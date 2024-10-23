Fears of traffic backing up on Elgin to Lossiemouth road as 148 new homes approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears of traffic backing up on Elgin to Lossiemouth road as 148 new homes approved

There are concerns an increase in traffic will make congestion in parts of the town worse.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Planning permission has been granted for 148 at Findrassie on the outskirts of Elgin. But there are concerns an increase in traffic at areas in the town. Image: Google Street View
Planning permission has been granted for 148 at Findrassie on the outskirts of Elgin. But there are concerns an increase in traffic at areas in the town. Image: Google Street View

Councillors have given the go-ahead for 148 homes in Elgin despite concerns an increase in traffic will cause tailbacks on the road to Lossiemouth.

Barratt North Scotland has been granted planning permission for its Findrassie Myreside housing development.

It is part of a larger masterplan for the area to the north of the town for up to 1,500 homes.

Could Findrassie homes cause junction congestion?

But councillor Sandy Keith raised concerns over the volume of traffic at the  Lossiemouth Road and Lesmurdie Road junction.

He said there were often times when the traffic would be backed up down Lesmurdie Road.

And there is a petrol station close to the junction, which could compound the situation.

Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith
Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Keith also asked if there were plans to make improvements to the junction with Morriston Road and Duffus Road.

However he was told investigations showed there was no need to carry out any work at the moment.

At the meeting of the planning committee Mr Keith said: “There seems to be a problem at the Lossiemouth Road Lesmurdie Road junction.

“Whatever the modelling says, the eyes say different.”

What is the Findrassie masterplan?

A total of 111 houses at Findrassie will be offered on the open market. There will also be 37 affordable homes included in the development.

The site extends to 7.24 hectares and the Sey Burn runs west to east along the north boundary, before joining the Loch Spynie Special Protection Area around 2.5 miles from the site.

Agricultural land sits to the the north with new housing and housing currently under construction to the east and south east.

The Findrassie site. Image: Moray Council

At the moment the site consists of grassland and a construction compound and stored material for the houses currently being built nearby.

No objections were received in relation to the development.

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.

As well as housing, the masterplan includes shops, a community hub and primary school at the site adjacent to the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road.

It comes as plans for 106 homes at Bilbohall have also been approved by Moray Council. 

