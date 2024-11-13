Aberdeen MSP Audrey Nicoll reacts at ‘surprise’ bid by Stephen Flynn to topple her from her constituency

Aberdeen SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll says she was “surprised” her colleague Stephen Flynn is setting out to take over her city constituency – but admits everyone knows he is ambitious.

The MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine is now the target of Mr Flynn’s ambition as he seeks a path to a place in Holyrood at the 2026 election, as revealed by the P&J on Tuesday.

The move sparked an SNP backlash because he still hopes to keep his existing seat at Westminster, holding down two potential jobs in Edinburgh and London.

Mrs Nicoll, who has represented the constituency since 2021, told the P&J she only became aware of his decision to go up against her for a nomination to stand in the seat “relatively late in the day”.

The pair spoke at the weekend, where Mr Flynn laid out his plans, shortly before Monday’s deadline to submit applications.

It was something he said “didn’t fill him with any joy”.

‘It came as a surprise’

Mrs Nicoll said: “On the one hand it came as a surprise but we were all very clear about Stephen’s longer term ambition.

“It came as a surprise – but there is a process – and we are encouraged to become part of that process if we think we have it in us to become an elected representative.”

The former police detective added: “We all know Stephen is utterly committed to the party and is looking to have a career in politics.”

In an exclusive interview with the P&J, Mr Flynn defended the prospect of holding two roles, saying he would not take a second parliamentary income.

But critics pointed to former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross in Moray who was frequently targeted by SNP politicians for double-jobbing as an MP and MSP.

And the Aberdeen South MP brushed off speculation he could be eyeing a move to the Scottish Parliament to further ambitions to one day lead the party.

Mr Flynn said: “I have a huge amount of admiration for the work that Audrey’s done over the course of recent years. I think she’s certainly represented the party and her constituents phenomenally well.

“I feel a sense of pride in that because I was one of the people who encouraged Audrey to put herself forward in 2021, knowing the talents that she possessed.

He added: “It doesn’t fill me with any joy that I may well end up going up against a colleague for selection.”

The SNP MSP’s husband Alex Nicoll sensationally quit Aberdeen City Council’s SNP group less than a fortnight ago in protest at the city centre bus gates “mistake”.

But Mrs Nicoll last week denied her husband’s decision to leave the party had caused any awkwardness for her as a sitting SNP MSP.

SNP members were among those to criticise Mr Flynn’s decision to pursue a dual mandate, with Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick urging him to rethink.

On the dual mandate, Mrs Nicoll said: “That’s a question for Stephen.

“We have rules within the party around a dual mandate.”

The SNP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) rewrote its own rules in 2020 to prevent sitting MPs from standing to be an MSP.

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry was forced to rule herself out from standing for Holyrood in the 2021 elections as a result of the changes.

But the party is yet to decide the rules for the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.

This will be a matter for the party’s NEC to determine.

