Police dogs deployed as major search for Lossiemouth man continues

A helicopter and mountain rescue teams are also helping in the hunt for John Geddes.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Coastguard, police and RAF search and rescue along with a search dog at Lossiemouth woods this morning.
The search has been ongoing since the early morning of Monday, November 12. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A major search operation is still under way to trace a man missing from Lossiemouth.

John Geddes, 33, was last seen in the Coulardhill area of the Moray town around 10.30pm on Monday, November 11.

Police and coastguard launched a land and sea search for the 33-year-old overnight on Monday, November 12.

Today, police confirmed that specialist resources, including a helicopter, police dogs and mountain rescue crews, along with other partner agencies, are continuing to assist in the search.

John is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a khaki green fleece, black trousers with reflective orange strips and blue Adidas trainers.

John Geddes was last seen in the Coulardhill area on Monday. Image: Police Scotland

Two-day major search to trace Lossiemouth missing man John Geddes

Inspector Keith Greig said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for John’s welfare.

“Dedicated resources will remain in the local area as extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“We urge anyone who may have seen John or has private CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also ask members of the public to check sheds, garages, hedges and wooded areas.”

“If anyone has seen John or knows where he might be then please call us on 101, quoting reference number 0113 of Tuesday, 12 November, 2024.”

