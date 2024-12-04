More wards forced to close at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as winter vomiting bug spreads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More wards forced to close at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as winter vomiting bug spreads

NHS Grampian have confirmed the virus is "spreading wildly" in the community.

By Graham Fleming
View of main entrance at Dr Gray's hospital.
Further wards have been closed at Dr Gray's. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

A further two wards have been forced to close at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin after a norovirus outbreak.

Ward eight and the Acute Medical Assessment Unit are the latest to temporarily shut as the hospital continues to combat the spread.

Five wards – including wards five, six and seven – have been affected in total after more than 50 patients and staff caught the diarrhoea and vomiting bug.

An incident management team has been called to tackle the virus, while non-essential visits continue to be suspended.

End-of-life patients, children and those with dementia are still permitted family visits.

Dr Gray’s staff have also urged anyone with symptoms to stay home for up to 48 hours.

NHS close further wards due to Dr Gray’s viral outbreak

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We continue to see new cases of sickness and diarrhoea among patients and staff at Dr Gray’s Hospital and several wards are closed to new admissions.

“Non-essential visiting remains suspended across the hospital; this is for the safety of all involved. We know this is difficult for both patients and relatives and we thank them for their understanding.”

“An incident management team has been set up to specifically manage the outbreak; in addition, there are tactical and strategic groups meeting to deal with the impact on services of closed wards and staff absence.

“Illnesses such as this are circulating widely in the community. Though unpleasant, most people make a full recovery in 24-48 hours.

“We would encourage anyone experiencing diarrhoea and/or vomiting to stay at home and only return to work once they have been free of symptoms for 48 hours.

“They should rearrange medical appointments and should not visit anyone in hospital or a care home until recovered.

“There is further health advice on the NHS Inform website.”

