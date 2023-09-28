In Full: St Giles’ Church in heart of Elgin could close as part of Church of Scotland budget cuts in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

In Full: St Giles’ Church in heart of Elgin could close as part of Church of Scotland budget cuts in Moray

The Church of Scotland has proposed four buildings for closure due to falling congregation numbers and less ministers.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Aerial view of St Giles' Church looking across Elgin High Street and rest of town.
St Giles' Church is in the heart of Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

St Giles’ and Elgin High are among the possible closures as part of the latest Church of Scotland budget cuts in Moray.

Places of worship are being put forward for closure across the country as part of a plan to reduce costs amidst falling congregation numbers with fewer ministers in training.

Already the Church of Scotland has confirmed 10 closures in Aberdeen and 13 across Inverness and Nairn amongst others.

Now the Church of Scotland has put forward four churches in Elgin for closure with only one and a neighbouring hall due to be retained

Which churches in Elgin have been proposed for closure?

The Church of Scotland has proposed that St Giles’ Church, Elgin High, Birnie Kirk and Pluscarden Church will all close by 2027.

The buildings are part of a consultation that will run until November with plans due to be reviewed annually and could be subject to change.

Only St Columba’s South and the neighbouring Williamson Hall are due to be kept open.

The remaining buildings are expected to be “released”. It has not been confirmed what that means but it is expected that some could be sold on the open market.

Looking from rear of St Giles Church at Moray Lord Lieutenant Seymour Monro in military uniform signing book of condolence.
Moray Lord Lieutenant Seymour Monro signing a book of condolence inside St Giles’ Church in the days following the Queen’s death last year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

As part of the streamlining of the Church of Scotland, the former Moray presbytery has been amalgamated into a new Presbytery of the North East and Northern Isles.

It has been proposed that the Elgin congregations will all be combined into one parish at St Columba’s South on Moss Street.

Elgin church closures: Why is it happening?

A spokesman said: “Changing population patterns along with falling membership, fewer people training for ministry and a reduction in financial contributions mean that it is necessary to reduce the number of buildings the Church owns.

“The Church recognises that buildings have meaning and value to their local communities so we know that some of these decisions will be difficult.

“Work to finalise a legacy Presbytery of Moray mission plan is underway but has not yet been completed.

Google Maps image of Elgin High Church.
Elgin High Church is on South Street. Image: Google Maps

“The legacy Moray Presbytery plan is not proposing a new permanent shape to church life, but offers a first step with some longer-term directions of travel.

“The gardener in John 15 prunes the branches that bear fruit and those that are overstretched or exhausted so the local church sees that as a cause for hope for new growth.

“The mission plan is not primarily about buildings, it is about the mission of Christ that can be resourced by appropriate buildings.”

What impact will church closures have?

St Giles’, which was Elgin’s first parish church, forms the centrepiece to the Plainstones on the High Street and hosts the annual Remembrance Sunday services.

The current building was built in the 1820s but it can trace its roots back to the late 12th Century.

It also holds concerts with Moray Concert Brass due to hold their annual autumn performance there this weekend.

Meanwhile, Elgin High is a B-listed building from the 1840s and has held Moray Food Plus events previously.

Looking across field of sheep to Birnie Kirk.
Birnie Kirk is in an idyllic location almost completely surrounded by fields. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin City South councillor Peter Bloomfield said: “If both St Giles’ and Elgin High close then it’s concentrating the closures in one place.

“I could understand if they wanted to keep one or the other, but to close both forces worshippers to go further.

“It’s sad that it’s all come to this.”

Birnie and Pluscarden serve more rural communities and now only hold fortnightly services with them alternating between the two.

 

