EVERY Scottish Cup and Highland League game previewed – as Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour seeks poignant tribute

Scott Barbour would love to help Fraserburgh reach the fourth round of the Scottish Cup as a tribute to the man he describes as his “best pal”.

The Broch take on League One side Annan Athletic at Bellslea tomorrow afternoon with striker Barbour set to make his 400th appearance for his hometown club – unfortunately a familiar face won’t be there to see him reach the milestone.

Barbour’s grandfather George, who was known to most as Larry, died last week aged 83, having been a regular at Fraserburgh matches cheering on his grandson.

Barbour, 32, said: “Growing up he was my best pal really. He was 83 and every morning he would go for a swim, he was out on his bike a lot and went hill-walking for a lot of his life.

“He was never really into football until I started playing for the Broch (2011-12 season). He’d always turn up to the games with his electric bike and his massive jacket.

“It made his week going to Bellslea on a Saturday to watch the game and he was at our last game against Forres (on November 9).

“He was meant to be getting an operation in Aberdeen that day, but the operation got cancelled. I was going to be missing the game to give him a lift, but he said he wanted me to play and he always wanted me to play regardless of anything else, so I played.

“Every goal I’ve scored at Bellslea I’ve looked up to the stand and done a celebration towards the stand and it was always for him.

“So if I could score against Annan, I’ll still do it and it’ll still be for him – but I haven’t scored in my last three games, so he’d be getting on at me about that!”

Scottish Cup fourth round target with Barbour set for 400

If he features tomorrow, Barbour will be proud to become the 17th player in Fraserburgh history to have played 400 matches for the club.

However, his main focus is on trying to take the scalp of Annan and get the Broch into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2018, when they played Rangers.

He added: “It’s very special to have played so many games for my hometown club and it means a lot to me.

“We’ve beaten Scottish League teams before, so although we know it will be a very difficult game and we respect Annan, we don’t fear them.

“All the fans will be buzzing and we’ll give it our best shot to try to get through.

“Everyone knows what can happen if you get through, the club experienced it with the Rangers game. The atmosphere around the town was incredible – hopefully we can get through and try to get something like that again.”

Buckie Thistle chasing Scottish Cup repeat – Sam Pugh

Meanwhile, Buckie Thistle have also experienced the magic of the Scottish Cup after facing Celtic last season and captain Sam Pugh is determined to reach round four once more.

The Jags tackle West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Clydebank at Holm Park tomorrow.

Although the Breedon Highland League champions have had an inconsistent season so far, skipper Pugh has backed Buckie to come good on the big stage.

The midfielder said: “It’s going to be tough. We haven’t been very consistent in the league this season, so getting a good run in the Scottish Cup is very important for the season.

“We feel on our day we can compete with anyone and we’ll go down there with confidence.

“The majority of the squad is the same as last season. We haven’t hit the form of last season, but that form is still in us I believe. We know we can match anyone on our day and that’s what we need to try to do.

“We saw last season what can happen if you get to the fourth round. It was good for everyone connected with Buckie to get that tie against Celtic – and that’s the magic of the cup.

“Hopefully we can get through again and give ourselves a chance of another good tie.”

Elsewhere, Highland League leaders Brechin City are also in cup action: They play Cowdenbeath – who are 16th in the Lowland League – at Central Park.

Mark Reynolds wants Banks o’ Dee to be shock troops

Mark Reynolds is hoping Banks o’ Dee can be the talk of Scottish football come full-time at Spain Park tomorrow.

The Aberdeen side take on Hamilton Academical – who are seventh in the Championship – in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Although the Breedon Highland League side face a tough ask to upset the odds, former Aberdeen defender Reynolds is upbeat about the prospect of Dee springing a major surprise.

The 37-year-old, who played for the Dons in the final of this competition in 2017, said: “It will be a tough test and we’ll go into it as massive underdogs.

“But it’s the magic of the Scottish Cup that we went into the last round as huge underdogs and managed to get a result against East Fife (1-0 win).

“On our day we need to be able to match Hamilton – and we feel we can. If we turn up and play our best, then we feel we’ll give ourselves a shot.

“The Scottish Cup is a big competition and we want to go as far as we can. We’re under no illusions – we know it will be a big ask and it would be a huge upset.

“But there’s always usually one upset in the Scottish Cup. Everyone dreams of being the big upset and we want to be the team everyone’s talking about on Saturday night.

“I think it would be huge for Banks o’ Dee if we could get a result, and it would also be one of the biggest upsets there’s been in the cup.”

Local rivalry reignited

Reynolds began his career with his hometown club Motherwell – arch-rivals of Hamilton.

As a result, he has plenty of friends in Lanarkshire who would be thrilled if Dee could eliminate Accies.

