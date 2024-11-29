Sir David Jason praises “wonderful” people of Cullen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Sir David Jason praises “wonderful” people of Cullen

The national treasure said he was well-looked after while he filmed BBC's 'Touring Toolshed' in Moray last year.

Sir David Jason and Jay Blades were in Cullen filming Touring Toolshed. They are pictured at the craft table. Image: Brian Smith Jasper Image.
Sir David Jason and Jay Blades were in Cullen filming Touring Toolshed. Image: Brian Smith Jasper Image.
By Alberto Lejarraga

A legendary British actor has praised the “wonderful” people of Cullen.

Sir David Jason – probably most famous for his role as Derek “Del Boy” Trotter in Only Fools and Horses – visited the Moray town while filming a show last year.

The 84-year-old revealed what a wonderful time he had in the Moray village in an interview with Michelle McManus on her BBC radio show ‘Afternoons’.

He travelled to the north of Scotland to film the BBC’s ‘Touring Toolshed’ along with craftsman Jay Blades.

The new show welcomed people to bring along their craft projects to share with the nation.

The Press and Journal spoke to one participant who said meeting TV icon, Sir David, was “just like meeting your pal”.

Market Cross in modern Cullen.
Sir David visited the Moray village of Cullen

Sir David took the chance on Michelle’s show to thank Cullen locals for their warmth and kindness.

He said: “I was up in your neck of the woods last year doing a programme and I must say, how wonderful and nice and warming the people of Cullen were.

“They were so welcoming – you just wish that everybody in the world could just go and visit people like your people in Cullen.

“Because they were so warm and generous and made life so refreshingly nice for me and my team. Thank you.”

Sir David Jason
Sir David Jason AKA Del Boy. Image: Matt Squire/BBC

Sir David Jason loved visit to Cullen

The host also asked how Sir David’s Scottish accent was, and if he had ever tried to tackle a Scottish character.

He replied with an “aye”, followed by a pretty convincing impersonation.

“In Scotland, you’ve got all these regional accents, and they are all very different,” he said.

“So, you got to carry in your mind who is you’re trying to emulate because you can mix up the accents and they all clash together.”

Sir David Jason and Derek Merson standing together.
Derek Merson met Sir David during filming in Cullen. Image: BBC.

He also spoke about his new book ‘This Time Next Year: A Life of Positive Thinking’ and went over the best roles of his lengthy career.

During the interview, Michelle praised Sir David for his “variety of iconic roles”.

He responded: “My approach to my life in showbiz has always been one of invention, of finding new characters, of being different people.

“To me, that was what attracted me to becoming an actor; to become different people.”

 

