged over online sexual communications near Buckie
Orca whale surfacing while blowing water.
Why arrival of Orcas in Moray Firth has surprised and enthralled sealife watchers
Kai-Uwe Stutzkeitz winner of 'with a twis't by public vote, Kellie Spooner, winner of the judges choice for her traditional and with a twist pots, and Alison Taylor winner of traditional Cullen Skink by public vote.
IN PICTURES: 'Spoon' full of deliciousness for Cullen Skink world championships
Stagecoach bus as over 40 Inverness journeys cancelled.
Stagecoach plan to hike up fares in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray from March 31
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a drink-driving teacher and a horrific bus attack
New life will be given to former cottage in Burghead.
New 'foodie' purpose for Burghead cottage and next step for new vision at former…
Bev Dyson holding mobile phone up looking at camera.
How digital technology is helping Moray patients take control of their healthcare - and…