Reynolds added: “I’m a born and bred Motherwell boy, and Motherwell’s my team, so I’ve had a few battles with Hamilton over the years.

“Luckily enough in my time we managed to be the top team in Lanarkshire, but I’m sure I’ll get some stick from the supporters.

“Although I’m used to getting stick all the time in the Highland League – so it’s nothing new and I just block it out.

“I’ve got pals who are Motherwell through and through, so they’d be delighted if we could get a result.

“However, I’m just focusing on making sure we turn up and give a good account of ourselves to give us a chance of going through.”

Shane Sutherland seeking his own surprise with Brora Rangers

Shane Sutherland joked that he’s tired of hearing about Brora Rangers’ most famous moment in the Scottish Cup as the Cattachs try to cause another shock.

The Breedon Highland League outfit play Livingston, who are second in the Championship, in round three of the national tournament tomorrow.

In March 2021, Brora were the architects of one of the biggest upsets in the history of the cup, defeating then-Championship leaders Hearts.

Striker Sutherland signed for the Cattachs in the summer and has heard plenty about that match – now wants to play his part in another Scottish Cup surprise.

The 34-year-old said: “I’m a bit fed up of Mark Nicolson, Colin Williamson and Jordan MacRae talking about the Hearts game – we could do with another upset to give them something else to talk about!

“On the bus to every away game, we usually hear about that game at some point.

“But, being serious, hopefully we can record another result like that because it does show what’s possible.

“We know we’re facing a very good team in Livingston. We’ll have to be at our best and carry a bit of luck to close the gap between the sides.

“We’re focusing on what we can do, which means being hard to break down, compact and then when we get a chance being clinical.

“We’ve scored a lot of goals from set-pieces this season, so with free-kicks and corners where we’re able to get the ball into the box, you never know what can happen.

“As players and management, we know we’ve got a good squad.”

Cup clash a good test

Sutherland has played in the Premiership and Championship with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, as well as in League One and Two with Peterhead and Elgin.

He is relishing having the chance to face Livi – particularly because there was a time when he didn’t think he’d be involved in games like this any more.

An anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in May 2022 kept Sutherland out of action until September of this year.

He added: “A couple of years ago I didn’t think I’d get the chance to play in this sort of game again.

“Playing against a high-flying Championship team will be a good test for myself again.

“Everyone likes a challenge and the chance to play in a big game like this was a long way away for me not so long ago, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Highland League: McRitchie and Gray pleased to return

Forres Mechanics’ Ryan McRitchie and Callan Gray of Turriff United are pleased to be back in the fray ahead of the sides’ Breedon Highland League clash at Mosset Park tomorrow.

Defender McRitchie rejoined the Can-Cans earlier this month following a three-month stint with Brora Rangers, while Turra captain Gray made his first start since August 7 in their last outing a fortnight ago.

McRitchie, 25, said: “I went to Brora and it didn’t work out, but I was always willing to go back to Forres.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the manager Steven MacDonald and all the boys have been very welcoming since I returned.

“Forres have had some really good results this season – hopefully we can keep going in the right direction and I’m just looking to crack on now.”

An ankle problem has kept midfielder Gray out for most of the season.

But he was back starting in Turriff’s 4-0 win against Strathspey Thistle on November 16. That was United’s first league victory since August 17 and Gray says they need to build on it.

The 22-year-old added: “It’s a relief as much as anything to be back. You almost feel guilty when you’re on the sidelines because you’re not able to help the boys.

“I think people could see how big the Strathspey game was. We got a result and we also played quite well – and that can’t be a one-off.

“We need to take the confidence from that game and make sure we move forward.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Keith are missing Craig Gill, Jake Stewart, Jamie Milne and Callum Robertson for Clachnacuddin’s visit to Kynoch Park. The Lilywhites are without Rorie Macleod and Gavin Morrison.

Formartine United are at full strength for the North Lodge Park meeting with Rothes. Ben Johnstone, Allen Mackenzie, Sean McCarthy, Liam McDade, Ruairi Duncan and Dean Boyce are out for the Speysiders.

Wick Academy tackle Huntly at Harmsworth Park. Graeme Williamson, Owen Rendall and Callan Jessiman return for the Scorries, but Owen Harrold, Alan Hughes, Mark Macadie and Ross Gunn are missing. Zander Jack, Joe Gauld, Fraser Hobday and Jamie Michie are out for the Black and Golds.

Josh Race returns for Strathspey Thistle’s game against Deveronvale at Seafield Park, which is a 2pm kick-off. Kieran Chalmers is out and Stephen Rennie and Lewis Mackie are doubts for the Grantown Jags. Player-manager Garry Wood, Max Stewart and Rogan Read are absentees for the Banffers.