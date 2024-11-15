Revealed: Thousands of drivers ABANDON Elgin car parks every week after charges increased

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Thousands of drivers ABANDON Elgin car parks every week after charges increased

The controversial changes were passed to generate income for Moray Council - but they have pushed motorists elsewhere.

By David Mackay
John Divers standing at Elgin car park sign.
Elgin councillor John Divers fears cars are being pushed to residential streets. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Thousands of cars have deserted Elgin’s town centre car parks every week since charges were increased this year, the Press and Journal can reveal.

Moray Council faced opposition from business leaders when it doubled the price of some sites and removed the cheaper 50p rate for 30 minutes at other locations.

However, the increased charges were pushed through in the hope it would bank an extra £414,000 to plug gaping budget gaps.

Now the Press and Journal can reveal the revamped charges have led to an exodus from the car parks in Elgin town centre since they were introduced midway through January.

Figures obtained from Moray Council through a freedom of information request show an incredible 66,624 fewer cars paid and displayed in the first nine months of this year, when compared to the same period in 2023.

Cars in Batchen Lane car park.
The Batchen Lane car park has had users drop by nearly 40%. Image: DC Thomson

Business leaders have called for action to ensure the trend does not continue due to worries about an impact on High Street footfall.

Meanwhile, questions are being asked about where the missing cars have gone amidst concerns about them swamping surrounding streets.

Fast facts: Elgin car park users plummet

The Press and Journal has analysed the figures published by Moray Council, which show the number of tickets bought monthly in each car park.

  • August had the biggest drop-off from 2023 with 16,308 fewer cars in the car parks.
  • July was the month with the smallest decrease with 2,291 fewer cars in the car parks.
  • The Batchen Lane multi-storey, where prices doubled from £1 to £2 for the day, has had usage drop by 38.1%.
  • Lossie Green, where prices also increased by the same amount, has had usage drop by 34.7%.
  • Usage across all Moray Council’s car parks in Elgin has reduced by 20.5% in total.
  • The St Giles Centre multi-storey is the only town centre car park more popular than last year with usage increasing by 3.7%.
  • The number of drivers using the railway station car park has increased by 6.7%.  The railway station is the only car park where charges were not increased.

Worries car parks hit is affecting Elgin High Street footfall

Moray Chamber of Commerce has already heard reports from Elgin town centre businesses that the car parks decline is affecting footfall.

Chief executive Sarah Medcraf explained a mix of reasons, including people choosing to walk or work from home, could be contributing to the drop-off.

She added: ““I am acutely aware that businesses are feeling the drop in footfall which is confirmed by this data.

Sarah Medcraf leaning against wall on South Street in Elgin.
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf says businesses have reported a decline in footfall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Many businesses have expressed their concern in the reduction in footfall and those who are still visiting the town, are spending less.

“We need to work together to ensure that this trend does not continue.

“We need to be reminding people of the amazing shops and facilities we have in our town centres and offer a range of events to attract people to our town centre all year round.”

‘Permits should be introduced for Elgin town centre streets’

Elgin City South councillor John Divers told the Press and Journal the exodus from the car parks risks swamping residential streets.

Mr Divers, who is also a director of Elgin Bid, said permit systems had been suggested to prioritise locals in previous years but been ruled out due to the costs involved.

He added: “What these figures tell me is that we, as a council, are more interested in making money than sorting the street parking issues in Elgin.

John Divers next to busy road in Elgin.
Elgin councillor John Divers believes drivers are taking to the streets to avoid the increased charges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s been going on for years, and this is just going to be making it worse.

“I’ve had residents asking me for a permit system, like in other cities, but I was told they can’t do it for just one or two residents it has to be the whole street and then there are costs involved.

“It’s free parking at the Edgar Road retail parks and the traffic flow is increasing there all the time.”

Moray Council hopes Elgin drivers will return to car parks

Figures obtained by the Press and Journal’s freedom of information request were raised in the chambers this week.

Mr Divers told senior officials the decline in Elgin car park usage since the charges were increased risked “exacerbating” parking issues on residential streets near the town centre.

Nicola Moss, the council’s head of environmental and commercial services, replied: “When we put the charges up our ability to accurately forecast in financial terms is challenging.

Exterior of St Giles Centre car park.
The St Giles Centre car park was one of the few to record an increased usage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“When we do make changes to charging we do see some changes in behaviour, but we also see that bounce back over time.

“We have seen that each time we’ve altered the charges for car parking.

“We will keep monitoring the impact on the ticket sales but there is also the wider financial aspect on what leave the council has available to it in terms of income generation.”

