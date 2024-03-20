‘I’m a Fortniter’: Moray gran won’t let age stand in the way of her love for gaming

A Moray gran has captured the attention of gamers from across the world after playing Fortnite with a popular streamer.

Cath Bowie started playing the online video game when it was first released almost seven years ago and has never turned back.

At 75-years-old, she may be one of the oldest Fornite players and streamers – known online as Grumpygran1948.

“I don’t call myself a gamer, I say I’m a Fortniter,” she said. “I’ve got a busy life so I concentrate on the one game.”

Cath discovered Fortnite through her grandson, now 24, who played with her on his PlayStation back in 2017.

“It’s something I was immediately interested in,” she added. “It’s just a coincidence I walked in when he was playing it that day six and a half years ago.

“The following year, I bought my own PS4 and it’s just history after that.”

Moray gran plays Fortnite online

A few years ago, Cath said she got “fed up” playing by herself and decided to start streaming on Twitch.

She streams for about five hours every evening from her north-east home, where she lives with her husband.

“I thought I’d start streaming and find someone nice to play with. My grandson said ‘you shouldn’t do that, nobody will watch’, so I thought ‘I will prove you wrong’.

“I spend a lot of hours playing, mostly in the evenings while my husband sits on the computer.

“I think ‘oh my goodness, I have to stop’ because I could go on and on playing.”

Viewers are often ‘surprised’

The 75-year-old said her profile went from “strength to strength” after playing with famous streamer SypherPK – and singing him her rendition of “Ye Cannae Shove Yer Granny Aff a Bus”.

The American Youtuber and Twitch streamer has more than 15 million subscribers across both platforms.

At the weekend, he uploaded a video of him playing with Grumpygran1948 which now has more than 670,000 views on YouTube.

“Most young folk couldn’t believe he chose me,” she added. “But you don’t need to be young to be happy at gaming.

“It’s a challenge at my age, just trying to get to the end of a game. But I want to show at 75 you can do it.

“I’m very realistic. I know people don’t come to see me play good, but they’re often surprised that I can play and get eliminations and solo wins.”

SypherPK commented under the video, writing: “One of my favourite videos I’ve recorded. Enjoy guys this is a special one.”

Thousands of followers

Grumpygran1948 now has more than 9,000 followers on Twitch with thousands tuning in to watch her play each evening.

“It doesn’t happen instantly, it takes time to grow,” she said. “I’ve been playing for years.

“It can be a toxic arena so I had to learn how to safeguard myself.

“The best bit is interacting with others and recognising them when they come back. I do not know them in person, but we have that relationship online.”