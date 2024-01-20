Revealed: Why St Giles Centre car park in Elgin has been partially closed for two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Why St Giles Centre car park in Elgin has been partially closed for two years

Concerns were being raised about the future of the multi-storey as early as 2020.

By David Mackay
Road closed sign across ramp inside car park.
Barriers were initially put up inside the car park before they were replaced by wooden boards. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council has revealed the safety concerns that have caused four floors of the St Giles Centre car park to be closed for two years.

The multi-storey was partially shut in January 2022 on “public safety grounds”.

Gates, railings and wooden boards have been put up to prevent access to the upper floors.

However, details about why nearly 200 spaces have been closed have not gone beyond “public safety grounds”.

Now Moray Council has revealed why four floors of the St Giles Centre are shut after being asked to review a freedom of information request from the Press and Journal, which was initially rejected.

Why is St Giles Centre car park closed?

Moray Council has confirmed “defects” were detected in the upper floors of the St Giles Centre car park during a routine inspection in 2020, two years before they were closed.

A specialist assessment was then ordered, which found that deck slabs on levels three to six are no longer strong enough.

A statement from Moray Council described the issue as the floors no longer having “sufficient capacity to carry normal vehicle loading”.

Gates across car park with sign saying "car park closed beyond this point".
Drivers have been unable to access the upper floors of the St Giles Centre car park for more than two years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The bottom two floors are both at ground level, meaning they do not rely on deck slabs for support.

It is understood the issue was first spotted when cracks appeared in the building’s concrete columns.

The closure has meant no step-free access for wheelchair users from the levels that remain open to the shopping centre.

Moray Council declined to published further details about the safety concerns, explaining they would “prejudice substantially commercial interests”.

Future plans for car park

Moray Council has already ruled out repairs to the car park due to them not being “value for money”.

However, the local authority has refused to publish figures about how much the work would cost.

During a meeting held in private in early 2022 councillors called for options to be drawn up for the future use of the site.

Inside St Giles Centre car park.
There is still access to the lower floors of the car park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

However, no proposals have been tabled to date.

Moray Council has stressed the stairwell to the upper floors remains open to provide a fire escape from the shopping centre.

The local authority has also explained there remains sufficient capacity in the remaining car parks in the town and the condition of the St Giles Centre multi-storey remains monitored with regular inspections.

