How Elgin’s St Giles Church is being used more than ever – despite facing closure

The prominent place of worship no longer holds Sunday services.

Rev Deon Oelofse and Rev Sonia Palmer pictured.
Sean McAngus

Ministers hope that St Giles Church in Elgin will always have a place in the community, despite its uncertain future.

Church of Scotland bosses have confirmed they intend to dispose of the building by August 2027.

Weekly Sunday church services might no longer be held in St Giles, but it remains an active building with various activities and organisations using it about six days a week.

St Giles Church is one of the most prominent landmarks in Elgin’s town centre.

Revs. Deon Oelofse and Sonia Palmer have shared their thoughts on the future of St Giles Church.
The Press and Journal visited St Giles, where uncertainty surrounds its future use.

Rev Deon Oelofse and Rev Sonia Palmer opened up about how much the church is used and what the future holds for the building.

Activity inside the church has increased since the creation of a union of local congregations.

An aerial view of High Street, Elgin. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What happens in St Giles Elgin?

Elgin Parish Church of Scotland was formed by uniting the congregations of St Giles and St Columba’s, Elgin High Church, and Birnie and Pluscarden Church of Scotland.

The A-listed church on Elgin High Street was built in the 1820s, although places of worship have existed on the site since the 12th century.

Now, the church is used by a theatre group, holds midweek services, and welcomes many community groups.

Deon who has been the minister at St Giles for eight years explained: “The church may no longer hold services on Sundays. However, it is serving the community better than ever.”

Inside St Giles Church. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Over the years, the church has played a role in major events including marking Christmas, Easter and Remembrance.

Deon highlighted a major moment as the book of condolences for the Queen being in St Giles.

He added: “It brought many different people together and showed people’s resilience.”

St Giles Church’s Rev Deon Oelofse signs the book of condolences for the Queen and lays flowers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is next for Elgin St Giles?

Inside St Giles Church. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Church of Scotland bosses previously revealed they wanted to “dispose” of the building by August 2027.

It comes as part of a process of recognising it has to reduce the number of buildings they own to reduce pressure on congregational finances and in turn freeing up funds.

A presbytery spokeswoman said: “Under the legacy Presbytery of Moray mission plan, the St Giles Church building in Elgin will be released by August 2027.

“The specific timing is a matter for local stakeholders to decide.”

Stunning glass window. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What does the future looks like for the iconic building?

Bible pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Rev Deon revealed the church remains in talks with church bosses about the building.

He added: “The kirk session is always looking at how to make best use of the building.

“We are waiting for some clarity about St Giles. In the the meantime, the building continues to be active as ever.”

Rev Deon Oelofse and Rev Sonia Palmer pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Both ministers hope to see the building continue to benefit the community in the future.

Sonia said: “It is important that St Giles continues to be a building that benefits the community.

“The building is for sure is multi-functional.”

Deon added: “It would be great to see it continually used for Christian worship in some way.

“It is key that it remains an active building in the Elgin town centre.”

Song book pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is understood that there is a number of different – as yet unnamed – parties interested in buying the church.

