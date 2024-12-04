More wards forced to close at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as winter vomiting bug spreads

A further two wards have been forced to close at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin after a norovirus outbreak.

Ward eight and the Acute Medical Assessment Unit are the latest to temporarily shut as the hospital continues to combat the spread.

Five wards – including wards five, six and seven – have been affected in total after more than 50 patients and staff caught the diarrhoea and vomiting bug.

An incident management team has been called to tackle the virus, while non-essential visits continue to be suspended.

End-of-life patients, children and those with dementia are still permitted family visits.

Dr Gray’s staff have also urged anyone with symptoms to stay home for up to 48 hours.

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We continue to see new cases of sickness and diarrhoea among patients and staff at Dr Gray’s Hospital and several wards are closed to new admissions.

“Non-essential visiting remains suspended across the hospital; this is for the safety of all involved. We know this is difficult for both patients and relatives and we thank them for their understanding.”

“An incident management team has been set up to specifically manage the outbreak; in addition, there are tactical and strategic groups meeting to deal with the impact on services of closed wards and staff absence.

“Illnesses such as this are circulating widely in the community. Though unpleasant, most people make a full recovery in 24-48 hours.

“We would encourage anyone experiencing diarrhoea and/or vomiting to stay at home and only return to work once they have been free of symptoms for 48 hours.

“They should rearrange medical appointments and should not visit anyone in hospital or a care home until recovered.

“There is further health advice on the NHS Inform website.”