A96 south of Forres closed in both directions following crash

The A96 south of Forres is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle collision.

The main Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed around 7.10am and is impacting traffic between Elgin and Nairn.

Emergency services, including five Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews, are in attendance.

A spokesman for the SFRS said: “We are currently in attendance at a two-vehicle collision on the A96 near to Forres.

“We were called at 7.10am.

“We have five crews in attendance from Foress, two from Nairn, and two from Inverness.”

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: ” The A96 is closed in both directions between Nairn and Forres due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users should seek an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

We have asked Police Scotland to comment.

A diversion route of 30 miles has been put in place.

