Sir David Jason praises “wonderful” people of Cullen

A legendary British actor has praised the “wonderful” people of Cullen.

Sir David Jason – probably most famous for his role as Derek “Del Boy” Trotter in Only Fools and Horses – visited the Moray town while filming a show last year.

The 84-year-old revealed what a wonderful time he had in the Moray village in an interview with Michelle McManus on her BBC radio show ‘Afternoons’.

He travelled to the north of Scotland to film the BBC’s ‘Touring Toolshed’ along with craftsman Jay Blades.

The new show welcomed people to bring along their craft projects to share with the nation.

The Press and Journal spoke to one participant who said meeting TV icon, Sir David, was “just like meeting your pal”.

Sir David took the chance on Michelle’s show to thank Cullen locals for their warmth and kindness.

He said: “I was up in your neck of the woods last year doing a programme and I must say, how wonderful and nice and warming the people of Cullen were.

“They were so welcoming – you just wish that everybody in the world could just go and visit people like your people in Cullen.

“Because they were so warm and generous and made life so refreshingly nice for me and my team. Thank you.”

Sir David Jason loved visit to Cullen

The host also asked how Sir David’s Scottish accent was, and if he had ever tried to tackle a Scottish character.

He replied with an “aye”, followed by a pretty convincing impersonation.

“In Scotland, you’ve got all these regional accents, and they are all very different,” he said.

“So, you got to carry in your mind who is you’re trying to emulate because you can mix up the accents and they all clash together.”

He also spoke about his new book ‘This Time Next Year: A Life of Positive Thinking’ and went over the best roles of his lengthy career.

During the interview, Michelle praised Sir David for his “variety of iconic roles”.

He responded: “My approach to my life in showbiz has always been one of invention, of finding new characters, of being different people.

“To me, that was what attracted me to becoming an actor; to become different people.”